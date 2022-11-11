(Denver, Colo.) Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has rejected a $1.1 million City Council budget amendment which would place a flashing beacon in each of the 11 council districts. In a letter to the City Council, the mayor said it would be “irresponsible” to approve the amendment and have the city’s reserves dip below 15 percent. “I am disappointed that this amendment would seek to drop fund balance below that threshold, in direct conflict with our policy,” the mayor wrote. “This fundamental fiscal policy has been a hallmark of our strong fiscal stewardship and has served to protect us through economic downturns and the effects of the pandemic. With an uncertain economic outlook for the next year, including the possibility of a recession, it would be shortsighted and irresponsible to start the year with a drop in our reserves – of any amount – below that 15 percent level.”

