WVNews
Calculated Business Solutions cares about clients
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Calculated Business Solutions started by Jill Johnson in 2018 and located at 115 N. Church Street in Ripley offers customized accounting to meet each client's individual needs. Services include payroll and business company setup, along with individual and small business tax preparation. “I created...
WVNews
White Falcons get seven turnovers in playoff victory against St. Marys
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The White and Red defense had a field day. The Wahama football team kicked off its postseason play with a 52-21 victory over the St. Marys Blue Devils Saturday evening.
