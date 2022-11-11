Browns back in action Sunday on road against Dolphins

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will resume play following a bye week on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Browns’ last game was October 31 when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13, in Cleveland.

Cleveland enters the game with a 3-5 record while Miami is 6-3.

The Dolphins are coming off at 35-32 win over the Chicago Bears last week.

The game will be televised on Channel 7 and also broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

