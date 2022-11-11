Read full article on original website
SkySports
Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United: George Baldock sends Blades top of the Championship
Sheffield United moved to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 win at Cardiff. A 64th-minute goal from George Baldock was enough to secure all three points for the visitors. Cardiff dominated much of the first half after a ponderous first 20 minutes, with the Bluebirds'...
Championship roundup: Zian Flemming fires Millwall into playoff places
Record signing Zian Flemming struck a superb hat-trick as Millwall returned to the playoff places with a 4-2 victory at Preston. The Dutch midfielder was in predatory mood as he inspired the Lions to a deserved first victory in four games, while Preston’s three-match winning streak was abruptly halted.
BBC
Ulster Club SFC: Glen beat Errigal Ciaran 3-10 to 1-12 in epic quarter-final
Glen booked their place in the Ulster Club Football semi-finals for the second year in a row with a 3-10 to 1-12 win over Errigal Ciaran in a breathless encounter at Celtic Park. In a chaotic first half full of quality and incident, Glen scored two goals through Conor Convery...
BBC
Premiership: Saracens 45-39 Northampton Saints - Sarries rally to win thriller
Tries: Maitland 2, Simpson, Hallett, Earl, Daly Cons: Goode 5, Lozowski Pen: Goode. Tries: Haywood, Dingwall 3, Skosan Cons: Smith 4 Pens: Smith 2. Table-topping Saracens produced a stunning comeback to extend their perfect Premiership record and beat Northampton Saints 45-39 in a thriller. Sarries were 39-17 behind after an...
'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City
Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
BBC
Scotland v New Zealand: Doddie Weir the inspiration for history-seeking Scots - Ritchie
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 13 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. The presence of Doddie Weir will inspire the Scotland team as they seek a first win over New Zealand on Sunday, says captain Jamie Ritchie. Weir is due to...
Football fans hit out at Welsh branches of Primark for prominently displaying ENGLAND'S World Cup kit but none for Wales with tournament kick-off just days away
Shoppers have blasted Primark for selling England World Cup kit in their Welsh stores while having nothing for Wales, despite the team qualifying for the tournament for the first time in 64 years. The England tops, t-shirts and beanies were given pride of place in the Primark store in Wrexham,...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic. Rangers, VAR, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts, Barton
The VAR offside line drawn for Jota's disallowed Celtic goal at Fir Park looked like it was "drawn by a child", says former Scotland striker Kris Boyd, who thinks the new technology is a hindrance for officials. (Scottish Sun) Ange Postecoglou has managed to perform "a terrific juggling act" rotating...
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
BBC
Watch: Scottish Championship - Hamilton v Ayr Utd
Ayr United manager Lee Bullen tells BBC Scotland: "It's a nice incentive but we're not going to get ahead of ourselves. It'll be a tough game tonight, Hamilton's midweek win will lift them. "We had a tough game against them at the start of the season so we really need...
BBC
Analysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford
Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.
What time is England vs New Zealand? How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup final online and on TV
History is on the line as England face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland. After five weeks, the tournament has delivered an outstanding final, with the defending champions and hosts New Zealand facing an England side who are a win away from declaring themselves as the best in the world. The Red Roses have won 30 matches in a row to reach this point, including a thrashing of Australia and then a thrilling victory over Canada in the semi-finals. England have not always been at their best during their run to the final but...
BBC
Relive Saturday's EFL action as it happened
Thanks for joining us this afternoon. We tried to soak up every bit of Championship football we could, knowing we're going to be without it for the next three weeks and hope you did too. As mentioned, we've still got one massive match to come tomorrow lunchtime between Burnley and...
Wales vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from autumn international as Wales edge to win
Tries from No 8 Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium.Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.Relive all the action from Cardiff with our blog below:
BBC
Wales 20-13 Argentina: Hosts bounce back to defeat Pumas in Cardiff
Tries: Faletau, T Williams Cons: Anscombe 2 Pens: Anscombe, Priestland. Wales recovered from a heavy defeat against New Zealand to beat Argentina in the second game of the Autumn Nations Series. Tries from Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams helped seal the win. Wales' defensive display was much improved after conceding...
BBC
Manchester City 1-2 Brentford: Pep Guardiola says Bees were the best team
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the "best team won" and his side "lacked the dynamic to play" following their 2-1 defeat by Brentford at Etihad Stadium. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 12 November at 23:00 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Wayne Pivac's side will wave off the Welsh football team as they head out to Qatar... but his side are lacking the same excitement and energy after last week's demolition by New Zealand
The Wales football team roll out of the Vale Resort near Cardiff on Monday. Destination: Qatar. Among those due to wave them off towards a first World Cup since 1958? Wayne Pivac's rugby squad, who train next door. 'Hopefully, they will bring it back!' Taulupe Faletau said. These are heady...
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs. Southampton live score, updates and highlights from Premier League match
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Less than a week ago, Nathan Jones was preparing to take Luton to Blackpool and Stoke. Now the Welshman is readying himself for Anfield, where he will oversee his first game as Southampton manager. Jones is not the first manager to start their Premier League career...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Manchester United are once again set to be without their superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo as they travel to Fulham. It’s the final game before the FIFA World Cup on Sunday and Ronaldo is not set to be present. The Portuguese striker missed United’s midweek Carabao Cup win over Aston...
Liverpool Set For Key Southampton Clash In Last Game Before FIFA World Cup
The game is a must win for the Reds, who come up against a Saints side now under the guidance of new manager Nathan Jones.
