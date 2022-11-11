PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is jumping on its Thanksgiving distribution early this year. You don't need us to tell you that grocery prices are high at the moment and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, folks around the country and in Pittsburgh are in need. That's why the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosted a turkey distribution at the Pittsburgh King School on the North Side. The distribution took place from 10 a.m. until noon and the food bank said they had 250 turkeys to give out as well as all the fixings. The need is great in the area and folks need a hand putting food on their table both now and for the holidays. Sign-ups were not required but the distribution was first come, first serve. They are also asking those who have the means to help them out this Thanksgiving, saying a contribution to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or your local food bank can go a long way. You can also donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO