Chattanooga, TN

gomocs.com

Men’s Basketball Travels to Ole Miss for Tuesday Night Tilt

CHATTANOOGA --- The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team hits the road for the second time this season, gearing up for a non-conference matchup with SEC-member Ole Miss on Tuesday night inside The Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+. Chattanooga (1-1) is coming...
OXFORD, MS
ballparkdigest.com

Lookouts determining layout of new Chattanooga ballpark at foundry site

The Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A; Southern League) are determining the layout of a new Chattanooga ballpark on a former industrial site and may include old foundry buildings in the plan. The new Chattanooga ballpark would be part of a 141-acre Wheland Foundry/U.S. Pipe site in the South Broad District development. At...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence

Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Johnson City Press

The engineer who put Chattanooga on the map

When it comes to history, politicians and generals get all the glory, while no one gives credit to the engineers. Stephen Harriman Long is an interesting example. Were it not for Long, the city of Chattanooga might not exist.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests for November 7-13

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 7-13. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Woman Hurt in Orchard Knob Ave. Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. It happened shortly after 2 a.m., Sunday, in the 900 block of North Orchard Knob Avenue. Police say they do have a suspect detained at this time, and the public...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Car crashes into Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday

Our crews were on the scene of a Fort Oglethorpe Dollar Deal Sunday afternoon where a car reportedly crashed into the front door. A spokesperson for the Dollar Deal told us there was minor damage to the door, but they will be getting back to business pretty fast. No injuries...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

