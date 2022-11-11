Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Early flu surge hitting Georgia, Southeast hard
ATLANTA - As the early flu surge in the US intensifies, the CDC added a new color to the agency's weekly flu surveillance map, purple, to indicate an extremely high level of flu activity. Georgia is in the middle of a solid bloc of purple, stretching from Mississippi all the...
fox5atlanta.com
Warnock and Walker try to keep voters energized ahead of runoff
On Dec. 6, Georgia voters will head back to the polls to cast their ballots in the runoff election before democratic senator Raphael Warnock and republican senate hopeful Herschel Walker. Their goal now is getting voters re-energized for round two.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Senate candidates urge voters to get to the polls for midterm runoff
ATLANTA - In just over 3 weeks, Georgia voters will head back to the polls to cast their ballots in the runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Senate-hopeful Herschel Walker. Their goal now — getting voters energized going into the Dec. 6th runoff. Both Warnock and...
fox5atlanta.com
Colorado becomes 2nd state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER - Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated "healing centers" where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect on the run after shooting roommate at South Fulton apartments
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for a suspect accused of shooting their roommate early Friday morning. Officials with the South Fulton Police Department tell FOX 5 around 2 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the Parks at Utoy Creek Apartments on the 4300 block of Cascade Road.
