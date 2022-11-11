ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Martin, Mendon both advance to MHSAA 8-man championship games

MARTIN, Mich. — Martin and Mendon, two teams that faced each other to open the 2022 regular season, are now both headed to state championship football games in the state of Michigan. Martin made quick work of Brown City, 42-8, to make it to the MHSAA 8-man Division 1...
MENDON, MI
WWMT

WMU blanks Akron 2-0 for MAC Championship, earns auto bid for NCAA tourney

AKRON, Ohio — The Western Michigan men's soccer team defeated No. 12 Akron, 2-1, at UA's First Energy Stadium on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference Championship game. The Broncos (14-4-2) earned the MAC's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament and claimed the program's second MAC Tournament Championship. Charlie Sharp,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events

LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Two teens injured in Sturgis rollover crash airlifted to hospital

STURGIS, Mich. — A 16-year-old driver crashed his vehicle Friday, causing it to go off the road and roll over multiple times, Michigan State Police said. The driver and an 18-year-old from Sturgis, who was in the front seat, were both airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, state police said. A third passenger, a 17-year-old from Sturgis, was taken to a hospital in La Grange, Indiana.
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan

MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan State leads start to finish, gets back to .500

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Patton hit two fourth-quarter field goals to lift Michigan State to a 27-21 victory Saturday over Rutgers and keep the Spartans' bowl hopes alive. After dropping four straight games, the Spartans (5-5, 3-4) have...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Adopt Today: Sir Fluffers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Meet Sir Fluffers!. This esteemed gentleman may be shy at first, but get a few treats in him, and you'll quickly become his new lint roller. At just one-year-old, Sir Fluffers is fiercely loyal to anyone who comes bearing food -- especially when that food is followed by a nap as long and dignified as his fabulous coat.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan State University experiences strong student turnout at midterm election

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students made their voices heard after a strong turnout at the polls for the midterm election Tuesday, according to Michigan State University. About 2,690 MSU students visited voting locations around campus to fill out their ballots in-person, and tens of thousands more are anticipated to have voted at their homes or by absentee ballots, according to the university.
EAST LANSING, MI

