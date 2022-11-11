Remembering West Virginia's hero: Small in stature but huge in heart, Woody Williams lived a life of heroism and service

Read full article on original website
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT’S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don’t look like much. But her team’s discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement’s Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes’ historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.
Communities In Schools provides mentorship, comfort to West Virginia's students
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Communities in Schools (CIS) is a program spearheaded in West Virginia by first lady Cathy Justice to help the state’s students feel more at home while at school. “Communities in Schools is the leading dropout prevention program in the whole country, and that’s...
West Virginia lawmakers critical of $1 million DHHR organizational review
CHARLESTON – Lawmakers erupted Sunday at the leader of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the authors of a $1 million report released last week recommending organizational changes versus a legislative desire to split the department into two. The West Virginia Legislature gathered Sunday at...
West Virginia State Police receive $285K for Forensic Lab
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training. The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
DHHR report shows substantial challenges to overcome
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Last week’s report calling for “bold organizational change” at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources outlined several issues in structural, operational and strategic processes within the organization. The 40-page report, completed by The McChrystal Group, stems from an...
Iowa St. 80, NC A&T 43
NC A&T (1-2) Filmore 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 0-5 3-4 3, M.Watson 1-5 2-2 4, Horton 0-6 2-2 2, Woods 4-11 6-8 17, D.Powell 1-5 1-2 3, Robinson 1-2 1-2 4, Bettis 2-3 0-0 5, Elliott 0-4 0-0 0, Duke 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 11-43 16-21 43.
SE Louisiana 76, Wyoming 72
SE LOUISIANA (2-1) Agnew 5-9 3-3 15, B.Anderson 4-10 0-0 8, McFarlane 2-4 2-2 8, Woodard 1-2 0-0 3, Caldwell 3-6 0-0 7, S.Pissis 2-7 1-2 6, Rowbury 2-5 0-0 4, Houston 6-10 0-0 13, M.Pissis 2-4 3-3 9, Strange 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-58 9-10 76.
Missouri 82, Lindenwood (Mo.) 53
LINDENWOOD (MO.) (1-2) Burrell 1-4 0-0 2, Ware 1-2 0-0 2, Caldwell 2-12 1-2 6, Childs 4-10 9-9 19, Trimble 2-10 7-7 12, Cole 5-10 1-5 12, Tracey 0-3 0-0 0, Lemovou 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Wampler-Foust 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-56 18-23 53.
