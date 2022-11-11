Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
ESU women’s soccer advances to first Central Regional Final
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (WIBW) - A season that keeps getting better for Emporia State women’s soccer. The Hornets topped Central Missouri Sunday afternoon 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament, the team that beat ESU one week ago today for the MIAA title. This marks the first time...
WIBW
Washburn volleyball wins MIAA Tournament Championship
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 20 Washburn volleyball took down No. 12 Nebraska-Kearney in 4 sets to win the MIAA Tournament Championship on Saturday night. The Ichabods entered the tournament as the 5 seed, while the Lopers were the 2 seed. Washburn upset the No. 1 seed Northwest Missouri to stamp its ticket to the championship match.
WIBW
Mackenzie Dimarco’s offensive explosion lifts Emporia State over Fort Hays State
WARRENSBURG, MO. (WIBW) - In the first round of the NCAA tournament, senior forward Mackenzie Dimarco was unstoppable. Dimarco scored four of the Hornets five goals in their 5-1 over Fort Hays State Friday morning. Those four goals set an MIAA single season record for goals scored and tied the NCAA tournament match record for goals scored. Dimarco now has 22 goals scored this year.
K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
WIBW
No. 22 Emporia State falls to No. 10 Northwest Missouri
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 22 Emporia State football ended its regular season hosting No. 10 Northwest Missouri at Welch Stadium on Saturday, but couldn’t complete a comeback win in the end. Jay Harris started the scoring with a 19 yard touchdown run, helping the Bearcats to a 6-0...
WIBW
K-State women’s basketball wins 1,000th game in program history
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin. (WIBW) - Kansas State scored 47 points in the second half, including 31 in the final quarter to secure a 77-63 win over the Wisconsin Badgers and also the 1,000 win in program history during the Brew City Battle at American Family Field. K-State becomes the 19th NCAA...
UPDATE: 🎥 Manhattan Eagles win State Championship game
UPDATE: Manhattan Eagles win, final score 38-8. UPDATE: As of 2:55 pm, the Manhattan Eagles lead 30-0 against the Cornerstone Saints. Here are a couple video highlights from the game submitted to Little Apple Post by a fan. Video highlight of pass from Ethan Goff to Grant Amerin. In the...
WIBW
No. 23 K-State bounces back, dominates Baylor
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 23 Kansas State football bounced back from its loss to Texas by grabbing a statement 31-3 win against Baylor in Waco on Saturday night. It was scoreless through the first quarter for both teams. Will Howard, who came in once again for an injured Adrian Martinez, started the scoring by finding Ben Sinnott for a 15 yard touchdown pass, 7-0 KSU.
WIBW
Kansas State golfer named Kansas Amateur Player of the Year
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second straight year, K-State’s men’s golfer Cooper Schultz was recognized as the Kansas Amateur Player of the Year by Central Links Golf. He became the third Wildcat to qualify for the US Amateur in consecutive years. “It feels great to be recognized...
WIBW
K-State earns first road win over Cal
BERKELEY, CA. (WIBW) - There’s a lot to be excited about for this Kansas State men’s basketball team as they knock off Cal, 63-54 Friday night. Jerome Tang is now 2-0 as the new head coach of the ‘Cats. Keyontae Johnson led K-State with 16 points while...
WIBW
No. 23 K-State visits Baylor with Big 12 title path in play
WACO, Texas (AP) — If quarterback Blake Shapen and the Baylor Bears want a realistic chance to defend their Big 12 title, they’ll need a fourth consecutive victory when No. 23 Kansas State visits Saturday night. The Bears (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) and Wildcats are tied with No....
WIBW
Kansas Air National Guard mourns the loss of one of their Airmen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own on Saturday night, Nov. 12th, during a tragic vehicle accident. They say the Airman’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
WIBW
Topeka Youth Orchestras show off musical talents at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Youth Orchestras held a concert Sunday afternoon at Washburn’s White Concert Hall. The concert featured classical pieces performed by a Symphonette, Chamber Orchestra and the Youth Symphony Orchestra. They were conducted by Carolyn Sandquist, Ryan Masotto and Silas Huff, respectively. The Topeka Youth Orchestras...
Blizzard Bash comes to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Blizzard Bash is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The four-day event is sold out Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Blizzard Bash is the largest indoor demolition derby. The popular event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center where hundreds of demolition cars will compete for trophies […]
esubulletin.com
Nursing department will soon move off ‘island,’ into new building on campus
By fall 2025, nursing students at Emporia State will attend classes on campus instead of Newman Regional Health about a mile away. “They're kind of off on an island over there on the other side of town,” said vice president of infrastructure Cory Falldine. Before Cora Miller Hall, adjacent...
Evergy Plaza Ice Rink opens Saturday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Evergy Plaza’s skating rink is now open. Skating season will run from Nov. 12, to Jan. 29, 2023. Each day, excluding holidays, will have 5 skate sessions, each lasting 90 minutes. Skate rental is included in the cost of a ticket. Tickets can be purchased online and helps reserve a spot […]
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of safety
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Studies and discussions continue over whether Shawnee Co. needs additional interchanges along the Kansas Turnpike. But Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays admits money will be the sticking point. Mays visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the status of talks on the issue. The city, county...
5 people injured in Butler County crash
Five people were injured in a Butler County crash Sunday afternoon.
WIBW
Young community role models recognized as 2022′s “20 under 40″
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s “20 under 40″ was recognized Thursday night, November 10, for being young role models in the community. On Thursday night, this year’s “20 under 40″ class was honored in an event at the Townsite Tower for encouraging leadership development, both professionally and in the community.
Comments / 0