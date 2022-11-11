ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns back in action Sunday on road against Dolphins

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will resume play following a bye week on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

>>Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13

The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Browns’ last game was October 31 when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13, in Cleveland.

Cleveland enters the game with a 3-5 record while Miami is 6-3.

The Dolphins are coming off at 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears last week.

The game will be televised on Channel 7 and also broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

