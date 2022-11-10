ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Choosing the best couple from the Dallas season of 'Love Is Blind' is easy. But the worst? Now, that's a competition!

DALLAS — Falling in love with Netflix’s hit reality show "Love Is Blind" is easy. Falling in love on the show is a much more difficult thing. But that's what makes the Nick- and Vanessa Lachey-hosted series, which debuted its first season on the streaming service just in time for us all to be sitting in our pajamas while cooped up in our own "pods" during the pandemic back in early 2020, such a fun watch.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world

DALLAS — Dallas has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report. Texas' largest metro came in at No. 47 on the list of 100 top cities. It was last, however, among the three Texas cities to make the cut. Houston was the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 42, and Austin came in right behind Houston at No. 43.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Ohio man among those killed in Dallas air show crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Hilliard man was among the six who reportedly died during an air show crash in Texas Saturday, according to a statement from the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol. 10TV's sister station WFAA reported the incident saying the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show came...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

No. 4 TCU tops No. 18 Texas 17-10 to earn Big 12 title berth

AUSTIN, Texas — Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke open a tense defensive struggle, and No. 4 TCU beat No. 18 Texas 17-10 on Saturday night to clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game. TCU quarterback Max...
AUSTIN, TX

