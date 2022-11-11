Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered simple shoebox gifts to more than 198 million children in over 170 countries and territories. For some of the children who receive a shoebox, it may be the only present they ever receive, according to the group. Each shoebox contains “The Greatest Gift” booklet which is written in over 80 languages describing the gift of salvation through Jesus Christ. In addition to the booklet, donors pack each box with medium to large "wow" item such as a soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal, then fill with other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies.

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO