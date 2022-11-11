ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NOLA.com

UAB is next for LSU football; here are some Blazers basics

SERIES: Tied 1-1 LAST MEETING: LSU 56, UAB 17 (Sept. 7, 2013) LAST THREE GAMES: Lost to Florida Atlantic 24-17, lost to Texas-San Antonio 44-38 (2OT), defeated North Texas 41-21 OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Dylan Hopkins, running back DeWayne McBride, wide receiver Trea Shropshire. DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Noah Wilder, linebacker Tyler...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

State Volleyball Roundup: Hannan, Northshore fall in the semifinals

All good things must end, and so was the case on Nov. 11 as second-seeded Hannan fell to No. 3 E.D. White in five sets in the Division III state semifinals. “We did well in the first two sets. In the first set, we did really well in the beginning, but then we lost our lead, but we won,” Hannan coach Rebekka Bonnaffee said. “The second set was the same thing, but we lost. Our serve-receive broke down, and E.D. White played really good defense.”
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

McDonogh 35 scores late to take down Peabody

The No. 11-seeded McDonogh 35 used a late touchdown and go-ahead 2-point conversion to take down the No. 22 Peabody 28-24 on Friday night in a Division II select game at Pan American Stadium in New Orleans. McDonogh 35 quarterback Santata Price threw for 106 yards and a touchdown while...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Assisted stretching: The new trend in town with multiple benefits

There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings. Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

St. Martin's Episcopal School names new head of school

St. Martin's Episcopal School has named Whitney Samuel Drennan, the head of the lower school at Louise S. McGehee School and a St. Martin's alumna, as its next head of school, the school said Monday. Drennan will take over July 1 but will begin transitioning into the role in January....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Priced Out! 2 Canal Street

Priced Out is a new semi-regular feature here at Gambit covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. Looking to live it up in the lap of luxury? Well, search no further than 2 Canal St. No. 1902, conveniently located in the very heart of the city’s tourist district!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Parish Line Bistro brings rooftop dining, New England-inspired dishes to Old Metairie

When chef Chris Wilson sat down to craft the opening menu for Parish Line Bistro in Metairie, he didn’t have to look for a focus group to inform the process. Instead, his wife and the wives of business partners Gabe Corchiani, founder of Fat Boy’s Pizza, and Mickey Loomis, general manager of the New Orleans Saints, already had more than a few ideas prepared.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Endymion 2023 Mardi Gras parade route changed: Heading to the Convention Center

On Monday, the Endymion Carnival parading organization, one of New Orleans’ so-called superkrewes, announced that fans should plan on changes to the parade route in 2023. Endymion customarily finished its route by rolling into Superdome, where a post-parade concert and party take place. But due to the ongoing renovation of the sports arena, this year's Endymion parade will end in the Morial Convention Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say

Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the assailant fled in the vehicle, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell Women's Civic Club names Queen and King Samaritan LXXII

The Slidell Women's Civic Club, founder and sponsor of the Krewe of Slidellians and host of the Bal Masque honoring community leaders, has selected Mary DuBuisson and Tommy Williams as queen and king of the 2023 court. State Rep. DuBuisson, reigning as Queen Samaritan LXXII, has served as legislative representative...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Mother, teen daughter fatally shot in their Hammond home, authorities say

A mother and her teenage daughter were fatally shot at their home in Hammond on Saturday morning, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's office said. Deputies received a call for a shooting at a residence on Stephenson Lane just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered Brandy Smith, 37, and Raven Smith, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, Chief Jimmy Travis said.
HAMMOND, LA
NOLA.com

Pope John Paul High junior dies after Interstate 12 crash in Slidell

A Pope John Paul High School junior known for his kind nature has died after crashing into an 18-wheeler late Friday on Interstate 12 in Slidell, state police said. Christian Tullis, 16, was driving eastbound on Interstate 12 near Highway 434 just before 11 p.m. Friday when he struck the rear of a 2021 Freightliner 18-wheeler. Tullis, who was driving a 2010 Nissan Titan, was killed not long after impact. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.
SLIDELL, LA

