STURGIS, Mich. — A 16-year-old driver crashed his vehicle Friday, causing it to go off the road and roll over multiple times, Michigan State Police said. The driver and an 18-year-old from Sturgis, who was in the front seat, were both airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, state police said. A third passenger, a 17-year-old from Sturgis, was taken to a hospital in La Grange, Indiana.

STURGIS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO