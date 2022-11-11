ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxonburg, PA

lbmjournal.com

At 84 Lumber, a veteran’s rise to leadership

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — After 24 years as an 84 Lumber associate, John Vincent still leans on his military career experience to problem solve, lead, and manage his team. Vincent spent six years in the Infantry, serving as an E-5 Team member, Team Leader, and ultimately, Squad Leader. His assignments included serving in the 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky; and the Multinational Force and Observers, based in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
EIGHTY FOUR, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Connoquenessing couple celebrates 72nd anniversary

EAST BUTLER -- When Patricia Van Dyke attended a birthday party with a friend almost three-quarters of a century ago, she certainly didn’t expect to meet the love of her life. “(My friend) said, come on, we’re going to go to Connoquenessing for a birthday party,” she said. “We...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
butlerradio.com

Veterans Day Parade Canceled

The Veterans Day Parade in Downtown Butler is canceled for Friday. Parade organizers say the rain will make it difficult to hold the parade with all the participants, including the high school bands and veteran groups. While organizers are upset they had to cancel, they encourage everyone to do something...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

District to host annual craft show

Mars Area High School’s American Field Service/Mars International Student Association Chapter will host the 38th annual Mars Area Fall Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mars Area High School and Mars Area Middle School. Shuttle buses to and from Mars Area High...
MARS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Turkey shortage not as likely to spoil Butler holiday meals

In the aisles at Sprankle's Neighborhood Market in Saxonburg, a traditional Thanksgiving turkey may be a little bit harder to find. “There’s definitely a limited supply. I’m not sure there’s going to be a shortage, but it’s definitely very limited,” said Doug Sprankle of Sprankle’s Neighborhood Market. “It's not the usual abundant quantities. People thinking about it for Christmas should probably pick it up now.”
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36

ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
WAMPUM, PA
butlerradio.com

Harmony Prepping For German Christmas Market

The Harmony Museum is nearly ready for their largest fundraising event of the year. The German Christmas Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Museum in Harmony. This event will include many specialty vendors and...
HARMONY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Jeepers! Toys collected for Lighthouse

Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association held a day of four-wheeling fun Saturday for their event volunteers, and the admission price will benefit a needy child at Christmas. To participate in the trail ride at Kildoo Quarry in Portersville, volunteers from this year’s Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival and Bantam Trailfest brought a new toy.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Harmony holiday market brings winter festivities

HARMONY -- Singing, dancing, clapping, stomping, laughter and holiday cheer weren’t hard to come by over the weekend at the many tents and booths of the Harmony WeihnachtsMarkt. The annual German Christmas Market event ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m....
HARMONY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Carscoops

Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations

Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

