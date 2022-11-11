ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wtae.com

West Virginia AG raises alarm over recent unsolicited text messages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia official is warning consumers about apparent "smishing" threats after recent complaints. In a statement released Nov. 7, W. Va. attorney general Patrick Morrisey said his office had received "numerous reports" of cell phone users receiving text messages that seem to be from the U.S. Postal Service.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colder air has infiltrated West Virginia, and will allow for some snow showers tonight and later this week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia lawmakers critical of $1M DHHR organizational review

CHARLESTON — Lawmakers erupted Sunday at the leader of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the authors of a $1 million report released last week recommending organizational changes versus a legislative desire to split the department into two. The West Virginia Legislature gathered Sunday at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY

Which West Virginia breweries have the most beers in the top 30?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We’ve gone through the highest-rated beers in West Virginia, with Chestnut Brew Work’s Halleck Pale Ale being the most consistently highest-rated beer. But which breweries have the best claim to being consistently the best? (By online rating standards of course) Using the beer...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Kanawha State Forest wildfire in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry says they are working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and local fire departments to contain a fire in the Kanawha State Forest. The Division of Forestry says approximately 120 acres are currently burning and staff are working to manage the situation. Officials […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Heavy rains drench West Virginia for Veterans Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole have entered West Virginia and will stick around for the entirety of the day, potentially causing record amounts of rainfall. Also, a cold front approaching from the west will usher in colder air for the weekend and next week.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

West Virginia Family Read Week begins Sunday

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Family Read Week is set for November 13th-20th and is the perfect time for families to visit their local library and read a book together. WVLC and Public Libraries across the state are encouraging families to use this week to celebrate the benefits of reading.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Review: DHHR needs big improvement but not a split

An outside review of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has rejected a legislative proposal to split the agency, but concludes changes are urgent to knock down silos and improve results. “To improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option;...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

