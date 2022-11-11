Read full article on original website
UPDATE 3-U.N., Russian officials met to discuss Black Sea grains deal
GENEVA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Senior United Nations officials met with a Russian delegation in Geneva on Friday to discuss Moscow's grievances about the Black Sea grains export initiative and address the need for unimpeded food and fertilizer exports, a U.N. spokesperson said. The negotiations come eight days before the...
China pork imports set to rise amid questions around hog herd size
BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China is set to increase pork imports in the coming months, industry participants said, after losses for farmers last year in the world's top pork producer caused a reduction in hog output that appears larger than official data suggests. Pork is by far China's favourite...
FOCUS-New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector
SPIRITWOOD, North Dakota, Nov 14 (Reuters) - North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by...
India's wheat planting gathers momentum, acreage up nearly 10%
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 4.5 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 9.7% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare will keep updating...
UPDATE 1-Kremlin: Work underway to address Russia's concerns on grain deal
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that work was underway to address a number of Russian concerns regarding the Black Sea grain initiative, which is due to expire on Nov. 19. Speaking as delegates from Russia and the United Nations were due to meet in Geneva to...
UPDATE 1-Russia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal
Moscow demands removal of obstacles to food, fertiliser exports. Russia wants state bank reconnected to SWIFT - minister. (Recasts with deputy foreign minister's comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports.
NOPA October U.S. soy crush seen rising to 184.464 million bushels
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crush likely surged in October to the fourth highest on record for any month as processing plants received a flood of newly harvested beans, analysts said ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members, which...
Indonesia to sell 2.5 million tonnes of palm oil to China
JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nine Indonesian companies on Friday signed contracts to sell 2.5 million tonnes of palm oil products valued at $2.6 billion to 13 Chinese buyers, the Indonesian trade ministry said in a statement. The deal was a follow up from President Joko Widodo's state visit to...
GRAINS-Soybeans slip on firm dollar, Chinese demand hopes curb losses
Soybeans fall after rally, China demand hopes support. China eases COVID-19 curbs, raise expectations of higher demand. U.S. dollar steadies after Fed caution on inflation. (Recasts with change in market direction, adds quote) By Naveen Thukral. SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid on Monday with a firm dollar...
GRAINS-Soybean futures rise on China COVID curbs, weakening dollar
Commodities rise as China relaxes some COVID curbs. Corn market gains boosted by strength in crude oil market. CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans rose on Friday, underpinned by strong commodities and equities markets, as well as hopes that China's easing of COVID-19 restrictions could boost demand.
Fertilizers seen headed for Malawi within a week, UN says
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The first shipment of donated fertilizers is expected to head to Malawi in the coming week, United Nations officials said on Friday following a meeting with a Russian delegation in Geneva over exports. "The world cannot afford to let global fertilizer accessibility problems become a global...
UAE bans unapproved price increases for staple goods -state news agency
CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has forbidden any increase in the prices of nine basic staple goods without prior government approval, state news agency WAM said in a statement. Those staples, which it said "impact consumer purchasing power", are cooking oil, eggs, milk, sugar, poultry, legumes,...
UPDATE 1-Dutch gov't to allow shipment of 20,000 tons of Russian fertilizer to Malawi
AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday said it would release a consignment of 20,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer that had been stuck in Rotterdam port due to sanctions, following a request from the United Nations. The shipment is due to be sent to Malawi via the...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson mops up after recapture
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson before fleeing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, as his counterparts in Russia and Iran vowed to deepen economic, political and trade ties. KHERSON RECAPTURE. * Kherson residents held flowers and kissed Ukrainian soldiers who...
Biden, Xi seek to ‘manage our differences’ in meeting
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting Monday since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to "manage" differences between the superpowers as they compete for global influence amid increasing economic and security tensions.
Russia rejects G20 focus on security
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday called for the G20 to stop talking about security and focus on the world's most pressing socio-economic problems, ahead of a summit set to be dominated by Western criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The G20 - a group of the world's largest...
Indonesian officials: Russia's Lavrov treated at hospital
Indonesian authorities say Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was taken to the hospital because of a health concern following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali
LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures fall on grain rally, beef cut-out price drops
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) livestock futures slid on Friday as grain futures rallied, underpinned by strong commodities and equities markets, brokers said. The downward trend started when live cattle markets took a hit earlier in the day, when the feeder cattle traders began selling off...
CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 21-23 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Most U.S. government offices are closed for the federal Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. Commodity...
UPDATE 1-Ukraine minister urges ASEAN to stop Russian 'hunger games'
PHNOM PENH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister on Saturday urged Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to stop Russia from playing "hunger games" over a Ukrainian Black Sea grain deal, which could expire next week. The deal allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several...
