Bloomington, IN

Journal Review

CCSC, CEA in final stretch of contract talks

Contract negotiations between Crawfordsville Community Schools and Crawforsville Education Association are in the home stretch of this bargaining season. Crawfordsville Superintendent Dr. Scott Bowling gave board members an update Thursday during the regular monthly meeting, which was held at the Carnegie Museum. “It’s been a good session, a productive session,”...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Kiwanis surprises local child with special trike

Helping children is always the number one goal for any Kiwanis club, and the Crawfordsville Club is no exception. Last week, the local civic group presented 4-year-old Kyson Shidler with a special tricycle that will enable him to play outside and develop arm and leg strength. Kyson, the son of...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Extension Office offers learning opportunities

There are many upcoming learning opportunities available for pesticide applicators, land owners and farmers and gardeners. On Dec. 7, I will be hosting a PARP in Tippecanoe County for farmers to get the PARP credits they need to keep their pesticide license. They are renewed every five years, and each licensed applicators need to obtain three PARP credits within those five years. No more than two credits awarded in one calendar year. So, if your license expires at the end of 2022, I highly recommend you attend this PARP, or another local county’s PARP. Go to https://ppp.purdue.edu/ to see where other PARPS are being hosted.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Nov. 12, 2022

• Public intoxication at 211 Morgan Street — 3:19 a.m. • Tyrus Lee Duncan, 26, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication — 4:55 a.m. • Theft in the 500 block of Tuttle Avenue — 8:25 a.m. • Theft in the 1100...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

United Way helps serve the community

Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a multi-part series supplied by the United Way of Montgomery County which features its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN 47933.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN

