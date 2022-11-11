ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

starlocalmedia.com

White helps get Plano West football back on track during storied varsity run

When head coach Tyler Soukup took over the Plano West football team, he inherited a program that was in the midst of the most challenging stretch in its history. The Wolves endured consecutive winless seasons prior to Soukup's arrival but managed a turnover that resulted in a playoff appearance in 2020 during his second season at the helm. That year was something of a breakout for senior Dermot White, then a sophomore, emerging as a versatile option out of the backfield for a West offense that devoted plenty to running the football.
WEST, TX
localnewsonly.com

GCISD Football: Colleyville Panthers Shock Frisco Emerson Mavericks in Bi-District Playoff Game 35-14

Sports Photographer/Reporter – Lonny is a 31-year resident of Grapevine. He is a retired Lucent-Alcatel telecommunications Equipment Sales Account executive. He first became involved in sports photography while in the 9th grade at Burbank High School (Burbank, California) in 1958. Since retirement in 1999, he has taken various action photos at sporting events throughout the DFW area and designed/published several sports photo websites.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lions roar in bi-district win: McKinney starts fast in 44-26 victory against Coppell

COPPELL – Despite watching his team lose three of their last four games to conclude the regular season, McKinney head football coach Marcus Shavers wasn’t concerned. Take a moment to consider the opponents that the Lions faced. McKinney lost to Allen, Denton Guyer and Prosper – all teams that made the playoffs and had a combined 26-5 record – and also cruised to a 42-10 rout of Prosper Rock Hill.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm's Kimpson ready to build on MVP season

“Smoove” is a nickname that Little Elm senior guard Amarachi Kimpson has earned because of her smooth play on the basketball court. Whether it’s dribbling, shooting or rebounding, Kimpson makes just about everything look easy when on the court.
LITTLE ELM, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Farmers dispatch of Allen, run wild on perennial power

LEWISVILLE - For the first time since 2007, Allen's football team will not be competing in the area round of the playoffs. Lewisville, meanwhile, is bound for the second round after topping the Eagles at home in emphatic fashion Friday, 43-18.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Emerson falls in first round

Weston Smith threw for 214 yards and four touchdowns to lead Colleyville Heritage to a 35-14 win over Frisco Emerson in the opening round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs at the Ford Center on Friday night. Smith, a senior quarterback committed to Princeton, connected with Luke Ullrich on...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

LaMendola ready to help Coppell build on historic season

Last season was one for the record books for the Coppell girls basketball team. The Cowgirls won 37 games – which comes one season after Coppell finished 13-13 – earned a share of the District 6-6A title, defeated Allen in bi-district for their first playoff win in 11 years and finished as a regional quarterfinalist.
COPPELL, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lewisville, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LEWISVILLE, TX
247Sports

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley is at Baylor commit Austin Novosads game tonight

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS— This summer Baylor pulled off an impressive recruiting win by keeping elite quarterback Austin Novosad committed, beating out several national powers including Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M for what the elite quarterback called his "second recruitment". While things seemed to be slowing down in Novosad's recruitment, they're heating up once again.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX

