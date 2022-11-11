PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO