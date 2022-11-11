ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmette, IL

Athlete of the Week: 10 questions with Charlize Escasa, New Trier swimming

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
 3 days ago

Charlize Escasa, of Wilmette, is a senior All-State swimmer for the Trevians. She was part of a state-championship relay in 2021, is also a water polo player and will swim with Yale University starting next year

1. Do you have any prerace or premeet rituals?

O yea. Usually a day before, I’m doing an ice bath, rolling out (muscles), stretching and breathing exercises. The day of I warm-up the same way, right left always first, then left leg, then right arm and left arm. Then I splash cold water on my suit just to feel awake and warmed up.

2. Why is Yale right for you?

I really loved Yale. I went to visit a few months ago and met with coaches. From what Iv’e seen, they are close-knit and it’s such a great environment. … They are great people who know what they are doing in terms of swimming.

3. What is your favorite thing to do outside of the pool?

I really like to spend time with friends, hang out. We got out to eat, like Panera or get Korean barbecue or noodles. It’s one of my favorite pastimes.

4. What is your dream job?

That’s a hard question. I’m not sure what I want to do, but I know I’m going to back and forth on studying either computer science or mechanical engineering. Probably engineering. Both my brothers (Ryan and Julian) did it. I found satisfaction making tangible projects in engineering class at New Trier.

5. If you played another sport, what would it be?

I would probably play basketball. I played until my sophomore year. I always liked running and basketball is an interesting intersection between running and water polo.

6. What is your favorite TV show right now?

“Black Mirror” is really good. It’s up there. I really like dystopian, sci-fi, mystery, and “Black Mirror” hits all those categories. It really keeps me intrigued.

7. If you are in Walgreens with a couple bucks, what are you buying?

It depends on the Walgreens. If they have Hot Wheels, then I’ll see if there is one I don’t have. I have a knack for collecting cars. If not, then chocolate milk and a pack of gum.

8. If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?

My family usually travels to Asia in the summers. We go back to the Philippines, where I’m from, and surrounding countries. But I have never been to Europe. I really want to see about Belgium. I heard about the chocolate and the waffles.

9. What is something people don’t know about you?

I have a knack for art. My dad is an artist and likes to paint. He taught me at a young age and I would show him something and he would offer critiques. … I even have commissions from some people and I do art for a video game my friends and I are creating.

10. How would you summarize your senior season and how do you want it to end?

Senior year has been really gratifying. Before senior year, you think of being a leader and leading by example. Now that I am in it, it’s more about lifting up my teammates and how they can perform. … I really want the end of the season to be satisfying in that way. I want to swim what heart and swim with passion and leave it all in the pool.

