FERRUM, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team picked up a 54-34 win over Centre on Sunday after holding the Colonels to just 13 second half points. • The Eagles opened the game with the first six points as an Erika Nettles jumper and two Riley Corcoran layups gave BC an early lead. Centre answered with a run of their own to tie the game, but Corcoran nailed another jump shot to take the lead back. Bridgewater never trailed ending the quarter ahead 10-6.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO