Jefferson County, CO

9News

Jeffco board votes to close 16 schools

Jefferson County's board of education made the closures official Thursday. The move was expected, but still met with strong reactions.
CBS Denver

Brighton 27J celebrates approval of school funding measure

Brighton 27J school leaders are celebrating what they call a much-needed victory for the growing district. With early election results in, it appears voters approved a more than $17 million mill levy override. Money from the property tax increase will go toward teacher salaries, school safety measures, and more. "There's lots of excitement and lots of hope to move our mission forward," said Brittany Atkerson, a 5th grade teacher at Padilla Elementary School in Brighton.  For Atkerson and her fellow teachers, the approved mill levy override will mean a likely 7.5 percent raise. Across the district, it'll also fund new armed...
BRIGHTON, CO
David Heitz

Denver mayor rejects flashing beacon budget amendment

(Denver, Colo.) Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has rejected a $1.1 million City Council budget amendment which would place a flashing beacon in each of the 11 council districts. In a letter to the City Council, the mayor said it would be “irresponsible” to approve the amendment and have the city’s reserves dip below 15 percent. “I am disappointed that this amendment would seek to drop fund balance below that threshold, in direct conflict with our policy,” the mayor wrote. “This fundamental fiscal policy has been a hallmark of our strong fiscal stewardship and has served to protect us through economic downturns and the effects of the pandemic. With an uncertain economic outlook for the next year, including the possibility of a recession, it would be shortsighted and irresponsible to start the year with a drop in our reserves – of any amount – below that 15 percent level.”
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New Jefferson County Sheriff sits down with FOX31

Reggie Marinelli just became the first woman elected as sheriff in Jefferson County history. FOX31's Alex Rose sat down with her to learn how she plans to use her 36 years of experience in the department to improve the way things operate. New Jefferson County Sheriff sits down with FOX31.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

City leaders introduce new safety plan for downtown Denver

Changes are in the works to make downtown Denver safer.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions

FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado

Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday

Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

"It's about time," City announces plans to clean up downtown Denver

Mayor Michael Hancock and other Denver city leaders announced new efforts to address health and safety concerns while identifying long-term solutions for issues downtown. The city is mobilizing a Downtown Action Team that will focus on areas of heightened concern. Denver Police Department will hire 180 additional officers throughout 2023 to ensure teams are adequately staffed. The city says there will also be increased coordination for local, state and federal policies that address crime and provide resources for mental health and drug misuse. Declining safety has more than current leaseholders downtown questioning to renew. Hancock says the state of downtown is pushing major...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Abandoned car leads to criminal quartet believed responsible for 98 metro area crimes

Four people arrested for what police called an "extensive criminal enterprise" received sentences for their roles. Kevin Feathers, the last to be sentenced, got the heaviest penalty. Feathers was convicted of an organized crime and racketeering charge and sentenced to 18 years in state prison.His sentence was handed down Oct. 24, ending a two-year investigation and prosecution that started when police chased a stolen car and later found it abandoned in November 2020. Douglas County deputies first noticed the 2017 Kia leaving the area of Castle Pines Parkway and Shoreham Drive at a high rate of speed, according to the Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado House Republican leader lying in state

Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Woman shot at bus shelter in downtown Denver

Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot at each other and hit a bystander in the process Friday afternoon.
DENVER, CO

