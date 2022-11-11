ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

High-powered offense leads Williamstown over Cee Bees

PARKERSBURG — No. 2 Williamstown scored on its first seven possessions here Saturday afternoon at Stadium Field en route to a 49-6 victory against No. 15 Clay-Battelle in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. After falling behind 21-0, the Cee Bees (7-3) of head coach Ryan Wilson...
Lootpress

Road to Wheeling: Top-seeded Generals ready for Logan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It has been a long time since Winfield football was among the elite programs in Class AA, and coming into the 2022 season there were plenty of questions about just how the Generals would fare following consecutive season that ended short of the playoffs. The answer,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

All-district prep football teams announced in Ohio

Fort Frye swept the East District Player of the Year awards and saw 12 of its players honored overall. The Cadets are 11-1 going into Saturday’s Division VI, Region 23 semifinal matchup with Coal Grove. Their biggest offensive weapon this season has been senior running back Owen Brown, who was named the D6 East District Offensive Player of the Year.
High School Football PRO

Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clay-Battelle Middle-High school football team will have a game with Williamstown High School on November 12, 2022, 10:30:00.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Young Pioneers earn first win of season over La Roche

Jayden Bradshaw only has two games in a Marietta College uniform under his belt, but he’s already making a name for himself. The freshman from Blanchester, Ohio, scored 16 points in the Pioneers’ 83-73 win over La Roche in Saturday’s Shrine Tournament Consolation Game at Ban Johnson Arena. Marietta (1-1) needed a win after dropping Friday’s season opener to Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Bradshaw’s performance, plus a team-high 18 points from Cooper Parrott, helped deliver just that.
High School Football PRO

Wheeling, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Man High School football team will have a game with Wheeling Central Catholic High School on November 12, 2022, 12:45:00.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Christian School Honor Roll – Grades 9-12

PARKERSBURG — Wood County Christian School has announced the honor lists for the 1st 9 weeks grading period for Grades 9-12 for 2022-23 Principal’s List (4.0 Average) Ninth Grade (Freshman): Angelus Palata, Amber Perkins, Haley Wilkinson. Tenth Grade (Sophmores): Alex Allphin, Ava Dunn, Sophia Meyer. Eleventh Grade (Juniors):...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Barbara Hays Henderson

Barbara Hays Henderson, age 86, of Ashburn, VA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2nd, 2022. Barbara was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, Jan. 11th, 1936, to Geraldine Vanhorn Hays and George Roessing Hays. Barbara graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 and participated in A Cappella Choir, Thespians...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

James Lane Collins

James Lane Collins, 74, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. A visitation took place on Sunday, Nov., 13, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Online condolences may be left at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.
WTAP

Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 4-6: * Selina M. Rush, 45 Ruby Dr., Davisville, pleaded no contest to speed limitations and fined $256.25. * Zachary James Pritt, 325 Home St., Fairmont, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $175.25. * Andrew...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall

Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall, 97, of New Haven, WV, passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at Overbrook Rehab in Middleport, Ohio. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery in Letart, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Sunset Memory Gardens marks new status

PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Parkersburg received a prestigious honor on Friday. Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery was named the only Purple Heart Cemetery in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the state of West Virginia. A ceremony was held inside the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home where a proclamation was...
