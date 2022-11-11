Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High-powered offense leads Williamstown over Cee Bees
PARKERSBURG — No. 2 Williamstown scored on its first seven possessions here Saturday afternoon at Stadium Field en route to a 49-6 victory against No. 15 Clay-Battelle in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. After falling behind 21-0, the Cee Bees (7-3) of head coach Ryan Wilson...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
South pours it on: Top-seeded Patriots clobber Eagles in opening round, 78-12
PARKERSBURG — The gun powder and the Patriot mascot’s musket were in high demand as No. 1 ranked Parkersburg South turned in an impressive debut in the opening round of the Class AAA state football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Erickson All-Sports Facility. The explosive ‘boom’ sounded off for...
Road to Wheeling: Top-seeded Generals ready for Logan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It has been a long time since Winfield football was among the elite programs in Class AA, and coming into the 2022 season there were plenty of questions about just how the Generals would fare following consecutive season that ended short of the playoffs. The answer,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
All-district prep football teams announced in Ohio
Fort Frye swept the East District Player of the Year awards and saw 12 of its players honored overall. The Cadets are 11-1 going into Saturday’s Division VI, Region 23 semifinal matchup with Coal Grove. Their biggest offensive weapon this season has been senior running back Owen Brown, who was named the D6 East District Offensive Player of the Year.
Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clay-Battelle Middle-High school football team will have a game with Williamstown High School on November 12, 2022, 10:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Young Pioneers earn first win of season over La Roche
Jayden Bradshaw only has two games in a Marietta College uniform under his belt, but he’s already making a name for himself. The freshman from Blanchester, Ohio, scored 16 points in the Pioneers’ 83-73 win over La Roche in Saturday’s Shrine Tournament Consolation Game at Ban Johnson Arena. Marietta (1-1) needed a win after dropping Friday’s season opener to Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Bradshaw’s performance, plus a team-high 18 points from Cooper Parrott, helped deliver just that.
George Washington wins the close game to head to second round
#5 George Washington takes down #12 Princeton in a close one, to roll on to the second round of playoffs.
Wheeling, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Man High School football team will have a game with Wheeling Central Catholic High School on November 12, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Christian School Honor Roll – Grades 9-12
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Christian School has announced the honor lists for the 1st 9 weeks grading period for Grades 9-12 for 2022-23 Principal’s List (4.0 Average) Ninth Grade (Freshman): Angelus Palata, Amber Perkins, Haley Wilkinson. Tenth Grade (Sophmores): Alex Allphin, Ava Dunn, Sophia Meyer. Eleventh Grade (Juniors):...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Barbara Hays Henderson
Barbara Hays Henderson, age 86, of Ashburn, VA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2nd, 2022. Barbara was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, Jan. 11th, 1936, to Geraldine Vanhorn Hays and George Roessing Hays. Barbara graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 and participated in A Cappella Choir, Thespians...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James Lane Collins
James Lane Collins, 74, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. A visitation took place on Sunday, Nov., 13, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Online condolences may be left at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.
WTAP
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Kymber Wotring has an appreciation for history
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Kymber Wotring has an eagerness for learning and telling others about history. “I honestly enjoy learning everything that’s happened in the past, and how it affects what’s going on nowadays,” she said. Wotring has a true passion for history and has always loved...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 4-6: * Selina M. Rush, 45 Ruby Dr., Davisville, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $256.25. * Zachary James Pritt, 325 Home St., Fairmont, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $175.25. * Andrew...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall, 97, of New Haven, WV, passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at Overbrook Rehab in Middleport, Ohio. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery in Letart, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Mason County, West Virginia, breaks ground on new veterans memorial
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It was a very special day in Mason County on Thursday as officials broke ground on a memorial to honor the county’s veterans. Those who have been working hard to raise money to build the monument were able to celebrate its ground breaking, today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Wahama […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Edison Middle School students celebrate veterans
PARKERSBURG — Edison Middle School students and parents braved the rain Friday to hold signs and wave flags for their Veterans Day Rally held on the corner by Mary Bees restaurant in south Parkersburg. (Photos by Douglass Huxley)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sunset Memory Gardens marks new status
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Parkersburg received a prestigious honor on Friday. Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery was named the only Purple Heart Cemetery in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the state of West Virginia. A ceremony was held inside the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home where a proclamation was...
Comments / 0