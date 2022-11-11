Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Positive Reinforcements: Parkersburg celebrates veterans with parade, ceremony
PARKERSBURG –Bad weather couldn’t put a damper on honoring those who served from the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Parkersburg Veterans Day parade saw veteran groups, marching bands and many others take to the streets of Parkersburg. Starting near the campus of Parkersburg High School, the mile-long festivities ended at the City Park. Then, it was time for the annual ceremony which saw featured speakers, a dual performance from the Parkersburg and Parkersburg South bands and a wreath-laying ceremony.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Sunset Memory Gardens marks new status
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Parkersburg received a prestigious honor on Friday. Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery was named the only Purple Heart Cemetery in the Mid-Ohio Valley and the state of West Virginia. A ceremony was held inside the Sunset Memorial Funeral Home where a proclamation was...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Marietta Veterans Day Parade 2022
MARIETTA — The annual Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday in downtown Marietta. The parade was originally scheduled for Friday, but rain caused organizers to reschedule for Saturday. About 100 units participated and were led by Parade Marshal Gene Venham, who served in the U.S. Army. Lunch was served...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall, 97, of New Haven, WV, passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at Overbrook Rehab in Middleport, Ohio. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery in Letart, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis, 85, of Reno, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, burial to follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
On-The-Ground Research on the Judy Petty Murder – Part III
Editor’s Note: This is the third in a series of articles reviewing and analyzing the facts and evidence related to the death of Judy Petty. Read the first article to learn about the facts and timeline surrounding Judy’s death. Read the second article for information on the initial investigation conducted by police and the fire department.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna holds indoor Veterans Day program
VIENNA — As more than 130 people gathered to honor veterans Friday, Del. John Kelly spoke about how he did that as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Kelly, R-Wood, was assigned to the Air Force Honor Guard from the end of 1968 to early 1971. During the height of the Vietnam War, they conducted four or five military funerals a day every weekday at Arlington National Cemetery.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Barbara Hays Henderson
Barbara Hays Henderson, age 86, of Ashburn, VA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2nd, 2022. Barbara was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, Jan. 11th, 1936, to Geraldine Vanhorn Hays and George Roessing Hays. Barbara graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 and participated in A Cappella Choir, Thespians...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley quilt show returns to Blennerhassett Museum for 18th year
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History is holding the 18th Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show through Nov. 20. Brenda Wentzel, chairwoman, said this year’s theme was “Quilts for All Seasons.” The theme included quilts for winter, spring, summer, fall and any of the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The theme category is only one of the judged categories for the quilt show. Wentzel said quilts don’t have to be entered into the theme category. The other categories include large quilts, small quilts, miniature quilts and antique quilts (not judged). Prizes are awarded for Overall Best of Show, Best of Show-Hand Quilted, Best of Show-Machine Quilted, People’s Choice Award, Superintendent’s Choice Award and Best Theme Award.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Colonial House names Wallace resident director
PARKERSBURG — Colonial House of Parkersburg and its Board of Directors have announced a new resident director. Named was Ronnie Wallace, a Parkersburg resident. Colonial House is a non-profit facility established over 60 years ago on 23rd Street in Parkersburg. Men and women over 55 who are able can independently reside at Colonial House where there is a maximum capacity of 16.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Miller Prosthetics & Orthotics receives 2022 Freedom Award
BELPRE — Miller Prosthetics & Orthotics is among 31 orthotics and prosthetics providers across the nation honored with the 2022 Freedom Award. The annual award, sponsored by Orthotic and Prosthetic Group of America, recognizes providers who deliver exceptional standards of care for military personnel needing orthotic and prosthetic devices.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gallopolis library exhibit digs into ancient marine life
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The world’s largest exhibition of marine paleontology featuring mounted fossils up to 45 feet long will be on display through Dec. 31 at the Dr. Samuel L. Bossard Memorial Library in Gallipolis. Savage Ancient Seas is an interactive exhibit produced by Embedded Exhibitions and is...
Man killed in Clarksburg structure fire
One individual was killed in a structure fire located at a home in Clarksburg Sunday morning.
WTAP
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Art Center hosts Allied Artists of West Virginia Juried Exhibit
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center will be hosting the Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit beginning Nov. 20. The PAC will be holding an opening reception and awards ceremony for the exhibit from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, with the exhibit remaining on display through December. “The AAWV...
beckersspine.com
Saint Francis to become West Virginia's 1st full-service orthopedic hospital
W.Va.-based Thomas Health System will be a full member of the West Virginia University Health System, and the agreement will establish the state's first full-service orthopedic hospital. Charleston-based Saint Francis Hospital will have comprehensive inpatient and outpatient orthopedic care, along with physical therapy and occupational therapy, according to a Nov....
West Virginia man dies in ATV accident
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is dead after running a four-wheeler off a farm road into a ditch. West Virginia State Police say that 74-year-old Henry Longfellow, of Spencer, West Virginia, was pronounced dead on the scene after his four-wheeler overturned on top of him when he drove into the ditch. The call came into […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet Company poised for ‘Nutcracker’ performances
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Ballet Company will be presenting its annual performances of the holiday classic “Nutcracker” in December throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. The MOVB will present the show Dec. 2 at Marietta High School Auditorium, Dec. 4 at Ripley High School Auditorium, Dec. 9 at...
Comments / 0