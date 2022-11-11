Read full article on original website
Harmony holiday market brings winter festivities
HARMONY -- Singing, dancing, clapping, stomping, laughter and holiday cheer weren’t hard to come by over the weekend at the many tents and booths of the Harmony WeihnachtsMarkt. The annual German Christmas Market event ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Crash blocks intersection at Hall Road, Route 8
BRADY TWP — EMS crews closed off Route 8 after two vehicles collided Sunday near an intersection at Hall Road, according to dispatchers. Butler County 911 dispatchers said the crash happened at 12:50 p.m. EMS crews evaluated one person for injuries, they said. The section of Route 8 remained...
Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate falls to 3.4%
Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.4% in September, the lowest rate out of the seven-county Pittsburgh Metropolitan Statistical Area according to the most recent data released from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. In August, Butler County’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 4.2%.
7-vehicle crash blocks Turnpike in Beaver
Seven vehicles were involved in a rollover box truck crash on the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County between the Cranberry Township and Beaver Valley exits on Friday morning. Four people were taken to a hospital by EMS for injuries, and 18 people in all were evaluated...
District to host annual craft show
Mars Area High School’s American Field Service/Mars International Student Association Chapter will host the 38th annual Mars Area Fall Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mars Area High School and Mars Area Middle School. Shuttle buses to and from Mars Area High...
Operation Christmas Child drop-off begins Monday
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered simple shoebox gifts to more than 198 million children in over 170 countries and territories. For some of the children who receive a shoebox, it may be the only present they ever receive, according to the group. Each shoebox contains “The Greatest Gift” booklet which is written in over 80 languages describing the gift of salvation through Jesus Christ. In addition to the booklet, donors pack each box with medium to large "wow" item such as a soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal, then fill with other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
Santa’s First Stop coming to Cranberry
Winter festivities are just around the corner for Cranberry Township locals. The annual Santa’s First Stop event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center, 2525 Rochester Road. The event features crafts, games, food trucks, live reindeer and caroling. Beginning at...
Heading North
CRANBERRY TWP — Contributing to a very successful basketball program has been a highlight of Tori Drevna’s time at North Catholic High School. The pieces are now in place for her to do so at the collegiate level. The Cranberry Township resident and senior guard for the Trojanettes...
