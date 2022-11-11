Read full article on original website
WOUB
A consulting firm doesn’t favor splitting West Virginia health agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia’s health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources. The report said the current configuration...
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
Harvard business students taking a tour across West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of Harvard business students is taking a whirlwind tour of West Virginia learning about the Mountain State economy. Twenty-three students and one faculty member arrived yesterday for a field trip or trek. Their trek made a stop in Buckhannon early Friday morning to have breakfast with the West Virginia […]
wchstv.com
Organizations join forces to assess need of recovery high school in West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — As more recovery high schools started popping up across the country, the Putnam Wellness Coalition and the Regional Family Resource Network went to the drawing board to see if the educational model could work in West Virginia. Recovery high schools are secondary schools designed to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
wtae.com
West Virginia AG raises alarm over recent unsolicited text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia official is warning consumers about apparent "smishing" threats after recent complaints. In a statement released Nov. 7, W. Va. attorney general Patrick Morrisey said his office had received "numerous reports" of cell phone users receiving text messages that seem to be from the U.S. Postal Service.
WDTV
Wintry conditions to take hold of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colder air has infiltrated West Virginia, and will allow for some snow showers tonight and later this week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details. Have any weather photos or videos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!
West Virginia family shares story of recovering from RSV
With cases of RSV and the flu common this time of year, on Charleston family shares their story of recovering from RSV.
Consultants don’t suggest splitting West Virginia’s DHHR
A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted.
Gutter maintenance could save West Virginia residents money in the long run
On a gloomy day like the weather in the tri-state area Friday, the last thing homeowners likely wanted to do was go out and clean the gutters. But when Spring rolls around next year they might be glad they took the time.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
Cold Week ahead in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — A cold front passed through Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia last night pushing out all of the warm tropical moisture leaving us with some very cold conditions over the weekend. Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that these colder temperatures will continue into the work week. We are experiencing a 20-degree temperature swing across […]
Report: West Virginia DHHR needs ‘bold organizational change’
Gov. Justice order a complete review of the DHHR following his recent veto of a bill that would have split the department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia lawmakers critical of $1M DHHR organizational review
CHARLESTON — Lawmakers erupted Sunday at the leader of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the authors of a $1 million report released last week recommending organizational changes versus a legislative desire to split the department into two. The West Virginia Legislature gathered Sunday at...
WBOY
Which West Virginia breweries have the most beers in the top 30?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — We’ve gone through the highest-rated beers in West Virginia, with Chestnut Brew Work’s Halleck Pale Ale being the most consistently highest-rated beer. But which breweries have the best claim to being consistently the best? (By online rating standards of course) Using the beer...
Crews battle Kanawha State Forest wildfire in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry says they are working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and local fire departments to contain a fire in the Kanawha State Forest. The Division of Forestry says approximately 120 acres are currently burning and staff are working to manage the situation. Officials […]
WDTV
Heavy rains drench West Virginia for Veterans Day
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole have entered West Virginia and will stick around for the entirety of the day, potentially causing record amounts of rainfall. Also, a cold front approaching from the west will usher in colder air for the weekend and next week.
West Virginia Family Read Week begins Sunday
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Family Read Week is set for November 13th-20th and is the perfect time for families to visit their local library and read a book together. WVLC and Public Libraries across the state are encouraging families to use this week to celebrate the benefits of reading.
Metro News
Review: DHHR needs big improvement but not a split
An outside review of West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has rejected a legislative proposal to split the agency, but concludes changes are urgent to knock down silos and improve results. “To improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option;...
WTOV 9
Help is there for W.Va. residents struggling with housing costs because of the pandemic
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program helps those affected by the pandemic who are playing catch-up on their housing costs, mortgages, property taxes, homeowners insurance and utilities. In order to qualify, you must own a home, meet certain income limits and have had a financial...
