Mike Pence Recalls Former President Donald Trump Calling Him 'A Wimp' For Not Supporting January 6 Rally

By OK! Staff
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Former Vice President Mike Pence is sharing details about his time with time with former President Donald Trump, including how the two spoke just a few days before Trump's supporters rushed to the U.S. Capitol building to attempt to stop the Senate from certifying Joe Biden as the next president.

Pence recalled the reality star saying he was "too honest" and "hundreds of thousands are going to hate your guts" when he refused to support a lawsuit giving him the authority to have Trump become president again.

“I don’t want to see ‘Pence Opposes Gohmert Suit’ as a headline this morning,” Trump told Pence, referring to the lawsuit filed by House Rep. Louie Gohmert which attempted to give Pence the power to decide what electoral votes count.

Source: mega

“People are gonna think you’re stupid,” Trump allegedly told Pence. “You can be a historic figure … but if you wimp out, you’re just another somebody.”

“The president laid into me. ‘You’ll go down as a wimp,’ he said. ‘If you do that, I made a big mistake five years ago!’” Pence recalled of their conversation the night before January 6.

After the January 6 attack, which saw several people get arrested, Trump seemed to feel remorse for his actions.

“With genuine sadness in his voice, the president mused: ‘What if we hadn’t had the rally? What if they hadn’t gone to the Capitol?’” Pence wrote about their conversation on January 11. “Then he said, ‘It’s too terrible to end like this.’”

Meanwhile, it seems like The Apprentice alum is gearing up to run for president — again.

As OK! previously reported, Trump will have some news to share in the next few weeks.

“This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House,” Trump said at a recent rally.

Source: mega

Pence's conversation was from his upcoming book, Mike Pence: My Last Days with Donald Trump, which was published by The Wall Street Journal.

Comments / 111

Marcia Robens
2d ago

trumps a bully and Pence stood up to him! People in America are sick of trump and it showed on election day trump endorsed candidates didn't do well no red wave!!

Reply(2)
35
Hunter's My Wolf
1d ago

There are always 3 sides to a politicians story. Their side, the other party's side and then the truth. A politician is a politician is a politician.

Reply
11
Gwendolyn Jones
1d ago

In the opinion of many Americans, the main reason why these Republican politicians keep holding on and lying for him is the fact that Trump knows a lot about them and he will not hesitate to tell it all. If they drop him and he is prosecuted for his crimes, he will tell on each one of them and the roles that they played in all this. So these Republican politicians have no other choice but to hang in there with him whether they like it or not. However, they know that Trump is dragging the whole party down the tube with him.

Reply
11
