ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Rockefeller commits $11 million to expand regenerative agriculture

The Rockefeller Foundation has announced grants totaling more than $11 million to 10 organizations in support of efforts to expand adoption of Indigenous and regenerative agriculture practices around the world. Announced during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt, the funding will help scale development, data analysis, financing,...
Vox

How to slash carbon emissions while growing the economy, in one chart

There’s a common intuition that says we can either have a healthy climate, or a growing economy, but not both. Economic activity, so long as it’s powered by fossil fuels — which still provides about 80 percent of the world’s energy — creates greenhouse gas emissions. So it seems to follow that if we want to emit fewer greenhouse gasses, we’re going to have to sacrifice some economic growth, even though raising average income levels is a key part of reducing poverty.
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Forest funders on track to meet COP26 commitments, report finds

Forest preservation funders have distributed nearly 19 percent of their five-year, $1.7 billion pledge made at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021 to advance the forest tenure rights of Indigenous peoples (IPs) and local communities (LCs) working to protect forests, a report from the Forest Tenure Funders Group (Funders Group) finds.
US News and World Report

COP27: Farm Climate Innovation Commitments Double to $8 Billion

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - An initiative led by the United States and the United Arab Emirates to help agriculture adapt to climate change and reduce emissions through innovation has doubled investment commitments to $8 billion and extended its reach, it said on Friday. The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate...
The Guardian

Two-thirds of US money for fossil fuel pours into Africa despite climate goals

Joe Biden will fly to Africa to attend the Cop27 talks in Egypt but the US funnels billions to dirty projects in the continent. Joe Biden will head to Egypt next week to tout America’s re-emergence as a leader on the climate crisis at the Cop27 talks. But he will be landing in a continent that the US continues to pour billions of dollars into for fossil fuel projects, with seemingly no end in sight despite the president’s promises.
The Independent

India asks to not ‘single out’ coal as part of its demands at Cop27

India has once again demanded to not single out coal at the ongoing United Nations climate summit at Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, while denying that it wants an expansion of the language in the final deal to include oil and gas. A draft of the cover text for the final deal was under discussion on Saturday at the end of the first week of the 27th Conference Of Parties, or Cop27, with negotiators from 194 countries present. The draft would provide an indication of what the final deal would look like. A text of the submissions made by India to...
The Guardian

Food firms’ plans for 1.5C climate target fall short, say campaigners

The world’s largest food companies, whose products have been linked to the widespread destruction of rainforests, have failed to come up with an adequate strategy to align their business practices with the 1.5C climate target, according to campaigners. The leading producers of soya beans, palm oil, cocoa and cattle...
BBC

Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'

With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
US News and World Report

India Seeks COP27 Deal to 'Phase Down' All Fossil Fuels - Sources

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - India wants countries to agree to phase down all fossil fuels at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, rather than a narrower deal to phase down coal as was agreed last year, two sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters on Saturday. Countries agreed at...
NASDAQ

Fighting Climate Change Through Finance: Insights from COP27

Amid increasing urgency to combat climate change, the 2022 United Nations Climate Conference, also known as COP27, brought together business leaders to discuss how corporations can take action to mitigate climate risks and, more specifically, the need for greater access to capital to finance the green transition globally. The UN...
The Independent

Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks

Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year's U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels — a bold move at a meeting that's all about curbing carbon emissions for the good of humanity.Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases such as those released from the combustion of coal, oil and gas are pushing up global temperatures, thereby causing sea-level rise, extreme weather and species extinctions.Yet Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said it would be wrong to demonize fossil fuels. “I think we need to decide as a world: Do we hate greenhouse gas...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Rhinostics Inc. is excited to announce an expanded partnership with LVL technologies GmbH, which includes Rhinostics’ reselling of LVL’s decapper instrument and LVL’s distribution of Rhinostics’ automated collection devices in Germany and Austria. By combining the Rhinostics’ sample collection device ingenuity with decapper technology, laboratories can benefit from an instantly scalable automated swab and small volume blood collection processing workflow. Automation breaks through manual bottlenecks during capping and recapping steps so that laboratories can increase throughput and consistency while also decreasing cumbersome steps as well as reagent and labor costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005373/en/ Rhinostics and LVL technologies Partner to Provide Decapping Solutions for Automated Collection Device Workflows (Photo: Business Wire)
Grist

A post-pandemic construction rebound put building emissions at an all-time high

The world is investing more money than ever in solutions to reduce energy consumption. From installing more efficient light bulbs and appliances to sealing up houses, investments in building energy efficiency increased by 16 percent between 2020 and 2021 to $237 billion. But according to a sweeping new report, from an emissions standpoint, the world is running in place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy