Matt Leggieri
2d ago
Don't worry he gets his raise this year and he will raise taxes next year . Sort of like Bidens college loan forgiveness before the midterm elections and now they know they will not get it only reversed .
Why Pa. Democrats being inches from controlling the state House is significant — win or lose
Pennsylvania Democrats are inches from taking control of the state House for the first time in 12 years and even if they fall short, strategists and officials say, the party defied political gravity. That’s because Harrisburg observers didn’t expect 2022 to be the year. With inflation at generational highs and...
Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate
Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
Democrats say they will rule state House, Republicans urge caution
Democrats think they won a majority of state House seats, but Republicans say not so fast. In politically divided Pennsylvania, complications are certainly possible, even as history hangs in the balance. As of Friday, Democratic candidates led in 102 House races, Republicans in 101. The House has 203 seats. If...
Shapiro vows to be ‘a governor for all,’ claims ‘mandate’ to unite Pennsylvanians
Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro said he has “a mandate and a responsibility” to bring people together as he previewed how his administration will take shape during a radio tour Friday. “I’ll be a governor for all 13 million Pennsylvanians, whether you voted for me or not,” Shapiro said on...
Mastriano concedes to Shapiro in Pennsylvania governor's race
Republican Doug Mastriano conceded the Pennsylvania governor's race to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Mastriano posted his concession on Twitter Sunday evening. It comes as results show Shapiro with a commanding 14% lead, with almost all votes counted. Shapiro declared victory on election night after the Associated Press and other media outlets...
The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen.
This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg. They wanted someone who heard the voices of the state’s Black […] The post Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
Tax rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania could receive rebate worth up to $650
People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is through.
Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
Wilkes-Barre City Hall closed, curbside pickup rescheduled for Veterans Day
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In honor of Veterans Day, Wilkes-Barre City Hall will be closed and there will be no waste collection on Friday, November 11. According to a press release, Wilkes-Barre City Hall will be closed for Veterans Day, Friday. Also, there will be no Department of Public Works services either. As the […]
Wolf Gives Final Approval to Suspend Vehicle Registrations of Toll Scofflaws
Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation to suspend vehicle registration of roughly 25,000 drivers who refuse to pay their overdue bills for Pennsylvania Turnpike travel, according to a staff report from FOX 43.
Pa. public agencies now have a week to notify people about data breaches | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations
Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon
While the last federal-level stimulus checks went out in 2021 and it doesn’t seem likely for another round anytime soon, states are providing their residents with direct relief, instead. There are currently 13 states providing taxpayers with stimulus-related relief, according to GOBankingRates. While California and Colorado are among the...
Man killed in Salem Twp. equipment rollover
One man was killed Friday evening when a piece of heavy equipment rolled over into an embankment in Salem Twp. Thomas Rinehimer, 42, died of multiple traumatic injuries following the accident reported in the 1600 block of U.S. Route 11 around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters responded to a call for a...
16 Salutes — Brig. Gen. Maureen Hopkins Weigl
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — She didn't know it at the time, but Maureen Hopkins Weigl's military training really started in high school. The competitive spirit and teamwork skills she gained from playing sports at Dunmore High School followed her to college. "When I went to Pitt, and I wasn't...
Sorry, NJ, but Pennsylvania has your breakfast meat beat
I know most people reading this are probably scratching their heads if they hail from the Garden State. Even I have to admit, my love of scrapple isn't necessarily appreciated here in South Jersey like it is in, say, the Philly suburbs. Most Jersey people prefer pork roll (or Taylor...
Saving money on Thanksgiving
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are right around the corner, and with raising prices grocery shopping can get pricey. Eyewitness News and the Times Leader are on a holiday mission: To find you the best, most delicious deals to help you prepare for Thanksgiving dinner. Our first stop, Weis Market in Mountain Top, the […]
