ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Saturday’s Penn State Game will have that November feel

By Joe Murgo
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjv3d_0j6rQacG00

While Happy Valley won’t get as much rain as other locations from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole, the parking lots will be muddy, and the system will help bring colder air into the region. Most of the rain will come to an end before early Saturday and the morning hours into the very early afternoon will be windy with just a couple of showers around. Temperatures will start in the 50s during the morning.

Showers will become more numerous around the area in time for the 3:30 pm kickoff. While it may not rain all of the time, you should plan on bringing the rain gear into the stadium. Temperatures will be near 50° for the start of the game but will drop to near 40° by the end of the game. The wind is going to make it feel even colder than that. Winds during the game will be gusting past 30mph at times and that will not only keep the fans chilly, but may be an influence on the players on the field.

Fight on State!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Penn State staff checking in with Top247 commit Ta'Mere Robinson

Penn State is less than 24 hours away from hosting Maryland inside Beaver Stadium, but that is not keeping James Franklin and his coaching staff from doing some recruiting on Friday night. Franklin and cornerbacks coach/defensive recruiting coordinator Terry Smith will spend time with Top247 linebacker commit Ta'Mere Robinson during...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Partial wall collapse closes road in Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A partial wall collapse is causing traffic to be redirected in Bellefonte. In a release from PennDOT, a lane restriction is in place after a partial wall collapse occurred between West High and Mill Streets along the water. Below is a list of all travel restrictions due to the wall […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
State College

Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte

South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
BELLEFONTE, PA
abc27 News

November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. CarlisleCarlisle’s holiday parade will be “making spirits bright” on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 7-8:30 p.m. The route includes E. North Street and […]
HARRISBURG, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants

Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
HUNTINGDON, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-80 in Centre County: PennDOT

Update: Fatal crash on I-80 shuts down road eastbound for hours: report. A crash has shut down Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County, according to PA511. As of 6:45 p.m., both eastbound lanes remained closed between the Snow Shoe and Milesburg exits, a distance of about 10 miles. It’s unclear...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy