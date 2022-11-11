ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Positive Reinforcements: Parkersburg celebrates veterans with parade, ceremony

PARKERSBURG –Bad weather couldn’t put a damper on honoring those who served from the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Parkersburg Veterans Day parade saw veteran groups, marching bands and many others take to the streets of Parkersburg. Starting near the campus of Parkersburg High School, the mile-long festivities ended at the City Park. Then, it was time for the annual ceremony which saw featured speakers, a dual performance from the Parkersburg and Parkersburg South bands and a wreath-laying ceremony.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Marietta Veterans Day Parade 2022

MARIETTA — The annual Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday in downtown Marietta. The parade was originally scheduled for Friday, but rain caused organizers to reschedule for Saturday. About 100 units participated and were led by Parade Marshal Gene Venham, who served in the U.S. Army. Lunch was served...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis

Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis, 85, of Reno, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, burial to follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
RENO, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Vienna holds indoor Veterans Day program

VIENNA — As more than 130 people gathered to honor veterans Friday, Del. John Kelly spoke about how he did that as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Kelly, R-Wood, was assigned to the Air Force Honor Guard from the end of 1968 to early 1971. During the height of the Vietnam War, they conducted four or five military funerals a day every weekday at Arlington National Cemetery.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Alan “Tony” Justice

Alan Gale “Tony” Justice, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1939, in Elizabeth, WV, the son of the late Harold Victor and Margarette Elizabeth Calebaugh Justice. Tony graduated from Wirt County High School with the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Glenville State University Art and Design Program receives FirstEnergy Foundation grant

GLENVILLE — The Glenville State University Art and Design Program has received a $7,500 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation. The grant was used to purchase a GlowForge Pro 3D laser printer for the program. Using precision laser cutting, the GlowForge is capable of scoring, engraving, and cutting materials such as acrylic, cardboard, fabric, some foods, glass, hardwood, leather, metal, paper and slate.
GLENVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall

Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall, 97, of New Haven, WV, passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at Overbrook Rehab in Middleport, Ohio. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery in Letart, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
NEW HAVEN, WV
WTAP

Sunset Funeral Home officially becomes a Purple Hearts Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You can hardly put it in words,” says Sunset Funeral Home general manager, Dwight Ullman. “The honor to receive this on their behalf is just beyond words that I can say.”. Sunset Funeral Home is becoming the first Purple Heart Cemetery in the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley quilt show returns to Blennerhassett Museum for 18th year

PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History is holding the 18th Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show through Nov. 20. Brenda Wentzel, chairwoman, said this year’s theme was “Quilts for All Seasons.” The theme included quilts for winter, spring, summer, fall and any of the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The theme category is only one of the judged categories for the quilt show. Wentzel said quilts don’t have to be entered into the theme category. The other categories include large quilts, small quilts, miniature quilts and antique quilts (not judged). Prizes are awarded for Overall Best of Show, Best of Show-Hand Quilted, Best of Show-Machine Quilted, People’s Choice Award, Superintendent’s Choice Award and Best Theme Award.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

USDA, Glenville State University launch network to help rural counties

GLENVILLE — A new program will aid rural and underserved areas in central West Virginia including Calhoun, Roane, Gilmer and Wirt counties, officials said. The West Virginia Pioneer Community Network through Glenville State University is an expansion of the Rural Partners Network, a program of United States Department of Agriculture.
GLENVILLE, WV
High School Football PRO

Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clay-Battelle Middle-High school football team will have a game with Williamstown High School on November 12, 2022, 10:30:00.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

The DAV Food Pantry community donation drop off at Murphytown UM Church, 1380 Murphytown Road off Route 50 East, will be held 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 12. Food, personal hygiene and cleaning items will be collected. ***. SALES. * Rummage Sale. Stout Memorial Youth, 3329 Broad St., Parkersburg, will hold...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Colonial House names Wallace resident director

PARKERSBURG — Colonial House of Parkersburg and its Board of Directors have announced a new resident director. Named was Ronnie Wallace, a Parkersburg resident. Colonial House is a non-profit facility established over 60 years ago on 23rd Street in Parkersburg. Men and women over 55 who are able can independently reside at Colonial House where there is a maximum capacity of 16.
PARKERSBURG, WV
High School Football PRO

Spencer, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weir High School football team will have a game with Roane County High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00.
ROANE COUNTY, WV

