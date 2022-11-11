ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Stand Off Ends Peacefully

2022-11-13@2:29pm–#Bridgeport News: Police said that security at Harborview Towers at 376 Washington Avenue reported that a tenant inside the building was knocking on doors with a knife. The person went back to their apartment and according to a witness, he barricaded himself in. Bridgeport Police said they were successful in convincing him to open the door so they could speak to him. He was placed in custody without incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Hayes’ Ground Game Came Late To A CT-5 Democratic Stronghold

New Britain Had 2.6K Fewer Voters Than ’18 Gubernatorial Election. Urban votes in state and federal elections are the firewalls for Democratic candidates to win competitive races in Connecticut. New Britain, the most reliable Democratic town in non-municipal years in the 5th Congressional District (CT-5), joined other cities in a lower turnout this year compared to the gubernatorial election in 2018.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Yale Daily News

New Haven homeless services scramble for resources as winter looms

As winter approaches, many of New Haven’s homeless service providers are concerned that the city is unprepared. During the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding enabled the city to house residents in nearby hotels. Now, the city is back to relying on congregate shelters — but continued COVID-19 restrictions and limited resources have reduced the total number of beds available. Homelessness rates, meanwhile, have risen due to COVID-induced job losses, inflation and a lack of affordable housing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Coliseum Grave Rumbles Back To Life

The ghosts of metal bands, hockey brawlers, and Bible-thumping Jehovah’s Witnesses were shaken from their graves Thursday as a groundbreaking marked the beginning of construction of a bustling mini-city on the burial grounds of the old New Haven Coliseum. A crowd even reemerged on the vacant lot along with — depending...
NEW HAVEN, CT
heystamford.com

Point72 Giant Balloon Inflation Party to Kick Off Parade Festivities in Stamford Downtown

On the eve of the 29th annual Stamford Downtown Parade Spectacular, those wishing for a behind the aches look at how the parade’s 14 giant helium balloons come to life are invited to attend the Point 72 Giant Balloon Inflation Party. This pre-parade event, hosted by Point72 and taking place on Saturday, November 19 from 3-6pm at the intersection of Hoyt Street and Summer Street in Stamford Downtown, will allow spectators an up-close-and-personal look at the balloons as they take to the sky in preparation for their flights above the streets of Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

New Haven cop shot by suspect honored as hero

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chad Curry never set out to be a hero, although in his 10-year career as a New Haven police officer, this past Oct.7 — the day Curry took two bullets and still managed to chase and help capture the stolen car suspect who allegedly shot him — was by no means the first time he has been celebrated for heroic acts.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Britain man accused of stealing 10 ATMs across Connecticut

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 34-year-old man is in custody Friday after Old Saybrook police said he stole ATMs across the state. Jose A. Malave, of New Britain, is facing more than 41 charges linked to the thefts. The arrest came after an ATM was stolen on Dec. 6 from the Henny Penny convenience […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Outsider.com

Hurricane Nicole Leaves Thousands Without Power in Northeastern US

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are leaving thousands without power across the Northeastern US Saturday morning. As of 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning nearly 4,100 customers across the Connecticut area are still without power. This is around .32 percent of the company, Eversource’s customer base the website notes. Additionally, another power company in the area, United Illuminating reported just under ten outages across Connecticut. Seven of these are located in the New Haven area.
CONNECTICUT STATE

