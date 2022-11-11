ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia

By Hannah Brandt
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZII4U_0j6rZCEd00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.

The basketball star was arrested for drug possession at a Russian airport in February and later sentenced to 9 years in prison. Her lawyers say she is serving that sentence inside of a Russian labor camp.

U.S. officials have accused Russia of using her as a political pawn and have been trying to negotiate her release.

Brittney Griner at ‘weakest moment in life right now’ in Russia, her wife says

“She is being held unjustly. She should be released immediately,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

President Biden says he is thinking about Griner with renewed optimism.

“My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange,” Biden said.

Sullivan says despite the U.S. making multiple offers to secure Griner’s release, Russia hasn’t agreed to anything.

“So far the Russians have not shown a willingness to engage in that back and forth to produce a result,” Sullivan said.

Leaders are being tight-lipped about the details of those negotiations because they say they don’t want to jeopardize any chance of reaching a deal.

“I can’t handicap it. I can’t give you any predictions,” Sullivan said.

Even though work is being done behind the scenes, President Biden says his administration will not give up.

“I am determined to get her home and get her home safely,” Biden said.

Griner’s team is putting their trust in U.S. officials, saying they’re “thankful for everyone’s support” as they hold out hope she’s returned in time for the Holidays.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Biden calls potential House GOP probes, impeachment ‘almost comedy’

President Biden on Wednesday called impeachment threats from some House Republicans poised to take control of the chamber “almost comedy,” arguing that the American people are not interested in investigations into him and his family. “It was reported—whether it’s accurate or not, I’m not sure—but it was reported many times that Republicans are saying and […]
abc27 News

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm election in history. All of that is very good news for President Biden, who emerges […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox News

Biden torched over call to investigate Elon Musk's foreign ties: 'One of the most hypocritical statements'

Rep. James Comer called out President Biden’s hypocrisy after he suggested new Twitter CEO Elon Musk should be investigated for his ties to foreign countries. "I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate," Biden said at the White House Wednesday when asked if Musk is a national security threat.
The Hill

Biden, Obama, Trump issue warnings ahead of midterms

President Biden and his two predecessors stumped for their party’s candidates in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday, warning supporters that the other side poses a threat to the county. With three days until Election Day, Biden and former President Obama joined Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton questions the integrity of 2024 election by already claiming 'right-wing extremists have a plan to STEAL it' - but offers ZERO evidence in fundraising video (and after she said questioning Biden's win was 'doing Putin's work)

Hillary Clinton said 'extremist' Republicans have a plan underway to steal the 2024 presidential election in video urging Americans to vote for Democratic legislatures in their states. The two-minute clip urged Americans to look past the 2022 midterms and turn out to vote in their local election, because she claims...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Revisiting Biden's presidency before the midterms

“Our great democracies still tend to think that a stupid man is more likely to be honest than a clever man, and our politicians take advantage of this prejudice." – Bertrand Russell. It's been said that Joe Biden has been running for president for 50 years. From the day...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValleyCentral

Cruz refuses to acknowledge Biden was elected president

Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
TEXAS STATE
abc27 News

Biden expected to announce stronger proposed methane regulations for oil and gas at climate conference

(The Hill) — President Biden is expected to announce a proposal for stronger regulations on the oil and gas sector aimed at controlling emissions of a planet-warming gas called methane.  The stronger methane regulations are part of a slew of climate-related actions that Biden is expected to announce during his trip to the COP27 global […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024

President Biden on Wednesday suggested that if former President Trump opts to run in 2024, he would not make it to the White House for a second term. Biden’s comments come just two days after Trump teased he would make a “very big announcement” early next week after reports emerged that was considering announcing another […]
The Hill

Here’s how Biden could make a real effort to ‘fix democracy’

As the dust settles from the midterms, President Biden must lead Americans, and the political class, from politicking to governing. To reset the tone in a partially-reconfigured Washington, this veteran golfer should take a mulligan — actually two — issuing a third call to save American democracy. This time, however, the president’s speech should be presidential: bipartisan, self-critical and solution-oriented.
INDIANA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy