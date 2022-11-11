Jayden Bradshaw only has two games in a Marietta College uniform under his belt, but he’s already making a name for himself. The freshman from Blanchester, Ohio, scored 16 points in the Pioneers’ 83-73 win over La Roche in Saturday’s Shrine Tournament Consolation Game at Ban Johnson Arena. Marietta (1-1) needed a win after dropping Friday’s season opener to Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Bradshaw’s performance, plus a team-high 18 points from Cooper Parrott, helped deliver just that.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO