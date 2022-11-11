Read full article on original website
Related
BC Heights
Bias-Related Incidents Prompt Herrd to Hire More Student Ambassadors
Bias-related incidents on the anonymous social media app Herrd prompted UGBC and University administrators to meet with the platform’s co-founders, according to Jonah Kotzen, the policy coordinator of the Council for Students with Disabilities (CSD). “The Herrd co-creators, Isaiah and Carter, that’s who we met with,” Kotzen, MCAS ’24,...
BC Heights
Newton Business up for $1 Million Prize Jolts Online Learning Back to Life
Online schooling has existed for over three decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a new phase of remote, innovative forms of learning for students. One Newton resident’s business, KaiPod Learning, disrupts the traditional online learning model, offering in-person spaces for online and homeschooled students to do their work and receive help from learning coaches. The business is one of 32 semifinalists for the $1 million prize Yass Prize that awards innovation in education, selected out of thousands of applicants.
Comments / 0