Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands turn out to watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years
POCATELLO — On a cold Saturday morning, thousands of people gathered along city streets to witness Pocatello’s first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years. The parade featured a surprise homecoming of a young man in the Marines who exited a sports car to hug his grandfather, also a veteran. Hundreds of veterans and others participated in the parade, creating what seemed like an endless procession of pickup trucks, classic sports...
Idaho State Journal
Center for Hope and Recovery United relocates, seeks to assist more community members
POCATELLO — The Center for Hope and Recovery United held the ribbon cutting for its new location on Oct. 27. The Center for Hope and Recovery United is located at the City Center Campus, 1001 N. 7th Ave., Suite 150 in Pocatello. The new location is central to providing the most services for the Center's patients as it fits the ecosystem of the City Center Campus. The Portneuf Health Trust paid for the renovations and improvements to the new space and provides an extremely low-cost lease to help the organization sustain its services.
Former Green Beret with Pocatello ties enjoys acting career after military service
Former Army Green Beret Special Forces Medical Sergeant Jeff Bosley says he’ll never forget attending a ramp ceremony for a fallen comrade while serving in Iraq. He and his fellow berets were decked out in all black, gun trucks were stationed at the ready and they had figured out who was responsible. “We were partnering with the Army and there was this private conducting overwatch from a building rooftop when...
Sven 'Doc' Berglowe traveled world wearing assortment of military hats before random chance brought him to Pocatello
POCATELLO — Sven “Doc” Berglowe has logged in thousands of hours flying and serving on many ships over oceans. He’s logged in many months serving at police and sheriff departments across the country. And he’s logged in 23 years of military service all across the globe. Now, Berglowe, 50, is retired and happily stationed in Pocatello, but he has many stories of his time serving in not just the Navy as a radioman, a rescue swimmer, a hospital corpsman, and a Naval air crewman, but...
Idaho Falls Fall Brew
People gathered at the broadway plaza on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food and country music at the Fall Brew in Idaho Falls. The post Idaho Falls Fall Brew appeared first on Local News 8.
An Elevated Fitness: Local gym receives new owners, name and updated interior
POCATELLO — After being passed into the hands of new owners, the gym formerly known as Fitness Inc. Health Club is getting a facelift. Locals Audrey England and Trina Hall have purchased Pocatello’s original gym located at 1800 Garrett Way Suite 19, and they have plans to upgrade and update its facilities and equipment over time and maintain the gym community that has long flourished behind its walls. “This was...
eastidahonews.com
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
eastidahonews.com
VanderSloot ‘sets the record straight’ at Stand Up for Idaho meeting
IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot spent over three hours Wednesday night “setting the record straight.”. Standing in front of several hundred people at the Shilo Snake River Event Center, VanderSloot explained his views on politics, why he pushed to have the Idaho Patient Act signed into law, why he believes the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been “hijacked by a bunch of radicals” and how he hopes members of the Republican Party can become more united.
eastidahonews.com
Skyline High School goes into lockdown after student posts threatening meme
IDAHO FALLS – A local high school went into lockdown Thursday after a student posted a concerning and violent meme. Several parents of students who attend Skyline High School reached out to EastIdahoNews.com asking about the circumstances after hearing about the lockdown. According to an email sent out to...
eastidahonews.com
Ammon city council member resigns after being elected to state legislature
AMMON – Ammon city councilman Josh Wheeler officially resigned his position Wednesday after being elected to serve in the Idaho legislature. Wheeler beat out incumbent Chad Christensen as the Republican nominee for Idaho House Seat 35B in the May primary. District 35 includes parts of Bonneville, Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake and Bannock counties. He ran unopposed during the general election.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Firth overcomes fast start by Aberdeen to reach 2A finals
POCATELLO- A strong running game is the best way to describe both the Firth Cougars and the Aberdeen Tigers. However, Saturday's state semifinal game came down to who can make the least amount of mistakes and execute plays at the critical moment. For the Cougars, they were able to do just that and prevailed in a 34-20 victory over the Tigers to advance to the 2A state championship game.
Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation, the Marshals said. Zazweta...
eastidahonews.com
Officers on scene of crash after vehicle drives up on multiple lawns
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department is on the scene of a car crash near Community Park in Idaho Falls. Police are responding and investigating the circumstances of a single-car crash on the 1100 block of Mojave Street. The vehicle ended up driving on multiple lawns. Officers...
eastidahonews.com
Rocky Mountain loses heartbreaker to Rigby in an instant classic in the 5A semi-finals
MERIDIAN (KIVI) – The Rocky Mountain Grizzlies and the Rigby Trojans have won the last four 5A Idaho state football championships. These two teams met in the semi-finals and the game lived up to the hype. Rigby held on in a back and forth game to upend the Grizzlies...
Is Bishop Kelly one win away from most dominant Class 4A championship run ever?
BOISE, Idaho - Will top-ranked Bishop Kelly receive a true test this season? After Friday’s 33-15 romp over Minico, the tournament's top seeds are 48 minutes away from completing one of the most dominant runs in recent Class 4A history. Bishop Kelly (12-0), which has won its 12 contests by an ...
eastidahonews.com
Person dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound following crash in Idaho Falls neighborhood
IDAHO FALLS – Shortly before noon on November 11, Idaho Falls Police Officers were asked to respond to a residence in a neighborhood off of East 25th Street between Woodruff Avenue and Holmes Avenue due to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers responded and located a vehicle believed to...
eastidahonews.com
4 people hospitalized in early morning collision near Pocatello
POCATELLO – Four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early Saturday morning. A news release from Idaho State Police says the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County. A 38-year-old American Falls man, whose name was not released, was traveling eastbound...
buckrail.com
Roadhouse to acquire Melvin Brewing
JACKSON, Wyo. — Roadhouse Brewing Co. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire Melvin Brewing and its operations, according to representatives from both brewing companies. “We’re buying Melvin Brewing Company,” Colby Cox, co-founder and CEO of Roadhouse Brewing Co., told Buckrail this morning. While closing of the...
eastidahonews.com
Two taken to hospital following crash in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on Friday westbound US 26 at milepost 339.5, east of Idaho Falls, in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver...
Utah Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho
On November 08, 2022, at about 11:14 PM, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location on Ivins Road east of the city of Bancroft to investigate a report of a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim of the gunshot has been identified as Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of from Tooele, Utah. His family has been notified. The investigation revealed that Mr. Ramirez died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. All individuals present at the scene are cooperating with law enforcement and the incident is currently under investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office wishes to extend its condolences to the victim’s family during this difficult time.
Comments / 0