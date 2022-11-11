ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 1

Matt Leggieri
2d ago

Don't worry he gets his raise this year and he will raise taxes next year . Sort of like Bidens college loan forgiveness before the midterm elections and now they know they will not get it only reversed .

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevalleyledger.com

Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate

Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Democrats say they will rule state House, Republicans urge caution

Democrats think they won a majority of state House seats, but Republicans say not so fast. In politically divided Pennsylvania, complications are certainly possible, even as history hangs in the balance. As of Friday, Democratic candidates led in 102 House races, Republicans in 101. The House has 203 seats. If...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Mastriano concedes to Shapiro in Pennsylvania governor's race

Republican Doug Mastriano conceded the Pennsylvania governor's race to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Mastriano posted his concession on Twitter Sunday evening. It comes as results show Shapiro with a commanding 14% lead, with almost all votes counted. Shapiro declared victory on election night after the Associated Press and other media outlets...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion

Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg. They wanted someone who heard the voices of the state’s Black […] The post Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Carscoops

Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations

Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Stimulus checks could be coming to some Pennsylvanians soon

While the last federal-level stimulus checks went out in 2021 and it doesn’t seem likely for another round anytime soon, states are providing their residents with direct relief, instead. There are currently 13 states providing taxpayers with stimulus-related relief, according to GOBankingRates. While California and Colorado are among the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed in Salem Twp. equipment rollover

One man was killed Friday evening when a piece of heavy equipment rolled over into an embankment in Salem Twp. Thomas Rinehimer, 42, died of multiple traumatic injuries following the accident reported in the 1600 block of U.S. Route 11 around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters responded to a call for a...
SALEM TOWNSHIP, MI
Newswatch 16

16 Salutes — Brig. Gen. Maureen Hopkins Weigl

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — She didn't know it at the time, but Maureen Hopkins Weigl's military training really started in high school. The competitive spirit and teamwork skills she gained from playing sports at Dunmore High School followed her to college. "When I went to Pitt, and I wasn't...
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Saving money on Thanksgiving

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are right around the corner, and with raising prices grocery shopping can get pricey. Eyewitness News and the Times Leader are on a holiday mission: To find you the best, most delicious deals to help you prepare for Thanksgiving dinner. Our first stop, Weis Market in Mountain Top, the […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy