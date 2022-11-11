Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Pittsburgh leads national Light To Unite for Purple Heart’s 240th anniversary
As the sun set on Veterans Day, the land of the red, white and blue turned purple. Starting in Pittsburgh at the Koppers Building and followed by New York’s One World Trade Center, reddish-blue illumination glowed across the United States for Light To Unite, an initiative to honor the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart, the military’s oldest service award.
lbmjournal.com
At 84 Lumber, a veteran’s rise to leadership
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — After 24 years as an 84 Lumber associate, John Vincent still leans on his military career experience to problem solve, lead, and manage his team. Vincent spent six years in the Infantry, serving as an E-5 Team member, Team Leader, and ultimately, Squad Leader. His assignments included serving in the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and the Multinational Force and Observers, based in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
cranberryeagle.com
District to host annual craft show
Mars Area High School’s American Field Service/Mars International Student Association Chapter will host the 38th annual Mars Area Fall Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mars Area High School and Mars Area Middle School. Shuttle buses to and from Mars Area High...
butlerradio.com
It’s Veterans Day
Today is Veterans Day which means several buildings and institutions are closed. All government buildings are shut down, including the Butler County Courthouse, Government Center and Government Center Annex. The Butler City Building is closed. There will be no mail delivery or pick-up. Most banks are closed. Students also have...
cranberryeagle.com
Concordia renews Adopt-A-Resident for Christmas
Every year, Concordia Lutheran Ministries’ “Adopt-A-Resident” program ensures residents have a gift to open for Christmas, and the community is invited to participate. People interested in participating can contact the Concordia community in Cabot or Cranberry to ask to “adopt” a resident. Items should be...
cranberryeagle.com
Harmony holiday market brings winter festivities
HARMONY -- Singing, dancing, clapping, stomping, laughter and holiday cheer weren’t hard to come by over the weekend at the many tents and booths of the Harmony WeihnachtsMarkt. The annual German Christmas Market event ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m....
cranberryeagle.com
Turkey shortage not as likely to spoil Butler holiday meals
In the aisles at Sprankle's Neighborhood Market in Saxonburg, a traditional Thanksgiving turkey may be a little bit harder to find. “There’s definitely a limited supply. I’m not sure there’s going to be a shortage, but it’s definitely very limited,” said Doug Sprankle of Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market. “It's not the usual abundant quantities. People thinking about it for Christmas should probably pick it up now.”
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
butlerradio.com
Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market
The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
A little can go a long way: Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosts turkey distribution
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is jumping on its Thanksgiving distribution early this year. You don't need us to tell you that grocery prices are high at the moment and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, folks around the country and in Pittsburgh are in need. That's why the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosted a turkey distribution at the Pittsburgh King School on the North Side. The distribution took place from 10 a.m. until noon and the food bank said they had 250 turkeys to give out as well as all the fixings. The need is great in the area and folks need a hand putting food on their table both now and for the holidays. Sign-ups were not required but the distribution was first come, first serve. They are also asking those who have the means to help them out this Thanksgiving, saying a contribution to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or your local food bank can go a long way. You can also donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund at this link.
cranberryeagle.com
Operation Christmas Child drop-off begins Monday
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered simple shoebox gifts to more than 198 million children in over 170 countries and territories. For some of the children who receive a shoebox, it may be the only present they ever receive, according to the group. Each shoebox contains “The Greatest Gift” booklet which is written in over 80 languages describing the gift of salvation through Jesus Christ. In addition to the booklet, donors pack each box with medium to large "wow" item such as a soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal, then fill with other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
ellwoodcity.org
Darlene C. Carcaise, 86
of Ellwood City passed away on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Darlene was born on October 7th, 1936 in Ellwood City to the late William L. and Mary Margaret (Hinkle) Atkinson. She graduated from the Lincoln High School with the class of 1955. Darlene worked at the Pentagon as a secretary for four years, was the co-owner and operator at Bill’s Bargain Bedding in Ellport, and lastly, at the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission at the West Gate toll both as a toll collector. She is a member of the Free Methodist Church and a former member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed her monthly card games with her friends and will be deeply missed.
Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.
cranberryeagle.com
Paramount Senior Living closing
Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, a Paramount Health Resources Inc. facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, plans to close at the end of 2022 due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to residents. More than 40 residents will be required to move within the next 30...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Man killed in early morning rollover crash in North Apollo identified
One man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in North Apollo, Kiski Township police said. The crash occurred along Hickory Nut Road at around 3 a.m., Kiski Township police said. Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV, citing information from the Armstrong County Coroner, said the driver lost control of...
cranberryeagle.com
Santa’s First Stop coming to Cranberry
Winter festivities are just around the corner for Cranberry Township locals. The annual Santa’s First Stop event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center, 2525 Rochester Road. The event features crafts, games, food trucks, live reindeer and caroling. Beginning at...
Pittsburgh Career Institute closing in 2 weeks due to ‘factors outside the school’s control’
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Career Institute is closing its doors in two weeks. The news came as a shock to students. “I went into school today expecting to take a physics exam. I walked in and it was a paper saying, ‘we’re closing down, sorry,’” one student told us.
macaronikid.com
2022 Guide to Downtown Pittsburgh's Holiday Season
NOV. 18 - DEC. 23, 2022. Wednesday - Friday: Noon - 3 p.m. & 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18: Noon - 3 p.m. & 4 - 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: Noon - 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25: Noon - 8 p.m. Visit with either a Black or...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why This Pittsburgh-Area School Made Time Magazine’s List of Best Inventions for 2022
On Time Magazine’s list of the 200 best inventions of 2022 are a chaperone robot that acts as a companion to the elderly, the world’s strongest electric tugboat — and the Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School in Cranberry. Part of the Seneca Valley School District, the...
Comments / 0