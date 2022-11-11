Read full article on original website
Related
Developing countries ‘will need $2tn a year in climate funding by 2030’
Report co-written by Nicholas Stern says figure required to switch away from fossil fuels and cope with extreme weather impacts
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Rockefeller commits $11 million to expand regenerative agriculture
The Rockefeller Foundation has announced grants totaling more than $11 million to 10 organizations in support of efforts to expand adoption of Indigenous and regenerative agriculture practices around the world. Announced during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, the funding will help scale development, data analysis, financing,...
Vox
How to slash carbon emissions while growing the economy, in one chart
There’s a common intuition that says we can either have a healthy climate, or a growing economy, but not both. Economic activity, so long as it’s powered by fossil fuels — which still provides about 80 percent of the world’s energy — creates greenhouse gas emissions. So it seems to follow that if we want to emit fewer greenhouse gasses, we’re going to have to sacrifice some economic growth, even though raising average income levels is a key part of reducing poverty.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Forest funders on track to meet COP26 commitments, report finds
Forest preservation funders have distributed nearly 19 percent of their five-year, $1.7 billion pledge made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021 to advance the forest tenure rights of Indigenous peoples (IPs) and local communities (LCs) working to protect forests, a report from the Forest Tenure Funders Group (Funders Group) finds.
US News and World Report
COP27: Farm Climate Innovation Commitments Double to $8 Billion
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - An initiative led by the United States and the United Arab Emirates to help agriculture adapt to climate change and reduce emissions through innovation has doubled investment commitments to $8 billion and extended its reach, it said on Friday. The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate...
Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals
Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
CNBC
Sinking Pacific island nation issues historic call for treaty to phase out fossil fuels
"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands — inch by inch. But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement. Tuvalu follows in the footsteps of its Pacific neighbors of Vanuatu...
3 Dividend-Paying Companies That Are Investing in the Energy Transition
These legacy companies are making an effort to lower their carbon footprint.
Carbon emissions from fossil fuels rise globally, including U.S., but drop in China
A new accounting of carbon dioxide emissions finds that heat-trapping gas pollution from fossil fuels went up this year about 1% from last year.
India asks to not ‘single out’ coal as part of its demands at Cop27
India has once again demanded to not single out coal at the ongoing United Nations climate summit at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, while denying that it wants an expansion of the language in the final deal to include oil and gas. A draft of the cover text for the final deal was under discussion on Saturday at the end of the first week of the 27th Conference Of Parties, or Cop27, with negotiators from 194 countries present. The draft would provide an indication of what the final deal would look like. A text of the submissions made by India to...
Food firms’ plans for 1.5C climate target fall short, say campaigners
The world’s largest food companies, whose products have been linked to the widespread destruction of rainforests, have failed to come up with an adequate strategy to align their business practices with the 1.5C climate target, according to campaigners. The leading producers of soya beans, palm oil, cocoa and cattle...
Nineteen years after the ‘fart tax’, New Zealand’s farmers are fighting emissions
Almost 20 years ago, hundreds of furious New Zealand farmers jumped into their tractors, farm bikes and trucks and ploughed up Wellington’s main street towards parliament to kick up a stink against the so-called “fart tax” – a levy on livestock methane gases, proposed by the then-Labour government to reduce emissions.
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
US News and World Report
India Seeks COP27 Deal to 'Phase Down' All Fossil Fuels - Sources
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - India wants countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal as was agreed last year, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Saturday. Countries agreed at...
Shift to electric cars happening too slowly to avoid "climate catastrophe," report finds
Major automakers and governments have avowed that the future of cars is electric. And with transportation making up about a quarter of the carbon pollution emitted by humanity, scientists say phasing out gas- and diesel-powered cars is imperative for there to be any hope of avoiding the worst effects of global warming.
NASDAQ
Fighting Climate Change Through Finance: Insights from COP27
Amid increasing urgency to combat climate change, the 2022 United Nations Climate Conference, also known as COP27, brought together business leaders to discuss how corporations can take action to mitigate climate risks and, more specifically, the need for greater access to capital to finance the green transition globally. The UN...
Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks
Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year's U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels — a bold move at a meeting that's all about curbing carbon emissions for the good of humanity.Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases such as those released from the combustion of coal, oil and gas are pushing up global temperatures, thereby causing sea-level rise, extreme weather and species extinctions.Yet Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said it would be wrong to demonize fossil fuels. “I think we need to decide as a world: Do we hate greenhouse gas...
Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Rhinostics Inc. is excited to announce an expanded partnership with LVL technologies GmbH, which includes Rhinostics’ reselling of LVL’s decapper instrument and LVL’s distribution of Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Germany and Austria. By combining the Rhinostics’ sample collection device ingenuity with decapper technology, laboratories can benefit from an instantly scalable automated swab and small volume blood collection processing workflow. Automation breaks through manual bottlenecks during capping and recapping steps so that laboratories can increase throughput and consistency while also decreasing cumbersome steps as well as reagent and labor costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005373/en/ Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows (Photo: Business Wire)
A post-pandemic construction rebound put building emissions at an all-time high
The world is investing more money than ever in solutions to reduce energy consumption. From installing more efficient light bulbs and appliances to sealing up houses, investments in building energy efficiency increased by 16 percent between 2020 and 2021 to $237 billion. But according to a sweeping new report, from an emissions standpoint, the world is running in place.
Comments / 0