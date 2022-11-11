Read full article on original website
Martin, Mendon both advance to MHSAA 8-man championship games
MARTIN, Mich. — Martin and Mendon, two teams that faced each other to open the 2022 regular season, are now both headed to state championship football games in the state of Michigan. Martin made quick work of Brown City, 42-8, to make it to the MHSAA 8-man Division 1...
Lawton, White Pigeon, Hastings all see seasons end in state quarterfinals
JACKSON, Mich. — Three area teams looked to keep their seasons alive in the MHSAA football playoffs Friday night. All three, though, went home unhappy, as Lawton, White Pigeon, and Hastings all saw their seasons come to a close. Lawton fell at the hands of Jackson Lumen Christi in...
Portage Central high school athletes rake leaves for senior citizens in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The students at Portage Central High School are doing more than just helping their community. They grabbed some rakes and got to work, helping seniors in West Michigan who don't have the ability to rake leaves themselves. Launching this fall, a new non-profit organization in the...
Possible name change for McCamley Field, proposal 3 passes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and...
WMU blanks Akron 2-0 for MAC Championship, earns auto bid for NCAA tourney
AKRON, Ohio — The Western Michigan men's soccer team defeated No. 12 Akron, 2-1, at UA's First Energy Stadium on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference Championship game. The Broncos (14-4-2) earned the MAC's automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament and claimed the program's second MAC Tournament Championship. Charlie Sharp,...
Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events
LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
Two teens injured in Sturgis rollover crash airlifted to hospital
STURGIS, Mich. — A 16-year-old driver crashed his vehicle Friday, causing it to go off the road and roll over multiple times, Michigan State Police said. The driver and an 18-year-old from Sturgis, who was in the front seat, were both airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, state police said. A third passenger, a 17-year-old from Sturgis, was taken to a hospital in La Grange, Indiana.
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan
MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
WMU men's soccer to join Missouri Valley Conference after MAC suspends support of sport
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mid-American Conference has announced the 2022 season for men’s soccer will be the last one sponsored by the Conference. Currently standing at four full members sponsoring the sport plus one affiliate member, the MAC will suspend sponsorship of men’s soccer following the close of the 2022 NCAA Division I men’s soccer championship.
Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home to be bought by Army Veteran
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity hosted their first annual Veterans Build Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Veterans Build gives people a chance to honor veterans and help the non-profit build a home for their homeowner partner, organizers said. Veterans Day: U.S. military veterans honored...
Michigan State leads start to finish, gets back to .500
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Payton Thorne threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Ben Patton hit two fourth-quarter field goals to lift Michigan State to a 27-21 victory Saturday over Rutgers and keep the Spartans' bowl hopes alive. After dropping four straight games, the Spartans (5-5, 3-4) have...
Salvation Army of Kalamazoo collects toys under the 'Angel Tree' through Dec. 9
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo celebrates the gift of giving with their Annual 'Angel Tree' drive. The campaign collects toys through Dec. 9, and those collected will be distributed during the Salvation Army’s Toy Shop event, ensuring that no child goes without toys for Christmas.
Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
MSU basketball to play on naval aircraft carrier in honor of Veterans Day
SAN DIEGO, CA — Michigan State University men's basketball team is expected to spend Veterans Day on a naval aircraft carrier. The Spartans (1-0) face #2 Gonzaga (1-0) on a basketball court built on the carrier's flight deck of the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln. Happy Veterans Day: Michigan Veteran Homes...
Adopt Today: Sir Fluffers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Meet Sir Fluffers!. This esteemed gentleman may be shy at first, but get a few treats in him, and you'll quickly become his new lint roller. At just one-year-old, Sir Fluffers is fiercely loyal to anyone who comes bearing food -- especially when that food is followed by a nap as long and dignified as his fabulous coat.
Michigan State University experiences strong student turnout at midterm election
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students made their voices heard after a strong turnout at the polls for the midterm election Tuesday, according to Michigan State University. About 2,690 MSU students visited voting locations around campus to fill out their ballots in-person, and tens of thousands more are anticipated to have voted at their homes or by absentee ballots, according to the university.
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
