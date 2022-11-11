Read full article on original website
Kentucky 4-H teaches members compassion and appreciation through service-learning projects
Kentucky 4-H During the holidays, our attention often goes to how we can help others and give back to our communities. Kentucky 4-H youth practice this caring attitude throughout the year. By participating in 4-H, members learn ways to become engaged citizens in their communities with the hope that they become future local leaders and decision makers. One way 4-H encourages youth to develop compassion and local pride is through service learning projects.
Kentucky lawmakers vote to end UK literacy center contract
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A panel of Kentucky lawmakers voted to end a $1.2 million contract with a literacy center based at the University of Kentucky, saying it has failed to meet its statutory duties. The unanimous vote on Wednesday follows an investigation into the literacy center by The Courier...
Three NKY wineries win ’22 Commissioner’s Cup Awards: Brianza Gardens & Winery, Gunpower Creek Vineyards, Rose Hill Farm
Three Northern Kentucky wineries, all within a 40-mile radius of each other, won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in the 2022 Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition and Commissioner’s Cup at the University of Kentucky South Farm in Lexington. • Brianza Gardens & Winery near Crittenden took...
Police involved tragedy leads to family and community asking for answers
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police continue to investigate an incident involving Desman LaDuke, the young black man who tragically lost his life in a situation involving Nicholasville police at the end of October. People in the city and surrounding areas are now asking the police for accountability. Snow,...
Vote count is in on NKY Kids Voting ballots — a mock election program teaching the importance of voting
Future voters of any age were encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a “Kids Voting” ballot in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a non-profit, non-partisan, volunteer organization dedicated to teaching young people the importance of, and to help develop the habit of, voting.
Advocates testify at judiciary committee about restoring felons’ voting rights; LWVs weighs in
Representatives from Secure Democracy USA and fellow election policy advocates testified recently before the Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim Committee on Judiciary at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort regarding the vital issue of voting rights restoration. Kentucky is currently one of only a handful of states that permanently disenfranchises...
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
Free Christmas activities begin Nov. 25 at Kentucky's Ark Encounter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You'll be able to celebrate Christmas this year on the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky. ChristmasTime at the Ark and ChristmasTown at the Creation Museum will display hundreds of thousands of lights. The museum will feature a live nativity, while the ark will offer an animated show on a big screen, special concerts and live animal encounters.
1 dead, 2 injured in Madison County collision
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment that occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge. Initial investigations showed a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old from Lexington was driving north on KY...
Search and rescue efforts continue after car goes into Kentucky River
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crews resumed their search efforts for a missing woman early Saturday after a car went into the Kentucky River the night before. The Lexington Fire Department confirmed two people were hurt and another missing following the Friday night incident. They say a car was driving on Old Richmond Road and went into the river near the area of Proud Mary’s BBQ. The incident happened just after 9:30 pm.
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a weather maker, which will bring, mainly a cold rain, but some, especially in Central Kentucky, could see a winter mix, Monday night into Tuesday. A fast-moving system will spark snow showers and flurries Wednesday night into Thursday. The normal high,...
Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame the result of the dedication of Florence native H.B. Deatherage
H.B. Deatherage took it one step further. An Act – approved May 13, 1938 — made November 11 each year a legal holiday, a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be known as “Armistice Day.”. In 1954, after lobbying efforts by...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022
NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
God’s Pantry Food Bank puts together Thanksgiving meals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentuckians prepare for the upcoming holidays and the nights grow colder, inflation rates are on the rise. “Imagine for a moment not having a meal, and not being able to gather around your table with loved ones during Thanksgiving.” Michael Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank, said.
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
Our Rich History: President Joseph Chillo, LPD, 15th president of Thomas More University
Part 71 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Dr. Joseph L. Chillo arrived on campus during the summer of 2019 to become the 15th President of Thomas More University. The fall 2019 issue of Moreover (the University’s alumni/community magazine) said that “a new era begins as President Chillo arrives to guide the University with an eye towards service, collaboration, diversity, and student centeredness” (Moreover, Fall 2019, p. 2) These words would prove prophetic.
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Louisville rescue pup Ethan wins American Humane Hero Dog of the Year award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of our area's favorite dogs, Ethan, now has yet another honor on his name, and this one might be the biggest one yet!. After months of voting, Louisville's survivor pup was declared the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog of the Year. Ethan first won the...
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
