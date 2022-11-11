Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman: The Animated Series, Passes Away
Kevin Conroy, the beloved voice actor who portrayed Batman in Batman: The Animated Series and other projects, has passed away. Conroy’s representative Gary Miereanu sent a statement to 411 confirming that the actor passed away on Thursday at the age of 66 after a short battle with cancer. Conroy’s...
411mania.com
Stranger Things Creators Tease What’s To Come in Final Season
Stranger Things has one more season left to go, and the show’s creators hinted at what’s to come in the final arc. The Duffer Brothers and Shawn Levy spoke at Netflix’s FYC panel for the show on Sunday about the final arc, which doesn’t yet have a planned premiere date and is still in the writing phase. You can check out the highlights below (per Deadline:
Comments / 0