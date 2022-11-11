ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man

Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more

Election results updated: 8:22 a.m. Mountain time, Nov. 9, with 98% of counties reporting The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting results from the Idaho 2022 election, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts […] The post Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
