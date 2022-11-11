ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Championship roundup: Zian Flemming fires Millwall into playoff places

Record signing Zian Flemming struck a superb hat-trick as Millwall returned to the playoff places with a 4-2 victory at Preston. The Dutch midfielder was in predatory mood as he inspired the Lions to a deserved first victory in four games, while Preston’s three-match winning streak was abruptly halted.
BBC

Ulster Club SFC: Glen beat Errigal Ciaran 3-10 to 1-12 in epic quarter-final

Glen booked their place in the Ulster Club Football semi-finals for the second year in a row with a 3-10 to 1-12 win over Errigal Ciaran in a breathless encounter at Celtic Park. In a chaotic first half full of quality and incident, Glen scored two goals through Conor Convery...
BBC

Premiership: Saracens 45-39 Northampton Saints - Sarries rally to win thriller

Tries: Maitland 2, Simpson, Hallett, Earl, Daly Cons: Goode 5, Lozowski Pen: Goode. Tries: Haywood, Dingwall 3, Skosan Cons: Smith 4 Pens: Smith 2. Table-topping Saracens produced a stunning comeback to extend their perfect Premiership record and beat Northampton Saints 45-39 in a thriller. Sarries were 39-17 behind after an...
Daily Mail

'This is why England are not winning any trophy soon': Fans react to Gareth Southgate's 'CRIMINAL' decision not to take Ivan Toney to the World Cup after Brentford star scores brace to shock Manchester City

Fans have questioned Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Ivan Toney at home for the World Cup after the Brentford striker netted a dramatic brace in his side's win over Manchester City. Despite registering eight goals in 13 Premier League games before taking his tally into double figures at the Etihad,...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic. Rangers, VAR, Hibernian, Aberdeen, Hearts, Barton

The VAR offside line drawn for Jota's disallowed Celtic goal at Fir Park looked like it was "drawn by a child", says former Scotland striker Kris Boyd, who thinks the new technology is a hindrance for officials. (Scottish Sun) Ange Postecoglou has managed to perform "a terrific juggling act" rotating...
The Guardian

Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action

Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Etihad Stadium Last season Manchester City 2 Brentford 0. Referee Peter Bankes This season G6 Y26 R0 4.33 cards/game. Subs from Carson, Ortega, Palmer, Álvarez, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Gündogan, Gómez, Silva, Stones, Rodri. Doubtful Haaland (match fitness), Phillips (match fitness) Injured Walker...
BBC

Watch: Scottish Championship - Hamilton v Ayr Utd

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen tells BBC Scotland: "It's a nice incentive but we're not going to get ahead of ourselves. It'll be a tough game tonight, Hamilton's midweek win will lift them. "We had a tough game against them at the start of the season so we really need...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford

Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.
The Independent

What time is England vs New Zealand? How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup final online and on TV

History is on the line as England face New Zealand in the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in Auckland. After five weeks, the tournament has delivered an outstanding final, with the defending champions and hosts New Zealand facing an England side who are a win away from declaring themselves as the best in the world. The Red Roses have won 30 matches in a row to reach this point, including a thrashing of Australia and then a thrilling victory over Canada in the semi-finals. England have not always been at their best during their run to the final but...
BBC

Relive Saturday's EFL action as it happened

Thanks for joining us this afternoon. We tried to soak up every bit of Championship football we could, knowing we're going to be without it for the next three weeks and hope you did too. As mentioned, we've still got one massive match to come tomorrow lunchtime between Burnley and...
The Independent

Wales vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Result and reaction from autumn international as Wales edge to win

Tries from No 8 Taulupe Faletau and scrum-half Tomos Williams took Wales to a 20-13 victory over a below-par Argentina in their autumn international fixture at the Principality Stadium.Wales fell 6-0 behind early on but from that moment looked the likely winners as they showed considerably more control in possession and defensive solidity than in the 55-23 hammering they endured against New Zealand last weekend.Argentina were coming off victory over England but were well below the standard they set in that game, with numerous unforced handling errors and poor kicks before prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro scored their only try late on.Wales host Georgia next Saturday, while Argentina travel to Murrayfield to play Scotland.Relive all the action from Cardiff with our blog below:
BBC

Wales 20-13 Argentina: Hosts bounce back to defeat Pumas in Cardiff

Tries: Faletau, T Williams Cons: Anscombe 2 Pens: Anscombe, Priestland. Wales recovered from a heavy defeat against New Zealand to beat Argentina in the second game of the Autumn Nations Series. Tries from Taulupe Faletau and Tomos Williams helped seal the win. Wales' defensive display was much improved after conceding...
BBC

Manchester City 1-2 Brentford: Pep Guardiola says Bees were the best team

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the "best team won" and his side "lacked the dynamic to play" following their 2-1 defeat by Brentford at Etihad Stadium. Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 12 November at 23:00 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Daily Mail

Wayne Pivac's side will wave off the Welsh football team as they head out to Qatar... but his side are lacking the same excitement and energy after last week's demolition by New Zealand

The Wales football team roll out of the Vale Resort near Cardiff on Monday. Destination: Qatar. Among those due to wave them off towards a first World Cup since 1958? Wayne Pivac's rugby squad, who train next door. 'Hopefully, they will bring it back!' Taulupe Faletau said. These are heady...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United

Manchester United are once again set to be without their superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo as they travel to Fulham. It’s the final game before the FIFA World Cup on Sunday and Ronaldo is not set to be present. The Portuguese striker missed United’s midweek Carabao Cup win over Aston...

