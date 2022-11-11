Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James Lane Collins
James Lane Collins, 74, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. A visitation took place on Sunday, Nov., 13, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Online condolences may be left at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74, of Spencer, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Visitation was Nov. 13 at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall, 97, of New Haven, WV, passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at Overbrook Rehab in Middleport, Ohio. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery in Letart, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Phillip Ronald Holcomb
Phillip Ronald Holcomb, 55, of Spencer, died Nov. 10, 2022. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Bailey Cemetery, Beech. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Jean Brown
Doris Jean Brown, 97, of Rockport, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Denise Humphries officiating. Burial, Big Tygart Cemetery, Rockport section. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Brown family.
Jo Ann Daugherty
Jo Ann Daugherty, 82, of Mineral Wells WV, passed away Nov. 12, 2022. There will be no visitation or service at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Homes and Crematory is honored to serve the family.
George Elwood Ford
George Elwood Ford, 72, of Sandyville, WV, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, WV. He was born on Nov. 18, 1949, in Sandyville, WV, son of the late Rollo Brooks and Myrtle Virginia McCauley Ford. George was a painter and wallpaper installer for many...
Alan “Tony” Justice
Alan Gale “Tony” Justice, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1939, in Elizabeth, WV, the son of the late Harold Victor and Margarette Elizabeth Calebaugh Justice. Tony graduated from Wirt County High School with the...
Margaret J. Huggins
Margaret J. Huggins, 88, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta Campus. She was born July 26, 1934, in Waverly, W.Va., daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Carpenter Wingrove. Margaret was a retired Wood County School cook. She attended Bull Run Methodist Church, enjoyed sewing, quilting and doing puzzles.
Sunset Memory Gardens marks new status
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Parkersburg received a prestigious honor on Friday. Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery was named the only Purple Heart Cemetery in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the state of West Virginia. A ceremony was held inside the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home where a proclamation was...
Positive Reinforcements: Parkersburg celebrates veterans with parade, ceremony
PARKERSBURG –Bad weather couldn’t put a damper on honoring those who served from the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Parkersburg Veterans Day parade saw veteran groups, marching bands and many others take to the streets of Parkersburg. Starting near the campus of Parkersburg High School, the mile-long festivities ended at the City Park. Then, it was time for the annual ceremony which saw featured speakers, a dual performance from the Parkersburg and Parkersburg South bands and a wreath-laying ceremony.
Colonial House names Wallace resident director
PARKERSBURG — Colonial House of Parkersburg and its Board of Directors have announced a new resident director. Named was Ronnie Wallace, a Parkersburg resident. Colonial House is a non-profit facility established over 60 years ago on 23rd Street in Parkersburg. Men and women over 55 who are able can independently reside at Colonial House where there is a maximum capacity of 16.
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
Vienna holds indoor Veterans Day program
VIENNA — As more than 130 people gathered to honor veterans Friday, Del. John Kelly spoke about how he did that as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Kelly, R-Wood, was assigned to the Air Force Honor Guard from the end of 1968 to early 1971. During the height of the Vietnam War, they conducted four or five military funerals a day every weekday at Arlington National Cemetery.
Miller Prosthetics & Orthotics receives 2022 Freedom Award
BELPRE — Miller Prosthetics & Orthotics is among 31 orthotics and prosthetics providers across the nation honored with the 2022 Freedom Award. The annual award, sponsored by Orthotic and Prosthetic Group of America, recognizes providers who deliver exceptional standards of care for military personnel needing orthotic and prosthetic devices.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
The DAV Food Pantry community donation drop off at Murphytown UM Church, 1380 Murphytown Road off Route 50 East, will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12. Food, personal hygiene and cleaning items will be collected. ***. SALES. * Rummage Sale. Stout Memorial Youth, 3329 Broad St., Parkersburg, will hold...
Wood County Christian School Honor Roll – Grades 1-8
PARKERSBURG — Wood County Christian School has announced the honor lists for the 1st nine weeks grading period for for the 2022-23 School Year . First Grade: Sawyer Acors, Bryleigh Brewer, Andino Correale, Finley Doak, Eva Jones, Emmarie Lodato, Gwendolyn Medley, Luca Walters. Second Grade: Avery Earley, Abigayle Grose,...
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Kymber Wotring has an appreciation for history
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Kymber Wotring has an eagerness for learning and telling others about history. “I honestly enjoy learning everything that’s happened in the past, and how it affects what’s going on nowadays,” she said. Wotring has a true passion for history and has always loved...
Parkersburg Art Center hosts Allied Artists of West Virginia Juried Exhibit
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center will be hosting the Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit beginning Nov. 20. The PAC will be holding an opening reception and awards ceremony for the exhibit from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, with the exhibit remaining on display through December. “The AAWV...
