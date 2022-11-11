Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Positive Reinforcements: Parkersburg celebrates veterans with parade, ceremony
PARKERSBURG –Bad weather couldn’t put a damper on honoring those who served from the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Parkersburg Veterans Day parade saw veteran groups, marching bands and many others take to the streets of Parkersburg. Starting near the campus of Parkersburg High School, the mile-long festivities ended at the City Park. Then, it was time for the annual ceremony which saw featured speakers, a dual performance from the Parkersburg and Parkersburg South bands and a wreath-laying ceremony.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen of the Week: Parkersburg’s Kymber Wotring has an appreciation for history
PARKERSBURG — Seventeen-year-old Kymber Wotring has an eagerness for learning and telling others about history. “I honestly enjoy learning everything that’s happened in the past, and how it affects what’s going on nowadays,” she said. Wotring has a true passion for history and has always loved...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Marietta Veterans Day Parade 2022
MARIETTA — The annual Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday in downtown Marietta. The parade was originally scheduled for Friday, but rain caused organizers to reschedule for Saturday. About 100 units participated and were led by Parade Marshal Gene Venham, who served in the U.S. Army. Lunch was served...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Edison Middle School students celebrate veterans
PARKERSBURG — Edison Middle School students and parents braved the rain Friday to hold signs and wave flags for their Veterans Day Rally held on the corner by Mary Bees restaurant in south Parkersburg. (Photos by Douglass Huxley)
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis, 85, of Reno, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, burial to follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna holds indoor Veterans Day program
VIENNA — As more than 130 people gathered to honor veterans Friday, Del. John Kelly spoke about how he did that as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Kelly, R-Wood, was assigned to the Air Force Honor Guard from the end of 1968 to early 1971. During the height of the Vietnam War, they conducted four or five military funerals a day every weekday at Arlington National Cemetery.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Alan “Tony” Justice
Alan Gale “Tony” Justice, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1939, in Elizabeth, WV, the son of the late Harold Victor and Margarette Elizabeth Calebaugh Justice. Tony graduated from Wirt County High School with the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Glenville State University Art and Design Program receives FirstEnergy Foundation grant
GLENVILLE — The Glenville State University Art and Design Program has received a $7,500 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation. The grant was used to purchase a GlowForge Pro 3D laser printer for the program. Using precision laser cutting, the GlowForge is capable of scoring, engraving, and cutting materials such as acrylic, cardboard, fabric, some foods, glass, hardwood, leather, metal, paper and slate.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall, 97, of New Haven, WV, passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at Overbrook Rehab in Middleport, Ohio. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery in Letart, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
WTAP
Sunset Funeral Home officially becomes a Purple Hearts Cemetery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You can hardly put it in words,” says Sunset Funeral Home general manager, Dwight Ullman. “The honor to receive this on their behalf is just beyond words that I can say.”. Sunset Funeral Home is becoming the first Purple Heart Cemetery in the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley quilt show returns to Blennerhassett Museum for 18th year
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History is holding the 18th Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show through Nov. 20. Brenda Wentzel, chairwoman, said this year’s theme was “Quilts for All Seasons.” The theme included quilts for winter, spring, summer, fall and any of the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The theme category is only one of the judged categories for the quilt show. Wentzel said quilts don’t have to be entered into the theme category. The other categories include large quilts, small quilts, miniature quilts and antique quilts (not judged). Prizes are awarded for Overall Best of Show, Best of Show-Hand Quilted, Best of Show-Machine Quilted, People’s Choice Award, Superintendent’s Choice Award and Best Theme Award.
On-The-Ground Research on the Judy Petty Murder – Part III
Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Read the first article to learn about the facts and timeline surrounding Judy’s death. Read the second article for information on the initial investigation conducted by police and the fire department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
USDA, Glenville State University launch network to help rural counties
GLENVILLE — A new program will aid rural and underserved areas in central West Virginia including Calhoun, Roane, Gilmer and Wirt counties, officials said. The West Virginia Pioneer Community Network through Glenville State University is an expansion of the Rural Partners Network, a program of United States Department of Agriculture.
Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clay-Battelle Middle-High school football team will have a game with Williamstown High School on November 12, 2022, 10:30:00.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
The DAV Food Pantry community donation drop off at Murphytown UM Church, 1380 Murphytown Road off Route 50 East, will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12. Food, personal hygiene and cleaning items will be collected. ***. SALES. * Rummage Sale. Stout Memorial Youth, 3329 Broad St., Parkersburg, will hold...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Colonial House names Wallace resident director
PARKERSBURG — Colonial House of Parkersburg and its Board of Directors have announced a new resident director. Named was Ronnie Wallace, a Parkersburg resident. Colonial House is a non-profit facility established over 60 years ago on 23rd Street in Parkersburg. Men and women over 55 who are able can independently reside at Colonial House where there is a maximum capacity of 16.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Art Center hosts Allied Artists of West Virginia Juried Exhibit
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center will be hosting the Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit beginning Nov. 20. The PAC will be holding an opening reception and awards ceremony for the exhibit from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, with the exhibit remaining on display through December. “The AAWV...
Spencer, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Weir High School football team will have a game with Roane County High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
