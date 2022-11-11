ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Vehicle of missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vehicle of a missing Greenwood woman was found in a Jackson apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The Jackson Police Department discovered the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was supposed to attend an event in Indianola, Mississippi...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Victim of shooting at Raymond High School identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the shooting that took place after a Raymond High School basketball game against Terry High school Friday night. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side the shooting victim is identified as 21-year-old...
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson church service continues after recent arson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several churches and local businesses will begin their rebuilding process following several fires that were started. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church is one of the churches that was badly damaged when Devin McLaurin allegedly started seven fires early Tuesday morning. The children’s area of the church and chapel sustained heavy damage, but […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for attempting to rob Family Dollar store

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for attempted robbery in violation of the Hobbs Act. Prosecutors said Myke Myers, 25, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Myers attempted to rob a Family Dollar in Jackson on December 20, […]
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests

MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspects identified in fatal Warren County shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace identified the two other individuals allegedly involved in a fatal shooting on October 30. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. at the Apple Orchard apartments on Blossom Lane. One person, 17-year-old Cameron D. Jefferson, died and a second person was injured. Pace […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Child Struck by Vehicle this Morning in Carthage

A young child was struck by a vehicle on Red Dog Road this morning. The incident happened just before 7 am when the child was being let out of a vehicle where they would normally get on the school bus. It was reported that the youngster ran around behind the...
CARTHAGE, MS
WLBT

Gulfport family collecting cases of water to donate to Jackson residents

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One family in Gulfport is doing their part to help with the water crisis in Jackson. Eric Childres and his two sons are collecting cases of water to help Jackson residents. They started last week and continued this weekend standing outside of Payless on Highway 49 collecting donations. So far, they’ve received more than 100 cases of water.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting. Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown […]
VICKSBURG, MS
kicks96news.com

DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

ANTHONY J HENRY, 28, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. KENYASICUS C HENSON, 28, of Carthage, Profanity in a Public Place, Improper Parking, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, CPD. Bond $239.25, $218, $418, $649.25. LANESHIA S HUGHES, 30, of Forest, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $20,000.
CARTHAGE, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg, Warren County firefighters team up to teach children

Firefighters from the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Warren County Fire Service recently participated in a “show-n-tell” at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library. The event was hosted by Children’s Librarian Marie Cunningham. “The children learned about fire safety, watched as firefighters put on their turn out gear,...
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy