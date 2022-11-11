Read full article on original website
Whitmer touts first Michigan Dem trifecta in almost 40 years
On CNN's State of the Union, the re-elected Democratic Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, tells Dana Bash that her party's major wins in her state were the result of being "focused on the fundamentals" like infrastructure, inflation and schools.
Whitmer says her focus is on Michigan for next four years
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said on Sunday that her focus is on Michigan for the next four years when asked about a possible presidential run in 2024. “I feel really lucky to be the governor of Michigan. I have lived here my whole life. And this is where my focus is for the next four years,” Whitmer responded when asked by CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash if she would be interested in launching a presidential campaign in 2024 or 2028.
michiganradio.org
Democrats poised to increase their majority on state board of education
Democrats are poised to expand their majority on the Michigan state Board of Education after last week’s elections. That party currently holds a 5-2 majority on the board. Voters chose two Democrats, incumbent Pamela Pugh and newcomer Mitchell Robinson, to fill two open seats. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also...
10 ways Michigan made history on, and after, the midterms
More than 4.4 million Michiganders cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, and with those votes came several historic first – though, not all necessarily positive. From record voter turnout to a change of hands with regard to party control of the legislature, Michiganders turned out in droves to buck what otherwise was anticipated to be a “Red Wave” in favor of Republicans. And though the dust is still settling – Republican Party itself undergoing internal strife as members seek to answer why that wave failed to reach shore – less than a week out from the election, already the state has seen a number of notable firsts.
michiganradio.org
Dixon, Michigan Republican leadership at odds following election loss
Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party are finding themselves at odds after Tuesday’s election loss. Aside from missing out on the chance to unseat the state’s Democratic governor, attorney general, and secretary of state, the party lost control of both houses of the Legislature for the first time since 1984.
The abortion rights and potential legal fights coming after Michigan’s Prop 3 won
Mark your calendar for Dec. 23. That’s the day Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment reviving Roe v. Wade, is added to Michigan’s founding document. There is debate over what happens to certain laws when the amendment goes into effect. But at the most basic level, Michiganders receive “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” according to the full amendment text.
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
After right-to-work passed in 2012, union membership fell dramatically in Michigan hitting a new low last year of 13.3%.
5 long-term impacts Proposals 1, 2 could have on Michigan
Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved Proposals 1 and 2 on the ballot Nov. 8 – signaling their desire for more government transparency and voting access. Proposal 1 requires annual financial disclosures from the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and legislators and restricts term limits in the Legislature to 12 total years (previously, people were limited to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House)
bridgemi.com
Tough year for incumbents: Nine Michigan legislators tossed out by voters
Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, had the incumbent advantage. But in the new 103rd District, he viewed himself as the underdog. The northern Michigan Republican, a former radio host who had already served two terms in the Michigan Legislature, was drawn into a district split nearly 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats — and his opponent, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia, was running a tough, well-funded campaign.
Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently
Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
Michigan sees Democratic domination after party sweeps state, legislative and federal contests
The last time Democrats won full control over Michigan’s state government, “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was in theaters, Olivia Newton-John’s song “Physical” was the number one song on Billboard’s Top 100 singles and the war dramady “M*A*S*H” was on its penultimate season.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan will be less free and more regulated in 2023
With Democrats taking control over the Legislature, executive branch, and Michigan Supreme Court next year, a progressive agenda is likely to advance quickly throughout the state. If past introduced bills offer a window into the future, Michigan will be substantially transformed, likely following in the footsteps of California and New...
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Michigan Matters: The Impact of Election 2022!
Southfield (CBS Detroit) - People across Michigan went to the polls Tuesday and cast their votes and when they were counted history made as Democrats powered their way to control of the Michigan House and Senate for the first time in 40 years, and the top three elected jobs were retained by incumbents Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and AG Dana Nessel. What does it mean for Michiganders? The "Michigan Matters" roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Coleman Young II, Detroit City Councilman appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to talk about...
bridgemi.com
Michigan blue wave foils GOP plans to enact voter ID, school choice this year
LANSING — A Republican petition to tighten election rules is effectively dead, and another to create a voucher-like scholarship program faces a dim future after Michiganders on Tuesday chose to add voting rights to the state constitution and gave Democrats complete control in Lansing next year. Organizers had hoped...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Experience, money and district lines: How Betsy Coffia narrowly won
A tight race in the 103rd State House District helped give Michigan Democrats the boost to a trifecta victory. For the first time in four decades, the party holds the governor's office and will have majorities in both chambers of the Michigan Legislature. Democratic candidate and Grand Traverse County Commissioner...
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
Tudor Dixon fights back after MI GOP memo blames her for Republican losses
(WXYZ) — Michigan GOB Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon is fighting back after an internal memo from the state's Republican Party blamed losses in the Midterm Election on her performance. The memo, from MI GOP Chief of Staff Paul Cordes on Thursday, was tweeted out by Dixon. She said the...
Morning Sun
Whitmer, Dixon get record Isabella votes in gubernatorial race
Tuesday was a record-setting day for candidates in both parties in terms of raw vote totals. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon both got more votes than previous gubernatorial candidates. In fact, Whitmer got more votes than any other ticket-topping Democrat except for Joe Biden in 2020. Whitmer’s 12,603 recorded by...
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
