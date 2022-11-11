Read full article on original website
LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures fall on grain rally, beef cut-out price drops
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) livestock futures slid on Friday as grain futures rallied, underpinned by strong commodities and equities markets, brokers said. The downward trend started when live cattle markets took a hit earlier in the day, when the feeder cattle traders began selling off...
China pork imports set to rise amid questions around hog herd size
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China is set to increase pork imports in the coming months, industry participants said, after losses for farmers last year in the world's top pork producer caused a reduction in hog output that appears larger than official data suggests. Pork is by far China's favourite...
GRAINS-Soybean futures rise on China COVID curbs, weakening dollar
Commodities rise as China relaxes some COVID curbs. Corn market gains boosted by strength in crude oil market. CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans rose on Friday, underpinned by strong commodities and equities markets, as well as hopes that China's easing of COVID-19 restrictions could boost demand.
GRAINS-Soybean futures rally on China easing COVID restrictions
Commodities rise as China relaxes some COVID curbs. Corn market gains boosted by strength in crude oil market. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, adds bullet points, changes byline, changes dateline from HAMBURG) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans rose on Friday, underpinned...
NOPA October U.S. soy crush seen rising to 184.464 million bushels
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely surged in October to the fourth highest on record for any month as processing plants received a flood of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which...
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 21-23 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Most U.S. government offices are closed for the federal Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. Commodity...
India's wheat planting gathers momentum, acreage up nearly 10%
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 4.5 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 9.7% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare will keep updating...
UPDATE 1-India's 2021/22 palm oil imports fall as soyoil dents market share
Palm oil imports fall to 7.9 mln T from 8.3 mln T yr ago. Soyoil imports rise to 4.17 mln T vs 2.87 mln T yr ago. (Adds details, trader's comment) MUMBAI/BENGALURU, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year earlier as overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of palm oil, a trade body said on Monday.
India's 2021/22 palm oil imports fall 4.8% y/y, soyoil rise-trade body
MUMBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 fell 4.8% from a year ago as the overseas buying of soyoil jumped 45.3% to a record high after Indonesia restricted shipments of the tropical oil, a leading trade body said on Monday. The country's palm oil imports in...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Nov. 7
PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with harvest progress for grain maize and crop conditions for soft wheat, winter barley and grain maize, covering week 44 ending Nov. 7. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 92 76 Week 43 2022 84 61 Week 44 2021 86 61 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 97 88 Week 43 2022 93 77 Week 44 2021 94 78 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 44 average in France 50 13 Week 43 2022 23 3 Week 44 2021 36 4 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTED Week 44 average in France 100 Week 43 2022 99 Week 44 2021 81 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 0 0 2 98 0 Week 43 2022 0 0 1 99 0 Week 44 2021 0 0 1 97 2 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 0 0 2 98 1 Week 43 2022 0 0 1 98 1 Week 44 2021 0 0 1 98 1 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 44 average in France 9 20 30 38 4 Week 43 2022 10 21 27 38 4 Week 44 2021 0 1 10 76 13 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide)
3 Big Things Today, November 14, 2022
Soybeans futures were lower in overnight trading amid signs of rising global production and favorable weather in parts of South America. Brazil's national supply company CONAB last week said it now expects the country's soybean crop at about 153.5 million metric tons. That's up from a month-earlier projection of 152.4 million tons.
Fertilizers seen headed for Malawi within a week, UN says
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The first shipment of donated fertilizers is expected to head to Malawi in the coming week, United Nations officials said on Friday following a meeting with a Russian delegation in Geneva over exports. "The world cannot afford to let global fertilizer accessibility problems become a global...
Sri Lanka aims to hike taxes in budget to soften crisis
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Monday proposed to more than double the country’s tax revenue as the island nation struggles to come out from its worst economic crisis. Unsustainable debt, a severe balance of payment crisis on top of lingering scars of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a severe shortage of essentials such as fuel, medicine and food, and the soaring prices have caused severe hardships to most Sri Lankans. Presenting the annual budget in Parliament, President Ranil Wickremesinghe put the country’s plight down to the reduction of government revenue and stressed the need to increase it. Wickremesinghe said the country’s revenue has declined significantly to 8.3% of the GDP in 2021, which he said was one of the lowest in the world. He said his government presented revenue measures to correct the 2019 tax cuts on three occasions this year.
Argentina confirms Mexico will allow beef imports
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's government said Saturday that Mexican authorities have given the green light for imports of boneless beef produced in the South American country. The announcement came after eight years of negotiations between the two countries and more than a decade since Mexico last imported...
Biden tells Xi US and China should manage differences to prevent competition from becoming conflict
President Biden on Monday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and said in their first in-person meeting since Biden took office that the two leaders should manage their differences. “As the leaders of our two nations, we share a responsibility, in my view, to show that China and the United States can manage our differences, prevent […]
