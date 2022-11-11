Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Collin County Football Playoff Roundup: Prosper shuts down Plano; Lovejoy survives 1st-round scare
The Plano football team did its part to make No. 10-ranked Prosper uncomfortable early into Friday's Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game. The Wildcats generated three turnovers in the first half alone, surrendering only 14 points during that stretch opposite an offense that averaged 38.5 per game during the regular season.
starlocalmedia.com
White helps get Plano West football back on track during storied varsity run
When head coach Tyler Soukup took over the Plano West football team, he inherited a program that was in the midst of the most challenging stretch in its history. The Wolves endured consecutive winless seasons prior to Soukup's arrival but managed a turnover that resulted in a playoff appearance in 2020 during his second season at the helm. That year was something of a breakout for senior Dermot White, then a sophomore, emerging as a versatile option out of the backfield for a West offense that devoted plenty to running the football.
localnewsonly.com
GCISD Football: Colleyville Panthers Shock Frisco Emerson Mavericks in Bi-District Playoff Game 35-14
Sports Photographer/Reporter – Lonny is a 31-year resident of Grapevine. He is a retired Lucent-Alcatel telecommunications Equipment Sales Account executive. He first became involved in sports photography while in the 9th grade at Burbank High School (Burbank, California) in 1958. Since retirement in 1999, he has taken various action photos at sporting events throughout the DFW area and designed/published several sports photo websites.
starlocalmedia.com
Historical win: Reedy tops rival Wakeland to advance to state tournament
Frisco ISD has been on the cusp of sending a team to the state volleyball tournament over the years, and it was only a matter of time before somebody broke through. For much of the season, it appeared that team would be Wakeland.
starlocalmedia.com
Marching on: Rangers, Wolverines roll into area round; Heritage falls
The teams that competed in 6-5A Division I this season felt as if it was one of the toughest district in the state, and for those fortunate four that moved on, they would be well-prepared to take on the playoff gauntlet. That certainly appeared to be the case in the...
starlocalmedia.com
State Champs!: Prestonwood finishes off historic season with sweep of Lynch for TAPPS 6A title
WACO -- After falling just two set wins shy of a state title last season, the Prestonwood Christian volleyball team left nothing to chance in Saturday's TAPPS 6A championship match. It didn't matter that the Lady Lions were playing a team that had already taken them to five sets earlier...
starlocalmedia.com
All the action from Prosper's 28-3 bi-district playoff win over Plano
The Prosper football team leaned on its defense to pace a 28-3 bi-district playoff win over Plano on Friday. Check out photos from this first-round matchup between former district rivals.
starlocalmedia.com
Round one: Sachse, Sunnyvale see seasons come to an end; Dallas Christian rolls
The last few weeks have featured some wild district races as teams jockeyed for the final playoff berths. Few were as crazy as the battle in 9-6A, where four teams ended up tied for the fourth and final playoff berth.
starlocalmedia.com
Lions roar in bi-district win: McKinney starts fast in 44-26 victory against Coppell
COPPELL – Despite watching his team lose three of their last four games to conclude the regular season, McKinney head football coach Marcus Shavers wasn’t concerned. Take a moment to consider the opponents that the Lions faced. McKinney lost to Allen, Denton Guyer and Prosper – all teams that made the playoffs and had a combined 26-5 record – and also cruised to a 42-10 rout of Prosper Rock Hill.
starlocalmedia.com
Bully Ball! Check out photos from Lewisville's impressive playoff win over Allen
The Lewisville football team led wire-to-wire in Friday's bi-district playoff win over Allen, 43-18. Here are some photos from the action at Max Goldsmith Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm's Kimpson ready to build on MVP season
“Smoove” is a nickname that Little Elm senior guard Amarachi Kimpson has earned because of her smooth play on the basketball court. Whether it’s dribbling, shooting or rebounding, Kimpson makes just about everything look easy when on the court.
starlocalmedia.com
Farmers dispatch of Allen, run wild on perennial power
LEWISVILLE - For the first time since 2007, Allen's football team will not be competing in the area round of the playoffs. Lewisville, meanwhile, is bound for the second round after topping the Eagles at home in emphatic fashion Friday, 43-18.
starlocalmedia.com
Emerson falls in first round
Weston Smith threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns to lead Colleyville Heritage to a 35-14 win over Frisco Emerson in the opening round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs at the Ford Center on Friday night. Smith, a senior quarterback committed to Princeton, connected with Luke Ullrich on...
starlocalmedia.com
LaMendola ready to help Coppell build on historic season
Last season was one for the record books for the Coppell girls basketball team. The Cowgirls won 37 games – which comes one season after Coppell finished 13-13 – earned a share of the District 6-6A title, defeated Allen in bi-district for their first playoff win in 11 years and finished as a regional quarterfinalist.
Lewisville, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lincoln High School basketball team will have a game with Lewisville High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00.
starlocalmedia.com
Mission accomplished: Coppell boys overcome disappointment to make history
The 2021 Region I-6A cross country meet felt like one of the low moments in the high school career of Coppell senior Samuel Martinson – not just for him, but for the entire team. Coppell had just come off a strong performance at the District 6-6A meet, where the...
TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11
Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
starlocalmedia.com
Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza, Music on Main and more to do in Frisco the week of Nov. 13
Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Nov. 13 in and around Frisco:
Texan Walks Away With The Last $1 Million Prize In Scratch Lottery Game
A lucky Texas resident claimed the last of 12 top prizes worth $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria game.
