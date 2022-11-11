Read full article on original website
Related
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man
Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Portland 'defund police' commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty ousted in election against challenger Rene Gonzalez
Portland city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, whose defund the police message stopped resonating with the public’s concerns over rising crime and homelessness, lost her re-election bid.
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more
Election results updated: 8:22 a.m. Mountain time, Nov. 9, with 98% of counties reporting The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting results from the Idaho 2022 election, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts […] The post Idaho 2022 election results: Governor, attorney general, Congress and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
