Parkersburg News & Sentinel
High-powered offense leads Williamstown over Cee Bees
PARKERSBURG — No. 2 Williamstown scored on its first seven possessions here Saturday afternoon at Stadium Field en route to a 49-6 victory against No. 15 Clay-Battelle in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. After falling behind 21-0, the Cee Bees (7-3) of head coach Ryan Wilson...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Young Pioneers earn first win of season over La Roche
Jayden Bradshaw only has two games in a Marietta College uniform under his belt, but he’s already making a name for himself. The freshman from Blanchester, Ohio, scored 16 points in the Pioneers’ 83-73 win over La Roche in Saturday’s Shrine Tournament Consolation Game at Ban Johnson Arena. Marietta (1-1) needed a win after dropping Friday’s season opener to Wisconsin-La Crosse, and Bradshaw’s performance, plus a team-high 18 points from Cooper Parrott, helped deliver just that.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
All-district prep football teams announced in Ohio
Fort Frye swept the East District Player of the Year awards and saw 12 of its players honored overall. The Cadets are 11-1 going into Saturday’s Division VI, Region 23 semifinal matchup with Coal Grove. Their biggest offensive weapon this season has been senior running back Owen Brown, who was named the D6 East District Offensive Player of the Year.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wisconsin-La Crosse bests Marietta men in opener
Fresh off a Final Four appearance, the Marietta College Pioneers come into this season a top 25 program once again. The flip side of that is the target on your back. The No. 17 Pioneers had their hands full in the 51st Marietta Shrine Tournament, as No. 15 Wisconsin La-Crosse pulled away for an 83-75 victory on Friday night from a jam-packed Ban Johnson Arena.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Christian School Honor Roll – Grades 9-12
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Christian School has announced the honor lists for the 1st 9 weeks grading period for Grades 9-12 for 2022-23 Principal’s List (4.0 Average) Ninth Grade (Freshman): Angelus Palata, Amber Perkins, Haley Wilkinson. Tenth Grade (Sophmores): Alex Allphin, Ava Dunn, Sophia Meyer. Eleventh Grade (Juniors):...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
The DAV Food Pantry community donation drop off at Murphytown UM Church, 1380 Murphytown Road off Route 50 East, will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12. Food, personal hygiene and cleaning items will be collected. ***. SALES. * Rummage Sale. Stout Memorial Youth, 3329 Broad St., Parkersburg, will hold...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Colonial House names Wallace resident director
PARKERSBURG — Colonial House of Parkersburg and its Board of Directors have announced a new resident director. Named was Ronnie Wallace, a Parkersburg resident. Colonial House is a non-profit facility established over 60 years ago on 23rd Street in Parkersburg. Men and women over 55 who are able can independently reside at Colonial House where there is a maximum capacity of 16.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Barbara Hays Henderson
Barbara Hays Henderson, age 86, of Ashburn, VA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2nd, 2022. Barbara was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, Jan. 11th, 1936, to Geraldine Vanhorn Hays and George Roessing Hays. Barbara graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 and participated in A Cappella Choir, Thespians...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley quilt show returns to Blennerhassett Museum for 18th year
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History is holding the 18th Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show through Nov. 20. Brenda Wentzel, chairwoman, said this year’s theme was “Quilts for All Seasons.” The theme included quilts for winter, spring, summer, fall and any of the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The theme category is only one of the judged categories for the quilt show. Wentzel said quilts don’t have to be entered into the theme category. The other categories include large quilts, small quilts, miniature quilts and antique quilts (not judged). Prizes are awarded for Overall Best of Show, Best of Show-Hand Quilted, Best of Show-Machine Quilted, People’s Choice Award, Superintendent’s Choice Award and Best Theme Award.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Art Center hosts Allied Artists of West Virginia Juried Exhibit
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center will be hosting the Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit beginning Nov. 20. The PAC will be holding an opening reception and awards ceremony for the exhibit from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, with the exhibit remaining on display through December. “The AAWV...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Positive Reinforcements: Parkersburg celebrates veterans with parade, ceremony
PARKERSBURG –Bad weather couldn’t put a damper on honoring those who served from the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Parkersburg Veterans Day parade saw veteran groups, marching bands and many others take to the streets of Parkersburg. Starting near the campus of Parkersburg High School, the mile-long festivities ended at the City Park. Then, it was time for the annual ceremony which saw featured speakers, a dual performance from the Parkersburg and Parkersburg South bands and a wreath-laying ceremony.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sunset Memory Gardens marks new status
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Parkersburg received a prestigious honor on Friday. Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery was named the only Purple Heart Cemetery in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the state of West Virginia. A ceremony was held inside the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home where a proclamation was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: 160 Driving Academy in for the Long Haul
The 160 Driving Academy in Mineral Wells celebrated its grand opening on Oct. 28. The academy is among the top truck driving schools in the country with locations throughout the U.S. From left: Jill Parsons, president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley; West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; Billy Fish, regional manager at 160 Driving Academy; Jessica Conklin, branch manager at 160 Driving Academy; Preston Wrinkle, general manager at 160 Driving Academy; and Terry Burhans, “Road Trippin'” with Sinclair Broadcasting Group. (Photo Provided)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James Lane Collins
James Lane Collins, 74, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. A visitation took place on Sunday, Nov., 13, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Online condolences may be left at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis, 85, of Reno, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, burial to follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Margaret J. Huggins
Margaret J. Huggins, 88, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta Campus. She was born July 26, 1934, in Waverly, W.Va., daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Carpenter Wingrove. Margaret was a retired Wood County School cook. She attended Bull Run Methodist Church, enjoyed sewing, quilting and doing puzzles.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Edison Middle School students celebrate veterans
PARKERSBURG — Edison Middle School students and parents braved the rain Friday to hold signs and wave flags for their Veterans Day Rally held on the corner by Mary Bees restaurant in south Parkersburg. (Photos by Douglass Huxley)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
USDA, Glenville State University launch network to help rural counties
GLENVILLE — A new program will aid rural and underserved areas in central West Virginia including Calhoun, Roane, Gilmer and Wirt counties, officials said. The West Virginia Pioneer Community Network through Glenville State University is an expansion of the Rural Partners Network, a program of United States Department of Agriculture.
