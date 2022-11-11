CINCINNATI (AP) — David Dejulius’ 22 points helped Cincinnati defeat Eastern Kentucky 87-69 on Sunday. Dejulius shot 9 for 17, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bearcats (3-0). Jeremiah Davenport added 19 points while going 7 of 16 (3 for 8 from distance), and he also had three steals. Landers Nolley II recorded 14 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

