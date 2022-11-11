Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WVNews
Literacy Volunteers of Marion Co., West Virginia, opens "little library" at Middletown Commons
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — Literacy Volunteers of Marion County, in partnership with the national nonprofit Little Free Library, unveiled two new “little libraries” at the Middletown Commons last week, which officials hope will spur interest in reading among children and adults alike. The two Middletown...
WVNews
Apartment fire claims life of Clarksburg (West Virginia) man
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The unidentified remains of an adult male were discovered while Clarksburg and Bridgeport firefighters were responding to an apartment fire Sunday morning. According to the Harrison/Taylor 911 supervisor, reports of black smoke were reported in the area of 1305 Van Buren St. at 8:49...
WVNews
A great day (or two) for Mountaineer fans
Those of us who root for West Virginia University sports teams needed the results of the past few days. With the football team’s struggles this season and the memories of last basketball season’s struggles, it’s been a tough stretch for those who bleed the Blue and Gold.
WVNews
WVU women blank Hokies, advance to second round of NCAAs
The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team advanced to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal's first career goal, the Mountaineers (11-4-7)...
