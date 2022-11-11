Read full article on original website
These Arvada principals say staffing will still be an issue after the JeffCo school closures, but students may benefit
Two Arvada elementary school principals are looking forward to merging next fall after board members with JeffCo Public Schools agreed to close 16 schools in the district next year. Kristin Enney is in her first and last year as principal of Parr Elementary School. It’s one school on Jefferson County...
Jeffco board votes to close 16 schools
Jefferson County's board of education made the closures official Thursday. The move was expected, but still met with strong reactions.
Brighton 27J celebrates approval of school funding measure
Brighton 27J school leaders are celebrating what they call a much-needed victory for the growing district. With early election results in, it appears voters approved a more than $17 million mill levy override. Money from the property tax increase will go toward teacher salaries, school safety measures, and more. "There's lots of excitement and lots of hope to move our mission forward," said Brittany Atkerson, a 5th grade teacher at Padilla Elementary School in Brighton. For Atkerson and her fellow teachers, the approved mill levy override will mean a likely 7.5 percent raise. Across the district, it'll also fund new armed...
Colorado Springs school district bans 'critical race theory' amid bitter infighting on school board
Several District 49 Board of Education members called on each other to resign at Thursday’s meeting. The events were the culmination of what some board members call “a series of inflammatory issues.”. Board President John Graham opened by urging Ivy Liu to resign, saying he has “lost all...
Denver mayor rejects flashing beacon budget amendment
(Denver, Colo.) Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has rejected a $1.1 million City Council budget amendment which would place a flashing beacon in each of the 11 council districts. In a letter to the City Council, the mayor said it would be “irresponsible” to approve the amendment and have the city’s reserves dip below 15 percent. “I am disappointed that this amendment would seek to drop fund balance below that threshold, in direct conflict with our policy,” the mayor wrote. “This fundamental fiscal policy has been a hallmark of our strong fiscal stewardship and has served to protect us through economic downturns and the effects of the pandemic. With an uncertain economic outlook for the next year, including the possibility of a recession, it would be shortsighted and irresponsible to start the year with a drop in our reserves – of any amount – below that 15 percent level.”
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
Denver city leaders working to address wage theft
Denver City Council members are working on a plan to address wage theft. Last year, the council passed an ordinance allowing city prosecutors to pursue criminal charges for some victims of wage theft.
New Jefferson County Sheriff sits down with FOX31
Reggie Marinelli just became the first woman elected as sheriff in Jefferson County history. FOX31's Alex Rose sat down with her to learn how she plans to use her 36 years of experience in the department to improve the way things operate. New Jefferson County Sheriff sits down with FOX31.
City leaders introduce new safety plan for downtown Denver
Changes are in the works to make downtown Denver safer. Jim Hooley reports. City leaders introduce new safety plan for downtown …. Changes are in the works to make downtown Denver safer. Jim Hooley reports. New Jefferson County Sheriff sits down with FOX31. Reggie Marinelli just became the first woman...
Some Colorado races too close to call
It is safe to say our elections are not over yet.
A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver propositions
FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. A brief breakdown of successful Colorado and Denver …. FOX31 breaks down how certain proposition final vote tallies ended up. 6-year-old girl raises money to buy turkeys. A 6-year-old girl and her family are raising money to buy turkeys...
Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado
Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Denver weather: Warm weekend ahead of workweek temperature …. Enjoy the warm-up this...
A lot of Colorado counties paused vote counting Friday because of the Veterans Day holiday
Election workers in the majority of Colorado counties got a break Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday, pausing the processing of many uncounted ballots. Larimer and Denver county officials bucked the trend and said workers would likely continue counting through the weekend. Larimer posted its most recent results update just after 11 a.m. on Friday. Denver plans to post more results by 5 p.m. on the holiday, according to a spokesman for the city’s elections office.
"It's about time," City announces plans to clean up downtown Denver
Mayor Michael Hancock and other Denver city leaders announced new efforts to address health and safety concerns while identifying long-term solutions for issues downtown. The city is mobilizing a Downtown Action Team that will focus on areas of heightened concern. Denver Police Department will hire 180 additional officers throughout 2023 to ensure teams are adequately staffed. The city says there will also be increased coordination for local, state and federal policies that address crime and provide resources for mental health and drug misuse. Declining safety has more than current leaseholders downtown questioning to renew. Hancock says the state of downtown is pushing major...
Out Boulder County blasts Catholic Archdiocese guidelines
The head of Out Boulder County wants Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila to meet with LGBTQ+ youth at the organization’s headquarters in Boulder to help put an end to “harmful ideas' ' about LGBTQ+ people in the Colorado Catholic Church. The invitation comes after the Denver Archdiocese released a...
Abandoned car leads to criminal quartet believed responsible for 98 metro area crimes
Four people arrested for what police called an "extensive criminal enterprise" received sentences for their roles. Kevin Feathers, the last to be sentenced, got the heaviest penalty. Feathers was convicted of an organized crime and racketeering charge and sentenced to 18 years in state prison.His sentence was handed down Oct. 24, ending a two-year investigation and prosecution that started when police chased a stolen car and later found it abandoned in November 2020. Douglas County deputies first noticed the 2017 Kia leaving the area of Castle Pines Parkway and Shoreham Drive at a high rate of speed, according to the Douglas County...
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
Woman shot at bus shelter in downtown Denver
Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot at each other and hit a bystander in the process Friday afternoon. Courtney Fromm is at the scene near Colfax and Broadway. Woman shot at bus shelter in downtown Denver. Police are searching for two suspects who they say shot...
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
