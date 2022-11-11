Ever wonder why there is sand applied to the roads in some areas when it gets icy, yet not in other areas? While we send out sanders for icy conditions on roadways, we are not able to sand every mile of county road in Jackson County – over 900 miles currently. Therefore, we focus our attention where the worst hazards exist which tend to be the steep hills, sharp curves, bridges and other known problem areas. It is rare when we sand a straight section of road. We also use a combination of sand and cinders in many areas to get the best traction for our money. Sadly we can’t sand ahead of time – it just gets blown and beaten off the road and won’t be where it needs to be when the ice forms. By the way, please don’t follow a sander too close – the sand being applied can bounce on the road and end up where nobody wants it to go such as on a car or windshield. Our protocol is to turn off the sander when we meet an oncoming vehicle to minimize the risk of damage.

6 DAYS AGO