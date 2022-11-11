Daily Log: 11/11

Births

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Morgan and Cody Johnson, Toledo, boy, Nov. 9.

Tamara Bender and Miquela Glass, Toledo, girl, Nov. 9.

Marriage licenses

Lucas County

Nov. 8, 2022

Justin Smotherman, 36, welder, and Michelle Hartford, 37, store manager, both of Toledo.

Naim Abubaker, 23, software engineer, and Ayne Hassan, 25, graduate student, both of Toledo.

Nicholas Alonzo, 42, truck driver, and Danielle Davis, 37, member solutions manager, both of Toledo.

Abdirizak Ahmed, 74, self-employed, and Saadia Abdi, 74, housewife, both of Toledo.

Alex Spieker, 33, certified public accountant, and Brooke Smith, 33, certified public accountant, both of Sylvania.

Micah Norman, 33, assistant car manager, of Maumee, and Lianna Franklin, 25, project manager assistant, of Whitehouse.

Nov. 9, 2022

Kevron Nugent, 20, and Nicole Barth, 48, classroom aide, both of Toledo.

Chad Miller, 34, factory, and Tonia Fulton, 32, deli/cashier, both of Toledo.

William Frey, 32, self employed, and Torre Yarger, 32, general manager, both of Toeldo.

Crime reports

Burglaries

Emily Brown, gold bracelet and wallet with contents from home in 800 block of Lafayette

Brandi Boyer, no loss reported from residence in the 400 block of Pontiac

Thefts

Breanna Bowlick, car keys, credit cards, and other items from the 3300 block of West Central.

K. Brock-Franklin, credit card from the 5200 block of Monroe.

John Chapman, gun from the 3500 block of Turret Green.

Danny Gregory, catalytic converter from vehicle in 4800 block of Hill.

Patricia Dolt, catalytic converter from vehicle in 5000 block of Yorkshire.

Susan Sinkowski, gun from 400 block of California.

Joseph Marckel, cash from 300 block of Chapin.

Bradley McClure, prescription medication from 2100 block of South.

Divorces granted

Lucas County

Raymond Corggens II from Tkesha Corggens.

Tkesha Corggens from Raymond Corggens II.

Sondos Alsays from Suhaib Abuhaniyeh.

Destiny Warden from Tommy Wilson.

Matthew Jones and Kathryn Voss.