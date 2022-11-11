Read full article on original website
WLBT
Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi...
WLBT
Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the shooting that took place after a Raymond High School basketball game against Terry High school Friday night. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side the shooting victim is identified as 21-year-old...
WAPT
Man accused of stealing JPD car, leading officers on chase not facing charges, chief says
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of stealing a Jackson police car and leading officers on a high-speed chase is not facing criminal charges, according to Jackson Police Chief James Davis. The man, who was taken into custody after the 30-minute chase, was taken to a hospital for treatment....
WAPT
Jackson club owner arrested after allegedly shooting 29-year-old woman, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson nightclub owner is accused of shooting a woman in the stomach. Police said it happened at Club Plush on Robinson Road just before midnight Friday. According to officials, the club's owner, Carl Powell, 45, got into an argument with a 29-year-old woman outside the club and shot her.
Jackson church service continues after recent arson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several churches and local businesses will begin their rebuilding process following several fires that were started. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church is one of the churches that was badly damaged when Devin McLaurin allegedly started seven fires early Tuesday morning. The children’s area of the church and chapel sustained heavy damage, but […]
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
WLBT
Capitol Police investigating whether to file charges against man who stole JPD cruiser, ran from police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man who stole a Jackson police cruiser last night may still be charged, but that will come from another agency instead of JPD. The lead agency in the case, Capitol Police, also initiated the pursuit that led to the recovery of the stolen patrol vehicle.
WLBT
Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community. “One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of...
Jackson man sentenced for attempting to rob Family Dollar store
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act. Prosecutors said Myke Myers, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Myers attempted to rob a Family Dollar in Jackson on December 20, […]
kicks96news.com
Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
Suspects identified in fatal Warren County shooting
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured. Pace […]
Mississippi Link
Arson suspect arrested for setting 7 fires in West Jackson – also caught on camera breaking glass at College Hill Church
Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with seven fires that were set in West Jackson November 8. Each fire was set in close proximity to Jackson State University, two of which are predominately black churches. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church, located at 1505 Robinson Road, was one of the churches...
WLBT
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
kicks96news.com
Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage
A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
WLBT
Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.
Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting. Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown […]
kicks96news.com
DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala
ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg, Warren County firefighters team up to teach children
Firefighters from the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Warren County Fire Service recently participated in a “show-n-tell” at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. The event was hosted by Children’s Librarian Marie Cunningham. “The children learned about fire safety, watched as firefighters put on their turn out gear,...
WLBT
Investigators: Woman may have suffered medical event before dying in Bovina crash
BOVINA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg resident has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning at about 11 o’clock, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. Katherine Gaines, 57, had been driving west on Tiffintown Road in Bovina when her vehicle left the road and struck...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff’s Office: 3 arrested on capias warrants, 1 for meth
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals between Nov. 4 and Monday on outstanding capias warrants, issued from the circuit court for failing to comply with the court after having been charged. Another individual was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. One arrested for capias, felon in...
