30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
Famous Actors Who Served in the US Military
Folks from all walks of life join the military. Even some of the biggest actors of all time have spent time in the armed forces, and you might be surprised at who some of them were. There’s no shortage of reasons why people enlist. Some join out of a simple desire to serve their country. […]
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
MilitaryTimes
‘Marines do it different,’ Corps’ leaders say during moto birthday run
ARLINGTON, Virginia — At a motivational run the day before the Marine Corps’ birthday, the commandant and the top enlisted Marine underscored that their troops are the few, the proud and the different. And fervently celebrating the birthday of a military branch founded 247 years ago is just...
FOX 11 and 41
Military veterans: We need to recognize Latinos’ long history of service
As Americans honor the valor and sacrifice of the nation’s armed forces on Veterans Day this Friday, Latino veterans, scholars and experts hope that the public fully recognizes the service of Latino veterans and the critical role they have played in U.S. military history. At the same time, advocates...
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Eight Abandoned Military Bases That Have Been Abandoned for Decades
At their construction, military bases are intended to be some of the most utilized structures. However, when conflicts come to a close and as technologies improve, many are left empty, with only memories reminding people of their former purpose and glory. The following is a list of eight abandoned military bases that were once integral to combat success.
Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true
Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor. When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed,...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Nambu Pistol: The Japanese WWII-Era Weapon That Heavily Featured in the Pacific
In the early 20th century, Japan was eager to improve its military. The country had high hopes of becoming a world power and, in order to do so, needed to modernize. One step taken to accomplish this was the development of the Nambu pistol, which saw use during both the Second Sino-Japanese War and World War II.
Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War
The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
CBS News
Judge grants continuance in case against Army physician, Maryland doctor indicted of providing Russia with medical information
A federal judge has granted a continuance in the case against an Army physician and her anesthesiologist wife who have been indicted for conspiring to give Russia medical information to help its invasion of Ukraine. Maj. Jamie Lee Henry, a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and her wife...
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition
GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
The Army is scrapping Fort Hood. Here’s who it’ll be renamed after
Fort Hood's new name commemorates the late war hero Richard Cavazos, a four-star Army general who served with honor, according to three retired Army generals.
The US Coast Guard's biggest ship made a rare trip to the North Pole amid warnings about Russian and Chinese moves in the Arctic
"We have not built a polar security cutter since the mid-'70s," the US Coast Guard's top admiral said in July. "It is a complex ship to build."
The US Navy now knows why the water on an aircraft carrier looked and smelled strange. It had wastewater in it.
The Navy found E. coli in the water on USS Abraham Lincoln but said the bacteria was unrelated to the water's "odor and cloudy appearance."
Camouflaged Aggressor F-16s Are Intercepting Russian Bombers In Alaska
USAFAggressor F-16s with distinctive camouflage schemes and Russian-style bort numbers are filling in for F-22s on NORAD-tasked scrambles.
The Most Lawless Nation in the World
Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
Field tool for female Ukrainian soldiers amazes Amanpour
More than 50,000 Ukrainian women are under arms with the fight against Russians. CNN's Christiane Amanpour goes to a volunteer hub that is helping make the uniforms customized for women and sending other supplies to the front lines.
