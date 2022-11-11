ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Early flu surge hitting Georgia, Southeast hard

ATLANTA - As the early flu surge in the US intensifies, the CDC added a new color to the agency's weekly flu surveillance map, purple, to indicate an extremely high level of flu activity. Georgia is in the middle of a solid bloc of purple, stretching from Mississippi all the...
Colorado becomes 2nd state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms

DENVER - Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated "healing centers" where patients can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin...
Police: Suspect on the run after shooting roommate at South Fulton apartments

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police in South Fulton are searching for a suspect accused of shooting their roommate early Friday morning. Officials with the South Fulton Police Department tell FOX 5 around 2 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the Parks at Utoy Creek Apartments on the 4300 block of Cascade Road.

