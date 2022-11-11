Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
lbmjournal.com
At 84 Lumber, a veteran’s rise to leadership
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — After 24 years as an 84 Lumber associate, John Vincent still leans on his military career experience to problem solve, lead, and manage his team. Vincent spent six years in the Infantry, serving as an E-5 Team member, Team Leader, and ultimately, Squad Leader. His assignments included serving in the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and the Multinational Force and Observers, based in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
cranberryeagle.com
Connoquenessing couple celebrates 72nd anniversary
EAST BUTLER -- When Patricia Van Dyke attended a birthday party with a friend almost three-quarters of a century ago, she certainly didn’t expect to meet the love of her life. “(My friend) said, come on, we’re going to go to Connoquenessing for a birthday party,” she said. “We...
Wbaltv.com
Graves of Black World War I veterans discovered abandoned in Pennsylvania
On Friday, as America honors millions of veterans, we have a bittersweet story of an abandoned gravesite of Black World War I veterans in Pennsylvania. It’s a startling find that has the attention of officials near Pittsburgh. It was a pastor's exhausting mission to track down his family that...
Benefits you may not know you have for veterans and their spouses through PACT Act
Veterans or their surviving spouses may qualify for benefits, but they may not know it.
butlerradio.com
Veterans Day Parade Canceled
The Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Butler is canceled for Friday. Parade organizers say the rain will make it difficult to hold the parade with all the participants, including the high school bands and veteran groups. While organizers are upset they had to cancel, they encourage everyone to do something...
cranberryeagle.com
District to host annual craft show
Mars Area High School’s American Field Service/Mars International Student Association Chapter will host the 38th annual Mars Area Fall Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mars Area High School and Mars Area Middle School. Shuttle buses to and from Mars Area High...
cranberryeagle.com
Turkey shortage not as likely to spoil Butler holiday meals
In the aisles at Sprankle's Neighborhood Market in Saxonburg, a traditional Thanksgiving turkey may be a little bit harder to find. “There’s definitely a limited supply. I’m not sure there’s going to be a shortage, but it’s definitely very limited,” said Doug Sprankle of Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market. “It's not the usual abundant quantities. People thinking about it for Christmas should probably pick it up now.”
ellwoodcity.org
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
butlerradio.com
Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market
The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
cranberryeagle.com
Jeepers! Toys collected for Lighthouse
Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association held a day of four-wheeling fun Saturday for their event volunteers, and the admission price will benefit a needy child at Christmas. To participate in the trail ride at Kildoo Quarry in Portersville, volunteers from this year’s Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival and Bantam Trailfest brought a new toy.
cranberryeagle.com
Harmony holiday market brings winter festivities
HARMONY -- Singing, dancing, clapping, stomping, laughter and holiday cheer weren’t hard to come by over the weekend at the many tents and booths of the Harmony WeihnachtsMarkt. The annual German Christmas Market event ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Pittsburgh man dies after exchange of gunfire with officers
A man was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police in a Pittsburgh suburb over the weekend, authorities said.
Three connected to identity theft ring arrested in Westmoreland County
State police in Westmoreland County say they’ve arrested three people believed to be connected to a major identity theft ring. The three suspects are identified as Vasile Catola, Maria Branchi and Minodora Serban
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
Man killed in early morning rollover crash in North Apollo identified
One man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in North Apollo, Kiski Township police said. The crash occurred along Hickory Nut Road at around 3 a.m., Kiski Township police said. Tribune-Review news partners WPXI-TV, citing information from the Armstrong County Coroner, said the driver lost control of...
Gun buyback held in Wilkinsburg to keep firearms out of hands of criminals
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — More than 50 guns are off the street after a buyback event in Wilkinsburg Saturday. “We’re just trying to get them off the street so they don’t fall into the wrong hands,” Wilkinsburg Det. Doug Yuhouse told Channel 11. This year’s event was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former chief of staff says she was fired for reporting mold in state House district office
The former chief of staff for a Westmoreland County state legislator is suing him and members of the House Republican Caucus alleging that she was fired for reporting mold in the district office. Marcel Nicole Ingram of West Newton is suing in federal court for retaliation under Pennsylvania’s Whistleblower law...
Carscoops
Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations
Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
Judge rules suspected Rialto shooters to be tried together
A Westmoreland County judge ruled this week that the two men charged following a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg will appear together as defendants in the same trial. One of the men, Evan Curley, 24, of Greensburg, petitioned the court for separate trials, claiming the defenses of both...
Comments / 0