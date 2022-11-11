Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh leads national Light To Unite for Purple Heart’s 240th anniversary
As the sun set on Veterans Day, the land of the red, white and blue turned purple. Starting in Pittsburgh at the Koppers Building and followed by New York’s One World Trade Center, reddish-blue illumination glowed across the United States for Light To Unite, an initiative to honor the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart, the military’s oldest service award.
Benefits you may not know you have for veterans and their spouses through PACT Act
Veterans or their surviving spouses may qualify for benefits, but they may not know it.
District to host annual craft show
Mars Area High School’s American Field Service/Mars International Student Association Chapter will host the 38th annual Mars Area Fall Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mars Area High School and Mars Area Middle School. Shuttle buses to and from Mars Area High...
Veterans Day Parade Canceled
The Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Butler is canceled for Friday. Parade organizers say the rain will make it difficult to hold the parade with all the participants, including the high school bands and veteran groups. While organizers are upset they had to cancel, they encourage everyone to do something...
Allegheny County teenager donates 200 turkeys to veterans
TARENTUM, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania teenager continues his mission to give back to local veterans. 17-year-old Wesley Westerman from Allegheny County has collected enough turkeys to give to more than 200 military veterans.And it's not just the turkey, but the entire Thanksgiving meal.Westerman started the turkey drive when he was just 13, and it's been growing ever since.He now has the help of two motorcycle clubs, the VFW and his family. But, he says he's not stopping there."I just wanted to keep going. I want other people within the community to start realizing that we need to get this bigger and start expanding," Wesley said. "I mean, Pa. is a big state and, I mean, we could definitely help put a lot of veterans."Wesley Westerman says this year, delivering the turkeys is much easier because he finally has his driver's license.
Jeepers! Toys collected for Lighthouse
Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association held a day of four-wheeling fun Saturday for their event volunteers, and the admission price will benefit a needy child at Christmas. To participate in the trail ride at Kildoo Quarry in Portersville, volunteers from this year’s Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival and Bantam Trailfest brought a new toy.
Harmony holiday market brings winter festivities
HARMONY -- Singing, dancing, clapping, stomping, laughter and holiday cheer weren’t hard to come by over the weekend at the many tents and booths of the Harmony WeihnachtsMarkt. The annual German Christmas Market event ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Turkey shortage not as likely to spoil Butler holiday meals
In the aisles at Sprankle's Neighborhood Market in Saxonburg, a traditional Thanksgiving turkey may be a little bit harder to find. “There’s definitely a limited supply. I’m not sure there’s going to be a shortage, but it’s definitely very limited,” said Doug Sprankle of Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market. “It's not the usual abundant quantities. People thinking about it for Christmas should probably pick it up now.”
Glowland Christmas festival to begin Nov. 18
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The months-long winter festival, Glowland, kicks off in Schenley Plaza on Friday, Nov. 18.It will feature art, live music, and illuminations throughout Oakland.There will even be an interactive art installation that's a twist on the classic seesaw.
Paramount Senior Living closing
Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry, a Paramount Health Resources Inc. facility for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, plans to close at the end of 2022 due to staffing shortages, according to a letter sent to residents. More than 40 residents will be required to move within the next 30...
Harmony kicks off the holidays with German-style Christmas market
HARMONY, Pa. (KDKA) - Harmony kicks off the holidays this weekend with its annual German-style Christmas market.There will be German music, food, wine, moonshine, horse-and-buggy rides, and thousands of hand-made items for sale. The festival is so popular it was voted one of the top twenty Christmas markets in the county by Travel Magazine.The market opened at 11 a.m. Saturday and closes at 6 p.m. Sunday's hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for museum members and seniors, and $4 for students.
More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
Yes, a Pennsylvania state representative was reelected after his death
During the midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022, voters cast their ballots for members of Congress, along with state senators and representatives. Some people on social media claimed Pennsylvania voters reelected a state representative who died before the election took place. VERIFY readers Ian H. and Allen asked the team to look into whether that’s true.
Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
Enjoy Thanksgiving Dinner By Letting Local Chefs Do The Cooking
The fourth Thursday in November is a bad day to be a turkey — or somebody who doesn’t know how to cook a turkey. If you fall into the latter category, be thankful you live in Pittsburgh, where there’s always a restaurant willing to prepare the whole meal or a side so you don’t have to. Offerings range from traditional to eclectic and, when transferred from a take-out box to a casserole dish, can be passed off as your own culinary handiwork.
Man killed in early morning rollover crash in North Apollo identified
One man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in North Apollo, Kiski Township police said. The crash occurred along Hickory Nut Road at around 3 a.m., Kiski Township police said. Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV, citing information from the Armstrong County Coroner, said the driver lost control of...
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh Career Institute closing in 2 weeks due to ‘factors outside the school’s control’
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Career Institute is closing its doors in two weeks. The news came as a shock to students. “I went into school today expecting to take a physics exam. I walked in and it was a paper saying, ‘we’re closing down, sorry,’” one student told us.
Why This Pittsburgh-Area School Made Time Magazine’s List of Best Inventions for 2022
On Time Magazine’s list of the 200 best inventions of 2022 are a chaperone robot that acts as a companion to the elderly, the world’s strongest electric tugboat — and the Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School in Cranberry. Part of the Seneca Valley School District, the...
