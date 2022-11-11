Read full article on original website
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain future
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, Connecticut
USPS Suspends Service In Connecticut
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in Bridgeport
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
The Constitution State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Bridgeport community center deterring recidivism, promoting better lives
HomeBridge Ventures in Bridgeport believes in healing, hiring and hope. Its grand opening is coming up on Wednesday, but the work has already begun.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Dentist, Business Owner Dr. Robert Martino Makes Two Sizable Gifts to WVU School of Dentistry
The demands of dental school were tough for West Virginia University School of Dentistry alumnus Dr. Robert Martino. Stress and anxiety led him to doubt whether he had what it takes to complete his education and succeed in oral healthcare. “I wish I would’ve had someone to put their arm...
AJ, from WPLR’s Chaz and AJ, stays in a box for 24 hours to raise money and collect toys for children
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Would you live in a box for 24 hours? What if it were for a good cause? AJ, the cohost of Chaz and AJ in the Morning on 99.1 WPLR is living in a tiny glass box at McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of East Haven. This year’s challenge will raise […]
New Haven uses COMPASS for dozens of mental health calls in program’s first weeks
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker reported that the city's COMPASS team has responded to 23 incidents since hitting the street on Nov. 1.
Interview with Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons
Interview with Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons about Bank of America Turkey Tuesday to Benefit Connecticut Foodshare.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Stand Off Ends Peacefully
2022-11-13@2:29pm–#Bridgeport News: Police said that security at Harborview Towers at 376 Washington Avenue reported that a tenant inside the building was knocking on doors with a knife. The person went back to their apartment and according to a witness, he barricaded himself in. Bridgeport Police said they were successful in convincing him to open the door so they could speak to him. He was placed in custody without incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
New Milford police find car in deadly hit-and-run; fundraising effort underway for victim’s family
New Milford police have found the car involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash this week and told News 12 they have a person of interest. It comes as friends of the victim, Galo Rafael Guaman, prepare to say goodbye to him.
newbritainindependent.com
Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold
New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
Former aide arrested for using elderly client’s EBT food card in Smithtown
Suffolk County Police t arrested a former aide on Nov. 12 for fraudulently using an elderly client’s EBT card in Smithtown more than a dozen times in 2020. Shatia Parker, an aide who advertised on Care.com, used an elderly client’s EBT card to make 17 unauthorized purchases at a grocery store in Smithtown between October 2020 and December 2020.
Yale Daily News
New Haven homeless services scramble for resources as winter looms
As winter approaches, many of New Haven’s homeless service providers are concerned that the city is unprepared. During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding enabled the city to house residents in nearby hotels. Now, the city is back to relying on congregate shelters — but continued COVID-19 restrictions and limited resources have reduced the total number of beds available. Homelessness rates, meanwhile, have risen due to COVID-induced job losses, inflation and a lack of affordable housing.
Coliseum Grave Rumbles Back To Life
The ghosts of metal bands, hockey brawlers, and Bible-thumping Jehovah’s Witnesses were shaken from their graves Thursday as a groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction of a bustling mini-city on the burial grounds of the old New Haven Coliseum. A crowd even reemerged on the vacant lot along with — depending...
This is Why Silver Sands is the Most Beautiful Beach in Connecticut
This is one of the many reasons I decided to go from a full time to a part time schedule. I found I was always working, if you call what I do for a living "work." But there was something that was missing. I have read and written about Silver...
heystamford.com
Point72 Giant Balloon Inflation Party to Kick Off Parade Festivities in Stamford Downtown
On the eve of the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular, those wishing for a behind the aches look at how the parade’s 14 giant helium balloons come to life are invited to attend the Point 72 Giant Balloon Inflation Party. This pre-parade event, hosted by Point72 and taking place on Saturday, November 19 from 3-6pm at the intersection of Hoyt Street and Summer Street in Stamford Downtown, will allow spectators an up-close-and-personal look at the balloons as they take to the sky in preparation for their flights above the streets of Stamford.
connect-bridgeport.com
One Person Dead in Residential Blaze as Bridgeport Fire Department Assists Clarksburg FD on Scene
WDTV reported that one person is dead after a fire in Clarksburg, officials said. Crews from Clarksburg and Bridgeport responded to the fire at a home on Van Buren St. around 8:50 a.m. Sunday. Officials on scene told 5 News one person was killed in fire. The person’s identity has...
sheltonherald.com
New Haven cop shot by suspect honored as hero
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chad Curry never set out to be a hero, although in his 10-year career as a New Haven police officer, this past Oct.7 — the day Curry took two bullets and still managed to chase and help capture the stolen car suspect who allegedly shot him — was by no means the first time he has been celebrated for heroic acts.
'We just want justice' | Brother of Hartford homicide victim speaks out
HARTFORD, Conn. — The brother of a recent Hartford homicide victim relived the heartbreaking moments when he learned of his brother's death with FOX61 on Saturday. 23-year-old Manuel Rodriguez was shot and killed on October 27. His older brother Andrew said it's hard to wake up every day knowing Manuel is gone.
New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
