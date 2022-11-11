Read full article on original website
UAB is next for LSU football; here are some Blazers basics
SERIES: Tied 1-1 LAST MEETING: LSU 56, UAB 17 (Sept. 7, 2013) LAST THREE GAMES: Lost to Florida Atlantic 24-17, lost to Texas-San Antonio 44-38 (2OT), defeated North Texas 41-21 OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Dylan Hopkins, running back DeWayne McBride, wide receiver Trea Shropshire. DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Noah Wilder, linebacker Tyler...
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 11? Vote now.
The first round of the high school football playoffs was loaded with strong individual performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
State Volleyball Roundup: Hannan, Northshore fall in the semifinals
All good things must end, and so was the case on Nov. 11 as second-seeded Hannan fell to No. 3 E.D. White in five sets in the Division III state semifinals. “We did well in the first two sets. In the first set, we did really well in the beginning, but then we lost our lead, but we won,” Hannan coach Rebekka Bonnaffee said. “The second set was the same thing, but we lost. Our serve-receive broke down, and E.D. White played really good defense.”
McDonogh 35 scores late to take down Peabody
The No. 11-seeded McDonogh 35 used a late touchdown and go-ahead 2-point conversion to take down the No. 22 Peabody 28-24 on Friday night in a Division II select game at Pan American Stadium in New Orleans. McDonogh 35 quarterback Santata Price threw for 106 yards and a touchdown while...
Assisted stretching: The new trend in town with multiple benefits
There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings. Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say,...
Parents have increasingly negative perception of New Orleans schools, annual Cowen poll says
Parents have a more negative perception of public schools in New Orleans this year compared to past years, according to the results of the Cowen Institute's annual poll of New Orleanians’ opinions about various education topics. Vincent Rossmeier, director of policy at the Cowen Institute at Tulane University, said...
Triple shooting at edge of Treme leaves 1 dead, New Orleans police say
A man is dead and two more people are hospitalized after a triple shooting at the edge of the Treme neighborhood, New Orleans police said early Monday. The gunfire was reported at 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue (map). A 41-year-old man was taken to...
St. Martin's Episcopal School names new head of school
St. Martin's Episcopal School has named Whitney Samuel Drennan, the head of the lower school at Louise S. McGehee School and a St. Martin's alumna, as its next head of school, the school said Monday. Drennan will take over July 1 but will begin transitioning into the role in January....
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
From early horrors to present day: The 121-year history of a Canal Street landmark
It’s called the Macheca Building, and even if you don’t know that particular seven-story Canal Street building by name, most New Orleanians of a certain vintage almost certainly know it by sight — and definitely by reputation. Consider its myriad claims to Crescent City fame — and...
Priced Out! 2 Canal Street
Priced Out is a new semi-regular feature here at Gambit covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. Looking to live it up in the lap of luxury? Well, search no further than 2 Canal St. No. 1902, conveniently located in the very heart of the city’s tourist district!
Parish Line Bistro brings rooftop dining, New England-inspired dishes to Old Metairie
When chef Chris Wilson sat down to craft the opening menu for Parish Line Bistro in Metairie, he didn’t have to look for a focus group to inform the process. Instead, his wife and the wives of business partners Gabe Corchiani, founder of Fat Boy’s Pizza, and Mickey Loomis, general manager of the New Orleans Saints, already had more than a few ideas prepared.
Blake Pontchartrain: New Orleans' first 'residential park' was named for Rosa Solomon da Ponte
Can you shed some light on the Uptown street called Rosa Park? Is this a new designation or has it been around for a while?. Established in 1891, Rosa Park was New Orleans’ first so-called residential park. It is named for the New Orleans-born Victorian-era socialite and actress Rosa Solomon da Ponte.
Endymion 2023 Mardi Gras parade route changed: Heading to the Convention Center
On Monday, the Endymion Carnival parading organization, one of New Orleans’ so-called superkrewes, announced that fans should plan on changes to the parade route in 2023. Endymion customarily finished its route by rolling into Superdome, where a post-parade concert and party take place. But due to the ongoing renovation of the sports arena, this year's Endymion parade will end in the Morial Convention Center.
Pedestrian hit, killed by tow truck in downtown New Orleans on Poydras Street, police say
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a tow truck Monday morning in downtown New Orleans, police said. The person was hit at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of South Peters and Poydras streets (map). The tow truck driver was on South Peters and was turning left onto Poydras Street...
Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say
Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
Ochsner prepares for 2023 Clearview opening with upcoming job fair and final details on Metairie facility
Ochsner is making accessing healthcare more convenient for Jefferson Parish area residents with the upcoming opening of Ochsner Medical Complex – Clearview, scheduled for February 2023. The facility in the Clearview City Center is being described as a patient-centered healthcare destination with a wide array of medical services, including...
Slidell Women's Civic Club names Queen and King Samaritan LXXII
The Slidell Women's Civic Club, founder and sponsor of the Krewe of Slidellians and host of the Bal Masque honoring community leaders, has selected Mary DuBuisson and Tommy Williams as queen and king of the 2023 court. State Rep. DuBuisson, reigning as Queen Samaritan LXXII, has served as legislative representative...
Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say
A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
Pope John Paul High junior dies after Interstate 12 crash in Slidell
A Pope John Paul High School junior known for his kind nature has died after crashing into an 18-wheeler late Friday on Interstate 12 in Slidell, state police said. Christian Tullis, 16, was driving eastbound on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 just before 11 p.m. Friday when he struck the rear of a 2021 Freightliner 18-wheeler. Tullis, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Titan, was killed not long after impact. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.
