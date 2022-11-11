Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
atozsports.com
A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri
There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
wjhl.com
Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round
Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football First Round. Gate City, Lebanon among winners in VHSL Football …. Breast cancer support group moves to Bristol. A breast cancer support group is moving to the area with the help of...
As 'Rocky Top' Turns 50, Fans are Still Split on One Lyric
Rocky top. It's an iconic song at every University of Tennessee home football game. Nothing rocks Neyland Stadium quite like the timeless song by the Osborne Brothers. Hearing 100,000 deep belt out that collective "WOOO" is enough to rock any quarterback's confidence. Rocky top has been a staple in Knoxville...
Colorado vs Tennessee: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Colorado travels to Knoxville to take on the Vols as the teams meet for the third consecutive year with Tennessee winning the last two. TV schedule: Sunday, November 13th, 2:00 pm ET. ESPN. Arena: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Colorado and Tennessee will meet for the third consecutive year. The...
wcyb.com
Quillen brothers carrying on family legacy at Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — For Brady and Carson Quillen, they were born into the Greeneville football legacy. Their dad Josh Quillen is a former all-state football player for the Greene Devils. "Its' definitely something special, especially to be a Greene Devil. To be able to carry on the tradition and...
Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders disciplined multiple Daniel Boone High School football players in connection to alleged harassment of other team members. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Boyd released the following statement surrounding the incident: […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz responds to Mizzou's loss at Tennessee, says he has 'no issues' with Vols running up score late
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers battled No. 5 Tennessee close for 2+ quarters on Saturday in Knoxville. Early in the third quarter, the Tigers scored to cut the Vols’ lead to 28-24. From that point on, though, the Vols scored 38 unanswered points, cruising to a massive 66-24 win over Mizzou.
wvlt.tv
How you can help UT break a world record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - To honor 30 years of recycling at the University of Tennessee, Eastman and the university are hoping to break a world record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, when the Vols play Missouri at Neyland stadium, they want everyone to recycle everything they can. “We are challenging everyone...
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
993thex.com
Daniel Boone football players under investigation amid reports of harassment
Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent, Jerry Boyd, confirmed on Friday a formal investigation is ongoing after a number of specific Daniel Boone High School Football players were accused of harassment. Boyd says the school got reports on November 6th, alleging specific members of the Boone football team engaged in harassment of other players.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
wjhl.com
Juvenile arrested after allegedly shooting at woman in Johnson City
Police announced Thursday that authorities arrested a juvenile in connection to a shooting in the 500 block of Washington Avenue on Nov. 7.
wvlt.tv
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
wbtw.com
Woman charged with reporting hoax shootings in Tennessee
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They said it wasn't her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff's Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson,...
11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sabra Scism’s birth was met with fanfare in Johnson City 11 years ago — and now the North Side Elementary fifth grader is back in the news on a very special 11/11. Scism turned 11 on Friday, 11/11/22, but the significance of 11’s in her life doesn’t end there. After […]
wvlt.tv
Veterans Day deals in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Veterans Day approaching, several East Tennessee chains and businesses are offering deals and free gifts to those who serve or have served. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, 2022. Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans...
7 escape house fire in Pigeon Forge early Sunday morning
A structure fire damaged a home on Clintwood Way early Sunday morning, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department.
Free winter clothing giveaway held in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With cold weather expected this week, a Kingsport church held a coat drive Saturday morning to help homeless and impoverished residents stay warm this winter. Abundant Life Fellowship held its Share the Warmth event, giving out free gloves, hats and coats to those in need. Danny Walker, Pastor of Abundant Life […]
sequoyahscribe.com
Sullivan North mural causes controversy for KCS
Kingsport City Schools recently bought the former Sullivan North building as a new home for Sevier Middle. There have been some arguments about whether or not a large mural at Sullivan North should be painted over or edited. The mural is located in the school library. Sevier is supposed to...
