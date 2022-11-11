Read full article on original website
WMU blanks Akron 2-0 for MAC Championship, earns auto bid for NCAA tourney
AKRON, Ohio — The Western Michigan men's soccer team defeated No. 12 Akron, 2-1, at UA's First Energy Stadium on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference Championship game. The Broncos (14-4-2) earned the MAC's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament and claimed the program's second MAC Tournament Championship. Charlie Sharp,...
WMU men's soccer to join Missouri Valley Conference after MAC suspends support of sport
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mid-American Conference has announced the 2022 season for men’s soccer will be the last one sponsored by the Conference. Currently standing at four full members sponsoring the sport plus one affiliate member, the MAC will suspend sponsorship of men’s soccer following the close of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship.
Portage Central high school athletes rake leaves for senior citizens in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The students at Portage Central High School are doing more than just helping their community. They grabbed some rakes and got to work, helping seniors in West Michigan who don't have the ability to rake leaves themselves. Launching this fall, a new non-profit organization in the...
Possible name change for McCamley Field, proposal 3 passes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and...
Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events
LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
Two teens injured in Sturgis rollover crash airlifted to hospital
STURGIS, Mich. — A 16-year-old driver crashed his vehicle Friday, causing it to go off the road and roll over multiple times, Michigan State Police said. The driver and an 18-year-old from Sturgis, who was in the front seat, were both airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, state police said. A third passenger, a 17-year-old from Sturgis, was taken to a hospital in La Grange, Indiana.
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan
MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
Adopt Today: Sir Fluffers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Meet Sir Fluffers!. This esteemed gentleman may be shy at first, but get a few treats in him, and you'll quickly become his new lint roller. At just one-year-old, Sir Fluffers is fiercely loyal to anyone who comes bearing food -- especially when that food is followed by a nap as long and dignified as his fabulous coat.
Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home to be bought by Army Veteran
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity hosted their first annual Veterans Build Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Veterans Build gives people a chance to honor veterans and help the non-profit build a home for their homeowner partner, organizers said. Veterans Day: U.S. military veterans honored...
Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Kalamazoo ranks 10th in list of top digital U.S. cities, according to survey
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — To become a top digital city, towns will need to work hard to improve their digital, citizen, and government experience through technology and leadership, according to the Center for Digital Government. The City of Kalamazoo did just that, earning a spot among nine other top digital...
Vicksburg man dead after crashing into tree on Sprinkle Road
BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man is dead after driving off the road and crashing into a tree, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. on Sprinkle Road in Brady Township, troopers said. The man was driving a 2002 red Subaru when he...
One dead in semi crash, lost control carrying 40 tons of corn
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead after a semi-truck lost control Saturday and struck a car head-on, according to Michigan State Police. The semi-truck was carrying 80,000 pounds of corn when it attempted to pass a vehicle at the intersection of 14 Mile Court and 14 Mile Road, police said.
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
Nurses rally for competitive wages at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 nurses and community members rallied outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Borgess hospital located on Gull Road Saturday. Those who attended the rally chanted, held signs, and wore red to represent the Michigan Nurses Association. The rally is to call on Ascension executives to negotiate a...
Car crash injures one person in Cass County, road conditions believed to be a factor
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single car crash early Sunday morning. The incident happened on M-60 near Stone Lake Drive in Jefferson Township, sheriff's deputies said. Lost control: Vicksburg man dead after crashing into tree on Sprinkle Road. After investigation, deputies confirmed...
Mini bike driver killed in crash with pickup truck
HOLLAND, TWP. — A 48-year-old man was killed following a crash with a pickup truck in Holland Township Saturday night. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on 96th Avenue near Ransom Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The 48-year-old was driving a mini-bike without headlights on when...
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
