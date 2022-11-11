ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gay, WV

WVNews

Calculated Business Solutions cares about clients

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Calculated Business Solutions started by Jill Johnson in 2018 and located at 115 N. Church Street in Ripley offers customized accounting to meet each client's individual needs. Services include payroll and business company setup, along with individual and small business tax preparation. “I created...
RIPLEY, WV

