Thanksgiving food drive in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, and the Department of Public Works employees in Scranton want to help out their community. 2305 Union members are hosting their second annual Thanksgiving food drive. Donations of canned goods or non-perishable items can be dropped off at the...
Princess Party & Santa Holiday Brunch set for Dec. 4 at Radisson Lackawanna Station
SCRANTON — A magical event coming this holiday season might just be the perfect afternoon out with your own princess — or prince. The Times Leader Media Group and The Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel are teaming up to host the first of its kind in Lackawanna County. Planned...
Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
Welcoming winter in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A white snowy hill is a welcomed sight for snowboarders, but not a common sight in a parking lot in November, especially an unseasonably warm November. But Kraken Board Sports brought the winter season early to a parking lot in Luzerne County. "The rain last...
'Blitzen,' a new Christmas pop-up in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Designer Dallas Shaw put the finishing touches on Blitzen — both the reindeer head and the bar itself — ahead of opening night in Scranton. Blitzen, the bar, is a concept she brought to Delaware four years ago. "People are just so happy here....
Keeping kids warm with new clothes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Before the temperatures dip, kids in Scranton are getting some new warm clothes. The Scranton Police Department has been collecting items and donations for students in the city school district for about 10 years. This year, the department received about $5,000 for the cause. Officers delivered...
Half-priced pet adoptions for veterans
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The Carbon County Animal Shelter in Nesquehoning hopes to pair dogs with veterans this month. The shelter is offering half-priced adoptions for veterans at $50 instead of the usual $100. It's a thank you to those who served our country and a win-win. A dog finding...
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
15 Best Things to Do in Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County is in the middle eastern region of Pennsylvania. Established in 1811, the county was named Schuylkill, which comes from the Dutch term that means "hidden stream." It is home to 143,049 people, according to the 2020 census. The area is mountainous, with the Mahantango, Broad, Sharp, and Second...
Veterans hub opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Inside the St. Luke's Lehighton Campus, formally known as the Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, is a new space for veterans. The Veterans Hub of Northeastern Pennsylvania opened its doors. Christine LeClair, director of Carbon County Veterans Affairs, came up with the idea of partnering with the...
16 To The Rescue: Linus
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Linus was having the best day ever, being let out of his cage. He used his time wisely, playing with toys, saying hello to all of his other cat friends, and just enjoying stretching his legs. Linus is probably about 4 years old but...
Lackawanna County Veteran gets new smile for free
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Veteran is finally getting some much-needed dental work this Veterans Day, thanks to a local business. U.S. Army and National Guard Staff Sergeant Veteran, Theodore Habeeb of Clarks Summit, lost 19 teeth in an accident that happened nearly two decades ago while serving in Iraq. Habeeb […]
The 10th Annual BU Drag Show Happened This Past Weekend
The Bloomsburg University Equality Alliance and the LGBTQ+ Resource Center hosted their 10th annual drag show on November 5th, 2022 at 7pm in the Kehr Union Ballroom. Every year in the fall, during the Mid-Atlantic Conference, this takes place. Trixy Valentine served as the host of the show, which featured performances by Sarabesque, FeeBee Foxx, Xander Morgan Valentine, Nichole Steven Valentine, and two Bloomsburg University students. About 200 individuals who attended the drag show on Saturday.
Fire destroys home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Wayne County early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at home along Maple Street in Lakeville. According to first responders, seven family members were inside the home when their dog started barking and alerted them something was wrong. Everyone made it out okay.
Don't Waste Your Money: Pet food costs
Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County …. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting. Man arrested for allegedly shaking baby causing injury. Man arrested for allegedly...
Touring the Asa Packer Mansion in Jim Thorpe, PA
Sitting on a hillside overlooking the charming borough of Jim Thorpe, you’ll find the Asa Packer Mansion Museum. The Asa Packer Mansion was completed in 1861 and was the home of Asa Packer, the founder of the Lehigh Valley Railroad and Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. Packer would live in this home until his death in 1879. After that, his wife and then later his daughter, Mary Packer Cummings, lived in the home until her death in 1912.
Is "Trumpism" dead in Pennsylvania after Oz, Mastriano losses?
Is "Trumpism" dead in Pennsylvania after Oz, Mastriano losses?. Is “Trumpism” dead in Pennsylvania after Oz, Mastriano …. Is "Trumpism" dead in Pennsylvania after Oz, Mastriano losses?. Writers and illustrators come out for Scranton’s …. Writers and illustrators come out for Scranton's 25th comic-con Saving money on...
Repairs underway on water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are working on a 6-inch water main break in Scranton. A police officer spotted the water coming up from the pavement around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning and called it in. Around 30 customers are affected by the break along the 900 block of Monroe Avenue...
Suspicious Fire Rips Through RV Near Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo
Neighbors believe someone torched an abandoned recreation vehicle parked at a vacant Binghamton house. The blaze occurred at 43 Morgan Road on the city's South Side, just across the street from Ross Park Zoo. A nearby resident reported the fire erupted around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Fire department duty chief Sam...
Car hits two homes in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Two homes were damaged when a car went out of control in Scranton overnight. It happened around midnight on the 300 block of Maple Street. A car ran off the road, hitting the porch of one home and the side of another. A parked vehicle was also damaged.
