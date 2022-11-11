Read full article on original website
Bridgewater Football earns bid to Neptune Bowl
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Bridgewater College football team’s impressive season will continue for one more game as it will play in the Neptune Bowl against Apprentice on Saturday, November 19. The Eagles finished the regular season 9-1 and secured a second-place finish in the ODAC standings after...
BC’s Aaron Nice named ODAC Defensive Player of the Week
FOREST, Va. – Bridgewater College freshman Aaron Nice was named the ODAC Football Defensive Player of the Week after breaking the conference and program record for sacks in a game with 6.5 against Guilford on Saturday. The Stuarts Draft, Va. native has had a standout rookie season in crimson...
Eagles’ Women’s Basketball defeats Centre to stay unbeaten
FERRUM, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team picked up a 54-34 win over Centre on Sunday after holding the Colonels to just 13 second half points. • The Eagles opened the game with the first six points as an Erika Nettles jumper and two Riley Corcoran layups gave BC an early lead. Centre answered with a run of their own to tie the game, but Corcoran nailed another jump shot to take the lead back. Bridgewater never trailed ending the quarter ahead 10-6.
EMU Women’s Basketball takes down Wilson, 64-55
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Coming off a slim loss on Saturday, the EMU women’s basketball team had to rebound, pun intended, quickly as they took on Wilson College in a Sunday matinee. The Royals took a 15-point lead into the half and never looked back as they picked up...
James Madison Women’s Basketball cruises past Queens, 89-48
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison received 38 points from its bench to roll past Queens (N.C.), 89-48, Sunday afternoon inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center. JMU (2-1) made 33-of-63 (52.4%) from the field, scoring 37 points in the paint while holding the Royals (2-1) to 16-of-53 (30.5%), including 1-for-16 (6.3%) in the third quarter.
Morse has 22 as James Madison takes down Buffalo 97-62
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Led by Vado Morse's 22 points, the James Madison Dukes defeated the Buffalo Bulls 97-62 on Saturday. The Dukes are now 3-0 on the season, while the Bulls fell to 1-1.
Win “A Christmas Carol” Tickets
Scrooge is back! Enjoy this timeless Christmas classic, A Christmas Carol, and spark your holiday joy this season at American Shakespeare Center! Listen weekdays for us to play a clip of a famous Christmas Carol for your chance to win tickets to see “A Christmas Carol” at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, VA!
Expect lane closures this week
Drivers in the Valley can expect several lane closures on I-81 over the next week. In Rockingham County, VDOT reports three work zones will cause minor traffic snarls. From Monday through Wednesday, the southbound right shoulder will be closed during daylight hours from mile markers 238 to 237 for standard debris cleanup.
Non-Emergency line remains out of order
The non-emergency phone line used by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center is out of order until further notice. City officials say that technical issues have knocked that number offline indefinitely. According to Harrisonburg director of communications Mike Parks, 540-434-4436 is non-operational with no clear timetable for its return. Repairs on the connection are underway.
Waynesboro man facing multiple felony charges
A Waynesboro man is facing four felony charges after authorities say he abducted and assaulted a woman over the weekend. Waynesboro Police responded to Augusta Health Sunday morning for reports of a female assault victim. Once there, officers say a 32-year-old victim was suffering from multiple injuries sustained in the attack.
Resounce officers added to two county schools
Two new student resource officers are on the job at a pair of Rockingham County schools, and the county has plans to hire two more according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. Officers Timothy “Luke” Good and Andrew Custer are now on duty at Montevideo Middle School and Wilbur S. Pence Middle School. Neither officer has less than four-and-a-half years of law enforcement experience.
Program airs to help with employment for those with language barriers
A new program in Augusta County aims to create pathways to employment for young people learning English as a second language, as well as their caretakers. The Shenandoah Initiative for Adult Education and Waynesboro Public Schools have partnered to host the Family Literacy Program. The initiative provides hands-on experience and information within four distinct career pathways for area families who are learning English.
