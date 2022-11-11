ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

voiceofalexandria.com

Almonor scores 22 as Fairleigh Dickinson topples Manhattan

TEANECK, N.J. — Ansley Almonor had 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 77-74 win against Manhattan. Almonor also contributed five rebounds and three blocks for the Knights (2-1). Grant Singleton scored 20 points and added eight assists and five steals. Demetre Roberts had 14 points, while adding six rebounds. Fairleigh Dickinson led throughout the final five minutes, but Manhattan closed to 75-74 on a layup by Anthony Nelson with 14 seconds remaining. Roberts made two free throws for FDU with eight seconds left for the final margin. The Jaspers were led by Josh Roberts, who recorded 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Nelson had 13 points, eight assists and two steals.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Townsend scores 21 in San Diego's 74-64 victory over NJIT

SAN DIEGO — Jase Townsend had 21 points in San Diego’s 74-64 victory over NJIT. Townsend added six rebounds for the Toreros. Eric Williams Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Marcellus Earlington scored 15 points, which included 9 for 9 from the line. The Highlanders were led in scoring by Miles Coleman, who finished with 28 points and nine rebounds. Souleymane Diakite added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Raheim Sullivan put up 11 points and four assists.
SAN DIEGO, CA

