philanthropynewsdigest.org
Yeshiva University receives $5 million for Jewish education program
Yeshiva University in New York City has announced a $5 million gift from philanthropist Anita Zucker to establish the Anita Zucker Program for Jewish Early Childhood Educators. The gift will provide scholarships to qualified Yeshiva University undergraduate students who wish to pursue careers in Jewish early childhood education as well...
News-Medical.net
Specific protein imbalance revealed in blood tests can help quantify preeclampsia risk
In a study of pregnant women in the United States, Cedars-Sinai investigators found that a specific imbalance of two placental proteins could predict which women were at risk of developing a severe form of preeclampsia, a life-threatening blood pressure disorder. The study is published in the journal NEJM Evidence. We...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
What Does a Nephrologist Do for Diabetes?
When you have diabetes, you will likely have a whole group of health care professionals on your team. In addition to the regular members, such as your primary care provider, and possibly an endocrinologist, diabetes educator, dietitian and pharmacist, you may work with doctors who are specialists. An example of a specialist is a nephrologist. What does a nephrologist do and when might you see one?
Healthline
Trauma Surgeon and General Surgeon: What’s the Difference?
General surgeons diagnose and treat conditions that need surgery. They require extensive knowledge about all areas of the body. Trauma surgeons train in general surgery but specialize in trauma. The prospect of surgery can be scary. If you or a loved one has an accident, an unanticipated surgery to repair...
News-Medical.net
Curbing depression among parents improves control of children's asthma, study finds
Depression and anxiety in the parents of children with asthma have been associated with increased clinic visits and asthma-related hospitalizations. Curbing depression among these caregivers improves control of asthma and lung function, partially through effective treatment of the child's own depression, a new study by UT Southwestern O'Donnell Brain Institute researchers finds.
scitechdaily.com
New NIH Study Suggests That a Heart Medication Reduces Alcohol Consumption
The medication could potentially treat alcohol use disorder. A recent study by National Institutes of Health researchers and their colleagues suggests that a medication used to treat heart issues and high blood pressure may also be useful in treating alcohol use disorder. The study presents convergent evidence from mice and rat trials, as well as a human cohort study, indicating that the medication, spironolactone, may have a role in lowering alcohol consumption.
scitechdaily.com
Experimental Cancer Vaccine Yields Promising Results: NIH Finds Significant Tumor Regression
NIH scientists find that IV administration improves tumor-fighting action. An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice. This is according to a new research study published in the journal Cell, reported by investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
