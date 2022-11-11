ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WMU blanks Akron 2-0 for MAC Championship, earns auto bid for NCAA tourney

AKRON, Ohio — The Western Michigan men's soccer team defeated No. 12 Akron, 2-1, at UA's First Energy Stadium on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference Championship game. The Broncos (14-4-2) earned the MAC's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament and claimed the program's second MAC Tournament Championship. Charlie Sharp,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events

LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Two teens injured in Sturgis rollover crash airlifted to hospital

STURGIS, Mich. — A 16-year-old driver crashed his vehicle Friday, causing it to go off the road and roll over multiple times, Michigan State Police said. The driver and an 18-year-old from Sturgis, who was in the front seat, were both airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, state police said. A third passenger, a 17-year-old from Sturgis, was taken to a hospital in La Grange, Indiana.
STURGIS, MI
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan

MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Adopt Today: Sir Fluffers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Meet Sir Fluffers!. This esteemed gentleman may be shy at first, but get a few treats in him, and you'll quickly become his new lint roller. At just one-year-old, Sir Fluffers is fiercely loyal to anyone who comes bearing food -- especially when that food is followed by a nap as long and dignified as his fabulous coat.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Vicksburg man dead after crashing into tree on Sprinkle Road

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township, troopers said. The man was driving a 2002 red Subaru when he...
VICKSBURG, MI
One dead in semi crash, lost control carrying 40 tons of corn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead after a semi-truck lost control Saturday and struck a car head-on, according to Michigan State Police. The semi-truck was carrying 80,000 pounds of corn when it attempted to pass a vehicle at the intersection of 14 Mile Court and 14 Mile Road, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Nurses rally for competitive wages at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 nurses and community members rallied outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Borgess hospital located on Gull Road Saturday. Those who attended the rally chanted, held signs, and wore red to represent the Michigan Nurses Association. The rally is to call on Ascension executives to negotiate a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Mini bike driver killed in crash with pickup truck

HOLLAND, TWP. — A 48-year-old man was killed following a crash with a pickup truck in Holland Township Saturday night. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on 96th Avenue near Ransom Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The 48-year-old was driving a mini-bike without headlights on when...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

