Grants Pass, OR

KTVL

Fire at Import Parts Center closes North Pacific Highway in Medford

MEDFORD — UPDATED @ 4:15 p.m. The fire at Import Parts Center on North Pacific Highway between Elm Avenue and Hazel Street has been contained and the highway is now reopened. The investigation into the cause of the fire in still underway and fire investigators will be on scene...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRAFFIC CONGESTION EXPECTED ON AVIATION DRIVE NEAR IN-N-OUT

Traffic congestion is expected on Northwest Aviation Drive as a new restaurant has opened. A City of Roseburg release said residents who want to eat at In-N-Out Burger are urged to access the restaurant by approaching Aviation Drive from Northwest Stewart Parkway. Drivers should expect traffic congestion to be heavy...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY BEGINS MONDAY NIGHT AT 7:00 P.M.

An Air Stagnation Advisory begins Monday night at 7:00 p.m. for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Advisory area includes central Douglas County, Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. Forecasters said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Construction worker speaks out after hit-and-run accident on I-5

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon construction worker who was sideswiped by a semi-truck while working on I-5 is speaking out, asking drivers to slow down and pay attention while they are behind the wheel. Douglas Noyes Jr. and his work crew were setting up a lane closure on...
MEDFORD, OR
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon

The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone.​​ There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
MEDFORD, OR
police1.com

Community members highlight Ore. officers' acts of kindness

MEDFORD, Ore. — A spate of kudos posted on local social media sites in recent months has shined a spotlight on the efforts of some Rogue Valley law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to brighten people's lives. In July, when a massive...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OUT BUILDINGS AND FIFTH WHEEL A TOTAL LOSS AFTER SUNDAY FIRE

Two small out buildings and a fifth wheel are a total loss after a fire early Sunday morning in Melrose. Battalion Chief Scott Richardson of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said crews were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. following the report that two barns were possibly on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road. Richardson said firefighters arrived and found one out building on fire, with flames spreading to another out building and the RV. Crews verified that all residents were accounted for and out of the buildings and the trailer.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

RMF responds to abandoned vehicle fire in Grants Pass

Josephine County, Ore. — On Monday night at 10:36 p.m., Rural Metro fire responded to an abandoned, fully-involved van in the 4100 block of Highland Ave in Grants Pass. Numerous reports to 911 of a vehicle fire alerted RMF's Engine 7502, which was already in the area returning from a medical emergency.
GRANTS PASS, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing brings commerce to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County commissioners say local kart racing is bringing much needed commerce to local businesses such as hotels, campgrounds, restaurants, grocery stores and auto parts stores in the community, according to a press release from Douglas County government. The Roseburg Outlaw Kart Racing (ROKR) winter indoor...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
jacksoncountyor.org

Sanding, De-icing, and Plowing

Ever wonder why there is sand applied to the roads in some areas when it gets icy, yet not in other areas? While we send out sanders for icy conditions on roadways, we are not able to sand every mile of county road in Jackson County – over 900 miles currently. Therefore, we focus our attention where the worst hazards exist which tend to be the steep hills, sharp curves, bridges and other known problem areas. It is rare when we sand a straight section of road. We also use a combination of sand and cinders in many areas to get the best traction for our money. Sadly we can’t sand ahead of time – it just gets blown and beaten off the road and won’t be where it needs to be when the ice forms. By the way, please don’t follow a sander too close – the sand being applied can bounce on the road and end up where nobody wants it to go such as on a car or windshield. Our protocol is to turn off the sander when we meet an oncoming vehicle to minimize the risk of damage.
News Channel Nebraska

Oregon man receives nearly a year in jail on drug charge

An Oregon man arrested in Chadron in March after he was found sleeping or passed out in his car downtown with more than 10 pounds of marijuana in Chadron has been sentenced to about a year in jail. Allen Powely, 34, of Rogue River, took a plea deal and pled...
CHADRON, NE
KDRV

Medford I-5 sideswipe put a construction worker in a hospital

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that I-5 in Medford is the location of a construction worker getting hit by a large truck. Oregon State Police (OSP) information shows a crash with injury occurred around 10pm Sunday near mile post 29 for Interstate 5 southbound in Medford. OSP...
MEDFORD, OR

